SewingTop5: GOALS – ours and yours!

The final post in the @SewingTop5 is traditionally the author’s top 5 goals for the coming year. We decided to do this one a bit differently and have a POLL! We love a good poll…
We pooled our own personal sewing goals, then added a few we thought others might have that we didn’t happen to have in our group. You will see a summary of which we picked after taking the poll, but in the meantime – we want to hear from you!
Which goals align with yours? Are there any we missed – let us know yours in the comments!
Thanks for taking the quiz – we hope you achieve all your sewing goals in 2020!
One Comment
I completed the poll
I added:
Revive some old skills that I haven’t used in a while (e.g. good underlining techniques)
and Find ways to incorporate old skills to the life I have now (e.g. pleating and smocking)