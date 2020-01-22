*#SewThePrecious: A Round Up

January 22, 2020 0 Comments
The #sewtheprecious banner graphic, featuring the Sewcialists logo and the text, "I pledge to use a special fabric for a special project."

This January we launched #sewtheprecious as a yearly challenge, making the commitment to sewing those precious fabrics hiding in our stash.

As the first month of 2020 comes to a close, let’s take a moment to admire some of the precious garments you made from the precious fabrics!

I really like the way @janyeraven combined her photos to show progress on her #sewunconventional challenge so I’ve stolen her idea to update progress on my reversible Mary Quant-Inspired coat. Next step is to attach around 4metres of bias trim to the raw edge – if all goes well I will be a very happy woman!! #genuinejanuary #magamsewalong #sewingsansfrontieres @suestoney @sewing_in_spain @hportemanteau #sewtheprecious #sewcialistschallenge @sewcialists #so50bingo #sewover50 @sewover50 #sewingbingo2020 #moreinvolved @patsypoomakes #missymopfabrics #ithaspockets #memade #memadewardrobe #sewingcommunity #sewingcommunitychallenge #sewersofinstagram #isew #sewingchallenge #sewing #conquerthefear #handmadewardrobe #sewingisforeveryone

This Mary Quant-inspired coat from @sewnotmature is amazing, round pockets and all! It is fully reversible and made of wool and PVC.
After making 20 – yes, TWENTY! I counted 😆 – two-piece collared items in the last 3 years, I finally felt ready to cut into this precious cut of @libertylondon tana lawn to make the liberty shirt of my dreams. 💭 I have wanted one since the first time I visited the shop. All seams are flat felled on the outside and topstitched, except the side and arm seams, which are Frenched. 💗 Topstitching those is something I will never attempt again. 🤦🏻‍♀️ This is my third @sewaholic #GranvilleShirt, which has now become my tried and tested fitted shirt pattern. There isn't a blog post for it because I've said all I have to say about it. If you missed it, you can search my blog for my latest Granville and read all about it. I got this fabric from @fabworksmillshop years ago. Not counting this for #SewingBingo2020 because all I did this year was attach the buttons 😆 Thank you to @stitch_make_bake for being my photographer. 👭 She pays way more attention to detail than Ginner. BR: minha vigésima primeira camisa (sim, eu contei) é finalmente a camisa Liberty que existe nos meus sonhos há anos! 😊 O molde é a camisa Granville, que já fiz 3 vezes e agora está perfeita pra mim. 🙌 . . . . . #PatsypooMakes #PatsypooSews #ForTheLoveOfSewing #ISewSoIDontKillPeople #SewnAtHome #SewYourOwn #PSimadethis #HandmadeWardrobe #DIYOOTD #MeMadeEveryDay #StyleOver40 #ShirtMaking #ShirtLove #LibertyTanaLawn #MakeItYourself #MakeYourStash #FaçaVocêMesmo #EuQueFiz #Costura #Costurando #Costureiras #SewThePrecious #sewcialists

This shirt makes me happy just by looking at it. @PatsyPoo is the proof that practice makes perfect!
Black tulip made this dress with fabric bought in 19991!
I’ve finished my Eden coat and I’m so happy 😁 This has been a labour of love and I’ve really enjoyed taking my time and learning new skills along the way. This super cute cactus print fabric was bought from @sistermintaka months ago along with @tillybuttons #edencoat pattern. Then they both sat staring at me from my pattern and fabric collection for ages as the fear got the better of me! This year, not a resolution as such but more of a goal, I’ve decided to use those precious fabrics and push myself out of my sewing comfort zone. I am thrilled with the end result! It’s a bit wacky and it’s certainly not sensible fabric but it is fun and even my husband, who is Mr Sensible, said it made him smile to see me wearing it 😍 I lined the sleeves with this equally fun lobster print fabric that I think I got from @sewmesunshine.uk at the start of the summer and I love the contrast peeking out when the sleeves are turned up! I cut out the size 2 and used the duffle cost length as I prefer coats longer on me. I didn’t make any adjustments and chose to leave the storm flaps off. #sewtheprecious #sewingeden #sistermintaka #funfabric #tatb #learningnewskills #slowsewing #ukteacherswhosew #isew #imademycoat #sewsewsew #sewist #sewistsofinstagram #brightsewing #sewingsunshine #handmadecoat #imadethis #ilovesewing

