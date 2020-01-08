Announcing Our February 2020 Theme: DENIM!

That’s right, my friends! This February, we are challenging you to sew denim in all its many forms!

How about:

making jeans or overalls

a classic jean jacket or a denim chore coat

a chambray shirt, dress, or trousers

a Canadian tuxedo (double denim!)

refashioning denim garments

using a denim-look knit

or anything else you dream up with denim!

If you want to participate, all you have to do is tag your projects #SewcialistsDenim on Instagram! If you don’t have Instagram, you could email us a photo instead at Sewcialists@gmail.com. We will be posting inspiration, techniques, and historical background on denim throughout January, and then the theme month will kick off in February.

On Friday, we will be asking for volunteers to sew denim projects and write about them on the Sewcialists blog in February. We will take the first three volunteers (who haven’t written for us before) on the blog at 7am EST, and the first three on Instagram at 7pm EST! If you would like to write for us make sure you have a project in mind when you volunteer. Thanks!