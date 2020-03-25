Sew Your Birth Year Mini Challenge Launches

March 25, 2020 6 Comments
Sew Your Birth Year Mini Challenge Logo

Sewcialists, we have a mini challenge for you, and we think you are going to love it!

You have one week (Wednesday, March 25th to Tuesday, March 31st) to sew a project inspired by the year you were born!

We’re looking forward to seeing projects inspired by a range of decades, from the 2000s to the 1940s.

Perhaps you’ll choose to recreate a garment from an old family photograph, to make something inspired by a celebrity, or to sew a pattern release from the year you were born. You can interpret the challenge any way you like; start a new project from scratch, refashion an existing item, or finish a WIP.

Share your plans and progress with us and follow along using #SewcialistsMiniChallenge on Instagram

Dear Reader: Our goal is to build community and make everyone feel welcome. We support crafting as an inclusive and welcoming space for people of all ages, abilities, ethnicities, genders, orientations and sizes. Regarding sewing challenge themes, we ask that you take each challenge as you see it fitting in your life, and express your involvement how you like, at the given time. Our challenges are for the pure enjoyment of participation and the love of community. Extended Mission Page Here.
 
