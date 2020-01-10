Would You Like to Write for Denim Theme Month?

Do you have a denim project to share on the Sewcialists blog as part of our upcoming theme month?

We are looking for three volunteer authors (who haven’t written for us before) who are able to submit a post by February 2nd. Your project can be simple or complex, and it doesn’t matter if you are a beginner or experienced: we want to hear from our diverse Sewcialists community!

We will accept the first three volunteers who comment at the bottom of this post (plus the first three volunteers when we put a call out on Instagram tonight at 7pm EST).

In your comment, tell us what project you plan to make for our denim theme month. Perhaps you are taking on jeans or a denim jacket, repurposing second-hand denim, or trying a customisation technique?

Your post will go up on the Sewcialists blog during February, so we ask that all volunteer authors submit their post by February 2nd.

Thank you for being part of the Sewcialists!