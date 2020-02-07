Secret Seams—A Sustainable Sewing Badge of Honour

When Sewcialists first hosted the Sustainable Sewing theme month in 2018, it wasn’t a topic that I’d thought much about. I even contributed a post called “Confessions of an Unsustainable Sewist,” where I admitted that I love poly knits and resource-intensive fabrics like rayon. I resolved at that point to at least make sure that my clothes were well loved, altered, and repaired; then, my wardrobe itself could be sustainable even if my sewing choices weren’t.
However, over the years I’ve fallen in love with one particular technique to be more sustainable as I sew: the Secret Seam!
What is a secret seam? It’s when you piece together scraps with a seam so that you can cut your fabric in the most efficient way. Basically, an extra seam in a strange location that isn’t supposed to be there, but usually goes unnoticed. I’m sure there is a better term for these patched seams, but in my head I cackle with delight every time I add a “secret seam”!
There is nothing new about secret seams—I’m sure we’ve all resorted to them at some point when we miscut the fabric or didn’t buy enough. The difference for me now is that I wear them as a badge of pride, that I made the most of my fabric and used piecing to avoid waste.
I love secret seams for a few reasons:
- I used to buy extra yardage, so that I could cut each pattern piece whole. Now, I can either buy less or have large usable scraps leftover because I’m patching fabric strategically.
- It saves money! Less fabric used and wasted equals more fabric and money left to enjoy!
- It’s a sure sign that your clothes are handmade! For decades, I think sewists tried to avoid looking “Becky Home-Ec-y” (what a terrible phrase!), but now we are taking pride in stepping out of the capitalist fast fashion economy.
Secret seams can also make a big difference for plus-size sewists. For example, if your measurements are too large to cut a pair of leggings out of 60″ knit, pattern companies tell you to buy twice the length. Instead, why not just piece a triangle in your inner leg to give yourself enough width? A secret seam can also help when a swingy hem is just slightly too wide for your fabric.
Embracing the secret seam has helped me to reframe patched fabric as a sustainable badge of honour. I’m proud to be getting the most out of my yardage and using my scraps strategically. It also makes me wonder: What strategies are you using to sew more sustainably? How has it changed your thinking about sewing?
Gillian cofounded the Sewcialists in 2013. She lives in Canada and loves cats, bright colours and sewing! She blogs at Crafting A Rainbow .
Dear Reader: Our goal is to build community and make everyone feel welcome. We support crafting as an inclusive and welcoming space for people of all ages, abilities, ethnicities, genders, orientations and sizes. Regarding sewing challenge themes, we ask that you take each challenge as you see it fitting in your life, and express your involvement how you like, at the given time. Our challenges are for the pure enjoyment of participation and the love of community. Extended Mission Page Here.
My main strategy is to not buy new yardage in general (I do sometimes). Most of what I make now comes from thrifted remnants and linens. This is practical for me because my jam is easy to find in those contexts: cotton flannel, percale, canvas, denim, and whatever you call that material that’s drapier than canvas but almost as heavy that store bought tablecloths& casual curtains are often made of (kettle cloth?). It would be harder if my needs were different, say if I wanted stretchy knits or elegant materials. I’m willing to piece too! Since I’ve unexpectedly developed a fondness for dolman sleeves-which I used to hate till I drafted a base pattern that eliminates the bunchy excesses-I’ve been using the “secret seam” quite a lot.
Also, when I first started to sew almost 50 years ago cloth was generally narrower, mostly available in 20(24?) inch, 36 inch, and 45 inch, rarely wider, and the even older library books I consulted regularly emphasized piecing out skirts and sleeves!
Great framing of a crafty tip! My main ways to buy less and waste less fabric are to cut everything on a single layer, and recently, to use scraps of lightweight stable fabrics instead of interfacing. Also, buying in person when I can – most online orders don’t allow for 1/8 or even 1/4 yard increments, so I often end up with 4 – 9 excess inches, an awkward amount I’m not sure how to use!