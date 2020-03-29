Sew Your Birth Year — Mini Challenge Extension!

You have a little longer to join in with our current mini challenge, to sew a project inspired by your birth year. We’re extending the challenge until Sunday 5th April!

With most of us unable to just pop out for fabric at the moment, that’s an additional week to order some fabric in, or to delve into inspiration from the year you were born (or the decade — you can choose to interpret the challenge in a way which suits you).

Share your plans, and view the projects shared so far, using #SewcialistsMiniChallenge on Instagram.