Sewing Dilemma: The Guilt of Not Following Through

Since my oldest child was born, every November something funny happens to me. I get all these fantastic ideas in my head of all the things we will do, all the crafts we will make, all the beautiful sewn and hand knitted gifts I will make for my family and others. And then I blink, and all of a sudden it is December 20th and I have only accomplished a tiny fraction of these ideas I get in my head.
Now if I’m being real honest it actually happens multiple times a year. Like maybe even every other month. After all of these periods of over committing or over promising (to myself) I still have not learned and I am left with an immense guilt. I want to sew all the things. I want to see the happy faces of recipients when they receive their handmades. I want to get that good feeling of donating handmade hats and blankets to those in need. Logically I know I can’t do all the things, but I still feel guilty.
Please tell me I’m not alone in this guilt. I never really know how to shake it either. Typically I do some elaborate project after or really try to razzle dazzle on my next project, but I don’t actually think that is sustainable. Especially since it has the capability of sending me right back into that place of guilt.
So tell me fellow Sewcialists — do you ever find yourself filled with broken-sewing-promise-induced guilt? If you do, how do you manage to get past it? Let me know in the comments below!
Amanda is living and crafting in North Carolina while being a mama to two young boys. She can be found on Instagram as @mandabe4r where she posts her sewing, knitting, and a superfluous number of pictures of her kids.
Completely understand you! The same for myself – ten million amazing idea, and so few actually finished. I have not yet found a solution 🙁
Ahh it’s so hard isn’t it? I just want to make all of the things!
Sounds so much like me. No solution here, but like you, I do try to do as well as possible on each one that I tackle. At the point of becoming a Senior…I’m quite happy to be having lots of ideas and working toward of completion on many. A New Year for all of us to have new creative ideas ~ Happy!
You know, I hadn’t looked at it in a way of being happy to have new ideas. That may be a good thing for me to sit on to release some of my guilt. Hmm
May your new year be filled with complete projects!
I’m right there with you. This year I retired so no more guilt. I’m going to finish all donations and just breathe. Don’t feel bad life happens. It’s only was in your heart that matters. Blessings this Holiday season
Happy retirement!!
Yes! This resonates with me as well. I have had about 4 months of very little sewing time – extra busy at work, MIL being ill and looking after her, transporting a teenager around to all her commitments. But I know this will pass, and I keep track of ideas so I know when I do have some time, I can pick out the idea that appeals to me at the moment, and let go of those that are not seasonally appropriate or realistically, going to be useful, or on the other hand, soothe my creative soul! I do find it good to have a knitting project with me at all times so I can create on-the-go, though!
I started a knitting a baby blanket for my almost 5 month old about 9 months ago and it’s still not done! *insert hysterical laughter* I think I need to just always have a small project.
This is so me. I want to get back to sewing, knitting, redecorating my sewing space, etc. I retired this year and was so ready to tackle the to-do lists. Haven’t lifted a finger to do one thing. I think I’ll put the lists aside and pick one item that I want to complete. We’ll see how that goes.
I typically do one big handmade gift per year around Christmas time. But only one. Sometimes I’ll throw together little things for hostess gifts (cloth napkins etc.). But my family knows there’s only one big handmade gift per year (and sometimes none!) so part of the fun is seeing who gets it. I made my SIL a Kelly anorak a couple years ago, and a Minecraft quilt for my nephew. This year, my dad is getting some Fairfield button downs. The one handmade gift keeps things manageable for me.
Oh dear…this is where I bring my “I promised my fiancé a smoking jacket 2 (or is it now 3?) years ago for Christmas. I bought the fabric and the pattern…and it still sits. 🤦♀️🤷♀️ He now jokes that as long as he gets it by the time he’s on his deathbed (he’s only 41 so this better be decades from now!!) he’ll be happy. 😂😂 This is why I usually don’t promise to sew people things! And I never feel guilt about not finishing my personal never ending list; I know I’ll always have more than I can accomplish on that!