SewThePrecious: A Round Up

This January we launched #sewtheprecious as a yearly challenge, making the commitment to sewing those precious fabrics hiding in our stash.

As the first month of 2020 comes to a close, let’s take a moment to admire some of the precious garments you made from the precious fabrics!

Black tulip made this dress with fabric bought in 19991!

Loving what you see? We too! Use the hashtag #sewtheprecious on Instagram, or email us if you don’t have Instagram, so we can all admire each other’s work.

Emilia enjoys black outfits, natural fabrics, and transforming her apartment into a greenhouse. When she is not sewing, she is a researcher working in Neuroscience.