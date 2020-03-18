Incoming! March Mini Challenge

We have another short and sweet mini challenge planned for you!
We’ll be announcing the full details on Wednesday, March 25th. The challenge will be taking place during the last week of the month, between Wednesday 25th and Tuesday 31st.
We know it’s an unsettling and stressful time for many. We’re hoping the challenge will be a positive distraction and fun community event—especially for anyone with extra time at home at the moment!
Follow along and share with #SewcialistsMiniChallenge