Loving this very botanical take on the Eden coat from @thebakerthatsews!
I’ve been giving a lot of thought to the January’s #magamsewalong prompt, #genuinejanuary. I’ve always shared my love of prints and colors and my makes for the most part, reflect that love. But, lately, I’ve been wondering if I “need” to create more solids or neutrals. The answer, NO! The amount of joy and creativity that is sparked by prints and color for me outweighs any doubts. This is who I am…colors, prints, oversized earrings, trims and tassels. I feel a greater sense of accomplishment when I create using all the things I love. Swipe to see the #oop I used and I love this pattern so much, I’m going to sew ALL the views. The only modifications I made to this pattern was using the burrito method to line the bodice and of course, shortening for waist and height. I’m also using all my precious fabrics so this counts as #sewtheprecious 😊 @sewing_in_spain @hportemanteau @suestoney @sewcialists @mccallpatterncompany #ankaradresses #ankarafabric #tassels #isewmyownclothes #cscmakes #sewing #beyourself #curvysewing #curvyfashion #fashionsewing #sewersofinstagram #makersgonnamake #sundaysewing #pixiecut #dressmaking #instasew #sewcialists #sewing #memadeeveryday #memadewardrobe2019

Dita says she loves prints, and we think prints love her right back!
It’s done! I will try to get some photos of myself wearing it. This is my first official coat. It’s the #sapporocoat by @papercutpatterns . I used a wool from @fashion_fabrics_club . The lining is a #riflepapercofabric . Both fabrics have been in my stash over a year. I used a sew along from YouTube that @sew__jessalli made in 2017. I’m very grateful for all the sewists that publish their makes on blogs, YouTube, and Instagram. I’m a tiny bit sad that I didn’t know about the new Sapporo Coat pattern release. They’ve updated sizing and pattern directions, so if you’re thinking of making this, be aware. The lining was a “precious” piece in my stash and I am SO HAPPY I used it! Sewing is the best! #sewon #sewing #sewyourown #sewcialists #sewmystash2020 #sewtheprecious #sewfrosting #sew50visible #sewover50 #sewingismytherapy

@sewonsister made this Sapporo coat with the most gorgeous lining.
I’m on a mission this year to use more fabrics from my fabric collection, particularly those special fabrics I’m too scared to cut into! This @rubystarsociety cotton fabric I got from @likesewamazing was one such fabric! The print is amazing and fun and right up my street but I’ve been too scared to use it for fear of ruining such a gorgeous fabric and the fear of pattern matching such a busy print. I bought the @helens__closet #yorkpinafore after seeing @sewn_on_the_tyne pretty needlecord version and deliberated over what fabric to make it in. I finally settled on this fabric and I’m so pleased with how it’s turned out. I’ve paired it with my much loved toaster sweater and my @converse trainers for a casual look. Now to start work on my #edencoat using some more much loved fabric! #happysewing #isew #imakemyownclothes #fabriccollection #rubystarsociety #funkyfabric #likesewamazing #icansew #imakemyownclothes #handmadedress #diyootd #sewingcommunity #helenscloset #sewinggoals #sewsewsew #makersofinstagram #ukteacherswhosew #sewtheprecious

Congrats to @thebakerthatsews for conquering her fear of ruining this glorious printed fabric.
First 1969 toiles I just happened to have these polyester remnants that were given to me. I definitely do not need to make the dress this long, who was this tall in 1969? I love the blouse and will use this pattern to #sewtheprecious liberty silk I have. The electric light makes this wall look so magnolia. Sugar almond lilac is definitely not my colour but I think I know a sewover20 who is going to look good in this colour, shorter obviously. #sewover50 #sewcialists #sewingcommunity #sewersofinstagram #sewistsofinstagram #memade #sustainablesewing #fashionrebellion #slowfashion #sewinclusive #useeveryscrap #girlsthatmakestuff #inclusivemaker #handmadewardrobe #vintagepatterns #making1969 #vintagesewing #so50vintage #poselikethepatternmodel

Our own janyeraven channelling the 1960s

Loving what you see? We too! Use the hashtag #sewtheprecious on Instagram, or email us if you don’t have Instagram, so we can all admire each other’s work.

Emilia enjoys black outfits, natural fabrics, and transforming her apartment into a greenhouse. When she is not sewing, she is a researcher working in Neuroscience.

Dear Reader: Our goal is to build community and make everyone feel welcome. We support crafting as an inclusive and welcoming space for people of all ages, abilities, ethnicities, genders, orientations and sizes. Regarding sewing challenge themes, we ask that you take each challenge as you see it fitting in your life, and express your involvement how you like, at the given time. Our challenges are for the pure enjoyment of participation and the love of community. Extended Mission Page Here.
 
