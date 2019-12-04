The Giving Challenge: A Round Up

What a beautiful Theme Month we have had this November! Thank you for taking part and sharing the myriad ways we can give to other people, animals and our communities. Each and every one of them was the perfect way to #givesewmuch.

Here is a round up of the makes shared for The Giving Challenge, but as always bear with us if Instagram glitches and human error means your amazing make hasn’t been shared. Just drop us a message and we will add it on!

Enjoy these makes and do keep the giving spirit going!













































































































From start, photos from Instagram users: @anniebeeknits, @arttdolls, @birdiesnitch, @blacktulipsews, @bricolagedk, @bricolagedk, @craftingarainbow, @eversewoften, @gillianwaters35, @helenlovestosew, @imsewingandreading, @imsewingandreading, @janeyeraven, @janeyeraven, @judithrosalind, @judithrosalind, @judithrosalind, @kellyeden58, @kellyeden58, @knitsandsews, @kristinm100, @mandabe4r, @mandabe4r, @marythimble, @marythimble, @minipoppinz, @minipoppinz, @mollys_of_kensington, @morag_cj, @morrissews, @morrissews, @morrissews, @morrissews, @morrissews, @morrissews, @mystashislegal, @mystashislegal, @netty.hayes, @pikosews, @rachelrgbrown, @raquel_sewing_knitting_in_asia, @sal_sews, @sewing_navigator, @sewingbadstitches, @sewmuchfashion, @sewmuchstuff, @sheilasewsherclothes, @stitchitagain, @stofaholic, @sueliz2602, @sunnydayz06, @tillywhimhandmade, @timetosew, @traadspenning, @workhorsepatterns

Thank you again to everyone for taking part and do explore the makes on Instagram with the hashtag #givesewmuch for more information on individual projects!