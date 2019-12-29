Share links to your own #SewingTop5 posts!

It’s your turn to share your Top 5 of 2019 lists!
If you’ve been joining in via your own blog or Instagram, please leave a link to all your posts below so that we can all enjoy. It’s a great way to “meet” new sewists and make new friends. We can’t wait to laugh and cry along with your hits, misses, highlights, reflections and goals!
You can find our Sewcialist Editors’ posts so far here:
- Top Hits
- Worst Misses
- Non-Sewing Highlights
- Reflections
- and our goals are coming soon!
If you want to join in, it is not too late! Use the tag #SewingTop5 if you post on Instagram. You can find all the details in our announcement post.
Leave your links below!
