Denim Month: My First Pair of Denim Jeans and Me

Denim Monat: Meine erste Denimjeans und ich

Hi — I am Bianka. I hurled myself to the great adventure called “denim jeans”. It’s not just any pair of jeans, but my very first one. And I think I haven’t made trousers for at least 10 years.

Please notice: since I am from Germany this text will be bilingual. So if you can’t understand the blue text, don’t worry 🙂 and if you think “this sentence sounds weird” I apologize; English is not my native language.



Hi — ich bin Bianka. Ich habe mich in das große Abenteuer names Jeanshose gestürzt. Es ist nicht irgendeine Jeans, sondern meine allererste. Und ich glaube, dass ich schon seit mindestens 10 Jahren keine Hosen mehr genäht habe.

Bitte beachte: ich bin aus Deutschland, daher wird dieser Text zweisprachig sein. Falls du also den Text in schwarz nicht verstehst, ärgere Dich nicht 🙂

Bianka in her wintry backyard, she is freezing but she does not show it 😉

Since I made my first trousers, my body shape changed a lot, and one day I decided to quit making them. I just thought it would be impossible to find a pattern that might fit to my measurements without making a complete new one. At that time I knew Burda, Knip (from Holland) and Ottobre (from Finland). Then I joined some social media platforms and discovered wonderful indie pattern designers from all around the world.



Today I own tons of patterns that might fit me (most of them are not sewn yet). And that’s where the dilemma began: I had to make a choice…

Since I had decided to go with straight denim, without lycra or something similar, my pattern stack shrank a lot.

Finally I had two patterns on my table:

Seit ich meine erste Hose genäht habe, hat sich meine Körperform sehr verändert und ich habe irgendwann beschlossen, dass ich keine Hosen mehr machen will. Ich dachte, dass es für mich unmöglich sei, einen Schnitt zu finden, der zu meinen Maßen passt. Zu der Zeit kannte ich Burda, die holländische Knip und Ottobre. Dann bin ich verschiedenen Social Media Plattformen beigetreten und entdeckte wundervolle unabhängige Schnittdesigner auf der ganzen Welt.

Heute besitze ich unzählige Schnittmuster, die mir passen könnten (die meisten davon wurden aber noch nicht genäht). Und genau da begann auch das Dilemma: ich musste mich entscheiden…

Da ich mich entschlossen hatte, einen Denim ohne Stretchanteil zu nutzen, schrumpfte der Stapel ziemlich.

Letztendlich hatte ich zwei Schnitte auf dem Tisch liegen

Megan Nielsen Dawn (Curve) and Ensemble Patterns Parasol Trouser (both picture come from the designer’s web shops)

In the end I fell in love with some pictures of the Parasol Trousers. Okay — none of them was in my size. But who cares? I was in love <3

Am Ende verliebte ich mich in einige Bilder der Parasol Trousers. Okay – keines davon war in meiner Größe. Aber wen kümmert’s? Ich war verliebt <3

The next step was the fabric. I found some beautiful 14 oz denim which was way too expensive (40 Euro/m).

By the way, the fabric requirements in the instructions seem to be wrong for sizes 20-24. I have 1 m left and I was not stingy while cutting the fabric. 2.3 m might have been enough. (60” wide fabric)

My trusted fabric shop from Rostock / Germany sells some 12.5 oz heavy washed denim from Mind the Maker. It is of great quality and I love the feel of it. (For those of us who are not from Europe: Mind the Maker is a Danish company founded in 2018.) It was still expensive but much cheaper than the other fabric.

While the denim was in my washing machine I bought a zipper, some thread and some bias tape. The zipper on the picture is not the one I used for the trousers since it was too long. The instructions say 9″ (22 cm), but the zipper I used was 7″ (18 cm) only.

Der nächste Schritt war der Stoff. Ich habe wundervollen 14 oz Denim gefunden, der aber viel zu teuer war (40 Euro/m)

Und nebenbei bemerkt – der Stoffverbrauch in der Anleitung scheint für die Größen 20-24 falsch zu sein. Ich habe noch einen Meter übrig und war beim Zuschneiden nicht geizig. 2,30 Meter scheinen zu reichen (Stoffbreite 150 cm).

Die Stoffhändlerin meines Vertrauens aus Rostock verkauft den 12,5 oz heavy washed denim von mind the Maker. Die Qualität ist klasse und ich liebe seinen Griff. Der Stoff war immer noch teuer, aber erheblich billiger als der erste.



Während der Denim seine Runden in der Waschmaschine drehte, habe ich einen Reißverschluss, Garn und etwas Schrägband gekauft. Das ist übrigens nicht der Reißverschluss, den ich benutzt habe. Dieser war zu lang. Die Anleitung sagt 22 cm (9″), meiner ist nur 18 cm (7″) lang.

Three spools of thread, some folded bias tape and a zipper located on Denim

Let the sewing adventure begin 🙂

Lasst das Abenteuer beginnen 🙂

After studying the size chart I made my first muslin. I chose a size 20 for my hips (123 cm) and a size 24 for my waist (109 cm) and graded between them. It took me about 90 minutes to make the toile. And it was far too wide at the waist… A friend helped me with the adjustments. I applied all of them to the muslin and the pattern and then I put the trousers aside for one week.

Nachdem ich mir die Größentabelle angeschaut hatte, habe ich mein erstes Muster genäht. Ich habe an der Hüfte Größe 20 (123 cm) und an der Taille Größe 24 (109 cm) gewählt und den Schnitt entsprechend geändert. Für das Muster brauchte ich gut 90 Minuten. Und es war viel zu weit an der Taille…

Eine Freundin half mir bei den Änderungen. Ich habe alle auf das Muster und den Schnitt übertragen und dann die Hose für eine Woche beiseite gelegt.

