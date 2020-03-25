Sew Your Birth Year Mini Challenge Launches

Sewcialists, we have a mini challenge for you, and we think you are going to love it!

You have one week (Wednesday, March 25th to Tuesday, March 31st) to sew a project inspired by the year you were born!

We’re looking forward to seeing projects inspired by a range of decades, from the 2000s to the 1940s.

Perhaps you’ll choose to recreate a garment from an old family photograph, to make something inspired by a celebrity, or to sew a pattern release from the year you were born. You can interpret the challenge any way you like; start a new project from scratch, refashion an existing item, or finish a WIP.

Share your plans and progress with us and follow along using #SewcialistsMiniChallenge on Instagram