SewStayHome With Us!

What are a bunch of sewists to do while forced to stay home? Sewcialize on the internet, of course!

We are starting a new hashtag and series #SewStayHome to help bring the community together through these uncertain and stressful times with COVID-19. Many of us are engaged in social distancing by staying at home, and it can feel like the world is turned upside down. We hope that chatting to each other and focusing on our love of sewing will help ease anxiety, panic, and loneliness.

We are in this together. On the Sewcialists team alone, we have sick parents and children, immunocompromised people at high risk, folks stranded far from home, people worried about finances, people still working and others on enforced breaks. We have people who have been in COVID lockdown for weeks already, and those with family in hotspot areas. We don’t have the answers, but we’ll do our best to ask good questions and share helpful resources!

How can you join in? Start by following the hashtag #SewStayHome on Instagram, and tag your own posts with it. Connect with other people and cheer them on! In the coming weeks we’ll have specific #SewStayHome posts here on the blog in addition to our regular content, and lots of discussion on Instagram.

For now, let us know in the comments what topics would be helpful to you right now! How can we support the sewing community through our collective time of need?