Sewcialists are on Sew Organised Style!

One of the lovely things about this strange period is how people are coming together in different ways to support each other and make life a little easier.

The team at Sew Organised Style podcast contacted us a couple of weeks ago to see if we might take part in their Daily Series. The series runs from Monday to Friday and consists of short (10 minute) episodes to help you stay motivated and connected to sewing.

So many people have reported feeling like they have lost their “sewjo” recently, despite having so much more time to sew! Hopefully this will help pique your interest or just keep you in touch with the sewing world!

Sewcialists will be featured every Tuesday — with me (Chloe) chatting to Maria Theoharous (Velosews) about what’s coming up at Sewcialists. Maria and I are both Australian-based, so this might be live on your Monday!

Let us know if there’s something you particularly want us to talk about —otherwise see you there every Tuesday!

Chloe is a Sewcialists Editor, who lives and sews in Australia on the land of the Gadigal people of the Eora nation. She blogs at chlo-thing.com and can be found on Instagram here.