First muslin — the original seams are made with blue thread, the changes are sewn in red.

The next week we met again and made the second fitting.

Believe it or not — the muslin was too wide! Somewhere between two Thursdays I must have lost some centimeters at the waist. Hm… I need to talk to my chocolate dealer…

We made some further adjustments, put the toile on the pattern to find the right size and then I decided to sew a straight size 20. A second muslin was done in one hour and it fit perfectly. There was only one little thing to adjust at the back seam.

In der nächsten Woche trafen wir uns wieder und machten die zweite Anprobe.

Und ihr werdet es nicht glauben – das Muster was zu weit! Irgendwo zwischen zwei Donnerstagen muss ich einige Zentimeter ab der Taille verloren haben. Hm… ich muss mit meinem Schokoladenladen reden….

Wir machten also noch ein paar weitere Änderungen und legten das Muster dann auf den Schnitt. Da entschied ich mich, dass ich jetzt komplette Größe 20 nähe. Das zweite Muster war in einer Stunde fertig und saß super. Nur an der hinteren Naht musste eine Kleinigkeit geändert werden.

The second muslin with a line for the adjustment

Now it was time to cut into my beautiful denim and sew the real thing.



The designer, Celina Bailey, made a fantastic “The PARASOL VIDEO Sewing Tutorial“. I followed it step by step (okay…. I did not start with the front but with the pockets and I overlocked every single pattern piece before sewing). I made some topstitching at the pockets, the front and the back seam with a stronger threat to get this classic smart jeans look.

Jetzt war es Zeit, in den wundervollen Denim zu schneiden und die echte Hose zu nähen.

Die Designerin, Celina Bailey, hat ein tolles Videotutorial zu der Hose erstellt. Dem folgte ich Schritt für Schritt (naja… ich habe nicht mit der Vorderhose angefangen, sondern mit den Taschen und ich habe zunächst jedes Schnittteil mit der Overlock versäubert). An den Taschen, der vorderen und der hinteren Naht habe ich Zierstiche mit extra starkem Garn aufgebracht, um die klassischen Jeanslook zu bekommen.

My sewing machine and a lot of Denim while topstitching.



The front is almost done

Did I have problems while sewing? YES

Some seams became very bulky and it would have been much harder so get consistent stitches without my little helper. This little piece of plastic lifts the foot to the seams level. It’s called “height compensation tool” and it came with my sewing machine.

Hatte ich Probleme beim Nähen? JA

Einige Nähte waren extrem dick und ohne mein kleines Helferlein hätte ich wohl keine gleichmäßigen Zierstiche bekommen. Dieses kleine Plastikteil hebt den Nähfuß auf den Niveau der Naht. Es ist ein Höhenausgleichsdinges und gehört zum Zubehör meiner Nähmaschine.

Using the height compensation tool to keep on sewing

The height compensation tool

The stronger thread messed up several times. I tried some topstitch needles but I cannot recommend them for sewing denim. It really needs denim needles to get through the fabric without breaking them. (I broke two needles – one by accident and one by stupidity).

Das extra starke Garn verhedderte sich etliche Male. Ich habe deswegen Topstitchnadeln versucht, die ich für Denim aber nicht empfehlen kann. Man braucht schon richtige Jeansnadeln, um ohne Nadelbruch durch den Stoff zu kommen (ich habe zwei Nadeln zerbrochen — das erste Mal war es ein Unfall, das zweite Mal Dummheit).

bye bye birdie….

I had to make some topstitching at the edge of the fly facing to keep it in place. This took my ages. The first attempt with the bright yellow threat was a disaster. The seam was crooked and it was a real attention getter for my belly. I removed everything and made about five tries to make it as invisible as possible. This was the time when I was too peeved to take pictures of the progress, sorry

Ich musste am Übertritt knappkantig absteppen, damit er in Form bleibt. Das hat ewig gedauert. Der erste Versuch mit dem gelben Ziergarn war ein Desaster. Die Naht war schief und krumm und zog die volle Beachtung auf meinen Bauch. Ich habe alles entfernt und brauchte fünf weitere Versuche, um die Stiche so unsichtbar wie möglich zu machen. Zu dem Zeitpunkt war ich dann auch zu angefressen, um Bilder vom Fortschritt zu machen, sorry.

Moreover I had the idea to make a belt loop with some pretty topstitching. You can’t see them on my pictures? I didn’t succeed with my idea. It was impossible for me to turn them right side out. So I abandoned this idea.

Dann hatte ich noch die Idee bestickte Gürtelschnallen anzubringen. Du kannst sie auf meinem Bildern nicht sehen? Ich habe es nicht geschafft. Es war mir unmöglich, die fertigen Gürtelschnallen zu wenden. Also habe ich die Idee aufgegeben.

These jeans took very much time, some blood (*OUCH*), a lot of sweat and even some tears. But now they are done. And I think I will wear them to death.

Diese Jeans hat viel Zeit gekostet, dazu etwas Blut (*AUA*), eine Menge Schweiß und auch einige Tränen. Aber jetzt ist sie fertig. Und ich glaube, ich werde sie ständig tragen.

I am Bianka from Hamburg / Germany aka seammonkey on Instagram. Being a civil servant by day, I love to be a seamstress / photographer / traveler / cook / fabric hoarder by night. My passion for sewing started 20 years ago – sometimes more, sometimes less.

Ich bin Bianka aus Hamburg / Deutschland, auf Instagram findet ihr mich als seammonkey. Tagsüber bin ich Beamtin, aber Nachts bin ich Näherin, Fotografin, Reisende, Köchin und Stoffhamsterer. Meine Leidenschaft fürs Nähen begann vor 20 Jahren – immer mal mehr, mal weniger.