SewThePrecious: A Round Up

This January we launched #sewtheprecious as a yearly challenge, making the commitment to sewing those precious fabrics hiding in our stash.
As the first month of 2020 comes to a close, let’s take a moment to admire some of the precious garments you made from the precious fabrics!
Loving what you see? We too! Use the hashtag #sewtheprecious on Instagram, or email us if you don’t have Instagram, so we can all admire each other’s work.
