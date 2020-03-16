SewStayHome With Us!

What are a bunch of sewists to do while forced to stay home? Sewcialize on the internet, of course!
We are starting a new hashtag and series #SewStayHome to help bring the community together through these uncertain and stressful times with COVID-19. Many of us are engaged in social distancing by staying at home, and it can feel like the world is turned upside down. We hope that chatting to each other and focusing on our love of sewing will help ease anxiety, panic, and loneliness.
We are in this together. On the Sewcialists team alone, we have sick parents and children, immunocompromised people at high risk, folks stranded far from home, people worried about finances, people still working and others on enforced breaks. We have people who have been in COVID lockdown for weeks already, and those with family in hotspot areas. We don’t have the answers, but we’ll do our best to ask good questions and share helpful resources!
How can you join in? Start by following the hashtag #SewStayHome on Instagram, and tag your own posts with it. Connect with other people and cheer them on! In the coming weeks we’ll have specific #SewStayHome posts here on the blog in addition to our regular content, and lots of discussion on Instagram.
For now, let us know in the comments what topics would be helpful to you right now! How can we support the sewing community through our collective time of need?
8 Comments
I was thinking of linking to posts that are already out there about low cost sewing solutions – scrap busting, refashioning etc. But also ideas on how to engage children in crafting endeavors – doesn’t have to be sewing, but making your own slime, play doh, making paints and experimenting etc. I am planning a deep clean on my sewing machines rather than taking them to the dealer – well, hopefully, as I have not done this before! I know it is taking money away from a small business but that small business is 90 minutes away and I wouldn’t be going to a big center anyway, so its worth a try.
Awesome hashtag – I find myself with more time for social media now days!
I think all those ideas sound awesome! We’re hoping to community-source ideas for kids and “sewing with what you have” – if you feel like gathering ideas, maybe you’d email us with some we can share? Sewcialists@gmail.com <3
Thank you for doing this. All you Sewcialists are *awesome*. xo
It’s the most surreal time right now. I’m so glad the community is pulling together! I feel bad for people who don’t have a community like ours!
The big thing to sew in my country right now is face mask. 1. there is a shortage of medical grade ones, so sterilizable cotton ones are being used in some places now. 2. by wearing mask we protect others. Covid has 2 week incubation phase, so one might be spitting disease around unknowingly for quite some time and this helps slow the spread.
The basic how-to is simple: pleat 20×20 cm (8″x8″) piece of fabric (#sewtheprecious?) and sew on straps (bias strips work great) or elastic. freesewing.org also has a great (free) pattern.
We’ve got a post about this planned – what works, what doesn’t work, according to our own PhD Scientist, Emilia!
I know this is a specialized request but…could you leave comments here on the blog open for a bit longer? I can’t be the only one who’s not on instagram and would like to be in the conversation. I was excited about the “sewing to make ends meet” theme and I feel I have a lot to say about it, but since I don’t do instagram and it seems to be required to apply for writing a post, I didn’t. I’d love to join in a back-and-forth conversation, but it seems like comments close after a week or maybe even less?–so every conversation dies so quickly!
Hi Lucy! Let me double check our settings! We are still accepting submissions for the post, so email us 2-3 paragraphs at Sewcialists@gmail.com, and we’ll add it to our community post that will likely come up in the next month. (You don’t have to apply, we accept all submissions.) Cheers!