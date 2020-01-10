Would You Like to Write for Denim Theme Month?

Do you have a denim project to share on the Sewcialists blog as part of our upcoming theme month?
We are looking for three volunteer authors (who haven’t written for us before) who are able to submit a post by February 2nd. Your project can be simple or complex, and it doesn’t matter if you are a beginner or experienced: we want to hear from our diverse Sewcialists community!
- We will accept the first three volunteers who comment at the bottom of this post (plus the first three volunteers when we put a call out on Instagram tonight at 7pm EST).
- In your comment, tell us what project you plan to make for our denim theme month. Perhaps you are taking on jeans or a denim jacket, repurposing second-hand denim, or trying a customisation technique?
- Your post will go up on the Sewcialists blog during February, so we ask that all volunteer authors submit their post by February 2nd.
Thank you for being part of the Sewcialists!
Dear Reader: Our goal is to build community and make everyone feel welcome. We support crafting as an inclusive and welcoming space for people of all ages, abilities, ethnicities, genders, orientations and sizes. Regarding sewing challenge themes, we ask that you take each challenge as you see it fitting in your life, and express your involvement how you like, at the given time. Our challenges are for the pure enjoyment of participation and the love of community. Extended Mission Page Here.
7 Comments
I am not sure I qualify for this but I would like to try. I have some green brushes denim that I plan on making a jumper out of. I will be using “It’s Sew Simple MCall’s” style L9578 in size extra large. I will have to make a few alterations. This will be a quick denim jumper that I will use in the spring as I jump back into the garden.
That sounds brilliant! Could you send us an email us at sewcialists@gmail.com and we’ll be in touch?
I’d love to write about my new adventures in jeans making as an intermediate sewist who loves to take things slow and what this means for my sewing journey. I’ll be following the Closet Case Patterns Ginger Jeans class to make my first pair of jeans. I’d likely include many hyperlinks to all of the great resources and inspiration I’ve been collecting for the last year as I’ve been dreaming about making my own jeans. As well as include some lessons I’ve learned for fitting pants for pear shapes over the years. While this is not be a novel project or adventure, it sure is a relatable one for this community. Thank you!
Exciting! Really looking forward to your post. Please could you email us at sewcialists@gmail.com and we’ll be in touch.
I would like to contribute. I am thinking of either a long denim jacket for myself or a cropped jacket for my daughter.
Either sounds great Kim! Please email us at sewcialists@gmail.com and we can discuss further.
I know it was only three, but I case some them are not able too I would like to!