MayWeRemindYou Me-Made May

Back in 2018, The Sewcialists celebrated 9 years of Me-Made May and its focus on community building, sustainable sewing, and creating a wearable wardrobe with two months of posts covering everything Me-Made May (you can view those posts here, including an interview with creator Zoe).

Two years later (and 11 years after Me-Made May first began), we’re revising Me-Made May theme month today.

For me, and I’m sure for many others, the gentle nature of Me-Made May is perfect for our current situation. As a personal challenge, with no ‘rules’ and no competitive element, it’s an opportunity to think creatively about my wardrobe each day, to revisit past sewing projects, and to enjoy viewing and commenting on other people’s posts about what they are wearing. Fellow sewists also seem to be finding it a positive distraction—the #memademay2020 hashtag features more than 40k posts photographed in homes, gardens, and during daily walks.

A snapshot of my Me-Made May photos, taken during a daily walk

Before May, I had definitely gotten into the habit of wearing a handful of t-shirts, jumpers, and sweatpants on rotation. While there’s nothing wrong with that, it’s actually a result of saving my overly stuffed wardrobe of clothes for ‘best’.

Since May began, I’ve been actively working my way through my wardrobe, exploring my me-made (and RTW) clothing. Getting dressed is a lot more fun, I feel more myself, and I’m also using it as an opportunity to have a good sort through my wardrobe and remove anything I no longer enjoy wearing (Me-Made May has become my annual wardrobe ‘spring clean’).

There are inevitably going to be a few things in my wardrobe that I don’t fancy wearing to sit around my house (i.e. anything uncomfy). Those few garments (if spared being donated or added to my fabric scraps basket) can wait until a future special occasion, but I’m planning to wear everything else. Life isn’t on hold during social distancing, and my wardrobe doesn’t need to be either.

Charlotte is a Sewcialists Guest Editor. She is based in the UK and is thoroughly enjoying matching her Me-Made May outfits with her Animal Crossing character at English Girl at Home.