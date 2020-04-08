Sew Your Birth Year Challenge — A Round-up

We’ve loved following along with your projects for our Sew Your Birth Year mini challenge which finished last Sunday.
We spotted projects inspired by the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s, and we’re sharing some of them below.
The 90s
Featuring projects by @siobhansimper/ / @mandabe4r/ / @3126maynestreet/ / @mtl_yogagirl/ @nuymasu/ / @staycrafty.reganl/ / @sewingfromscratch2019/ / @seamsligit/ / @garbedgeclothingdesigns/
The 80s
Featuring projects by @magmaeyo/ / @make_it_sewing/ / @oh.sew.renee/ / @collapsing.stars/ / @aurelieroux/ / @lisa_bestdetective/ / @shanski.gee/ / @crafty_alibobs/ / @kestrelmakes/ / @thesewcraftybaker/ / @sophy_sews_hk/ / @englishgirlathome/ / @gilliancrafts/ / @monkeysocksk/ / @chrichrimano/ / @yellowdoormakes/ / @modicumsew/ / @anniebeeknits/ / @thriftina_nyc/
The 70s
Featuring projects by @ninkyphx/ / @cera.bee/ / @pfont/ / @sew_what73/ / @workhorsepatterns/ / @divinedita/ / @hagardashery/ / @sewitcurly/ / @chlo_thing/ / @sewmelwyk/ / @_rose_brown/ / @jaxx.of.all.trades/ / @waterg18/ / @sew_op_makerspace/ / @leila_sews/ / @sewnicdid/ / @grosgraingreen/
The 60s
Featuring projects by @squirrelsoxsews/ / @cookkat62/ / @lhkedunne/ / @hportemanteau/ / @morrissews/ / @softpurr/ / @foskins/ / @mountaintopsewing/ / @sew_sister/ / @anakiequilter/ / @ohsewmargy/
The 50s
Featuring projects by @raquel_sewing_knitting_in_asia/ / @sunnydayz06/ / @suestoney/
Thanks so much for joining in and we hope you’ve found inspiration to sew projects inspired by the 1950s to the 1990s!
Dear Reader: Our goal is to build community and make everyone feel welcome. We support crafting as an inclusive and welcoming space for people of all ages, abilities, ethnicities, genders, orientations and sizes. Regarding sewing challenge themes, we ask that you take each challenge as you see it fitting in your life, and express your involvement how you like, at the given time. Our challenges are for the pure enjoyment of participation and the love of community. Extended Mission Page Here.
2 Comments
I love them all. This was such a fun distraction, thank you.
I”m so glad it was a positive distraction! Seems like a fine line right now between adding pressure on people, or just creating a much needed diversion! 😉