Good News In Sewing – Sewcial Sewing through COVID-19

We’re popping in today with some good news about community sewing events you can participate in from home.

Following the postponement of various Frocktails events, a #VirtualFrocktails will be taking place around the world on Saturday, April 4th. Everyone is welcome to join along by sharing a picture on Instagram.

Jenny of Cashmerette is hosting a weekly curvy sewing chat every Thursday. You can sign up to join in with the next session on Thursday, March 26th (today). This session will focus on measuring and choosing a size. Sign up via Eventbrite.

Seamwork has set up a Slack channel where you can chat with other makers and the Seamwork team. The next session will take place on Thursday, March 26th (today). Sign up here.

Fibre Mood is hosting a weekly social sew-along on Instagram Live on Fridays for the next five weeks. The team will be sewing a specific pattern, which is free to download in advance of the sew along. You can find all the details and the selected patterns here.

Gertie is sharing a daily live stream on her YouTube channel, answering questions and talking about Charm Patterns and her personal style.

Sew Over It is sharing live sew-alongs for two of their patterns, plus projects to sew with children, this week on Thursday (today), and next week on Monday, April 30; Wednesday, April 1 and Thursday, April 2.

Jen from Grainline Studio is filming a daily Instagram Live video from her home, covering a different topic each day, and taking requests in the comments.

@untldproject (based in the UK) is running the #longliveindiebiz campaign. Donate to the pot here, and every day Untld Project will buy and donate a gift voucher from an indie business for as long as funding is available.

Amy @almondrock_sews is planning to host a live stream sewing-themed pub quiz on Instagram Live this Sunday 29th March, 7pm (UK time).

If you have more time to sew at the moment but money is tight, Vicky at Sewstainability has updated her list of over 100 free sewing patterns. Jess from Broad In The Seams has a huge sortable list of free plus size patterns too!

Pattern Review is running a Quarantine Content, to sew with supplies from your stash or ordered online (not purchased in-person).

Style Maker Fabrics has been running a daily #SewConnected photo prompt challenge on Instagram.

On Instagram connect with others using hashtags #SewStayHome #SewHomeSafe, #SewSafe, #SewcialDistancing, and #SewConnected.

You can also find me (Charlotte) sharing the events above in my latest vlog:

Charlotte is a Sewcialists Guest Editor. She is based in the UK, and blogs at English Girl at Home.