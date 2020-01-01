SewingTop5: GOALS – ours and yours!

The final post in the @SewingTop5 is traditionally the author’s top 5 goals for the coming year. We decided to do this one a bit differently and have a POLL! We love a good poll…

We pooled our own personal sewing goals, then added a few we thought others might have that we didn’t happen to have in our group. You will see a summary of which we picked after taking the poll, but in the meantime – we want to hear from you!

Which goals align with yours? Are there any we missed – let us know yours in the comments!



Fabric goals Buy no fabric, except maybe linings or interfacing Buy only fabric I love, not things that are "close enough" Buy only a certain type of fabric, that I need more of (e.g. denim) Buy more fabric overall - I am stash building! Use the fabric I have - even if it's super special and precious! The editors had some very different takes on fabric goals for 2020! Making goals Make less stuff, but better quality Make more for others Make what I need, not what is popular Make a coordinated wardrobe, develop more TNTs Try making something I never have before (e.g. lingerie, jeans etc) Are you planning to make more, or focused on making particular things? Skill goals Concentrate on improving the basics Tackle a personal nemesis (e.g. zips) Use a new fabric to me - something difficult to use or that worries me Learn something new - like tailoring techniques, smocking or hand sewing Sewing is learning - what's your focus for 2020? Add your own Did we miss one? Tell us your sewing goal for 2020! Send my goals!

Thanks for taking the quiz – we hope you achieve all your sewing goals in 2020!