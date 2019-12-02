Join Us for The #SewingTop5 of 2019!

It’s time for some end-of-year fun! I’ve been hosting the #SewingTop5 on my personal blog, Crafting a Rainbow, since 2012 – which makes it one year older than the Sewcialists! This year, we decided that it would be a perfect fit here instead.

What is the Sewing Top 5?

It’s a chance to look back at your year of sewing and celebrate! Before you rush into another year of sewing, think back on what worked or didn’t, what else you accomplished, and where you want to go next.

So, how can you take part?

On your Instagram, blog or other social media, post about your top 5 in each of the following categories:

Top 5 Hits: The 5 most worn or most loved makes from your year!

The 5 most worn or most loved makes from your year! Top 5 Misses: Not everything works out, so this is your chance to share the 5 projects that didn’t turn out, never got worn, were accidentally destroyed in the wash, or were otherwise less successful!

Not everything works out, so this is your chance to share the 5 projects that didn’t turn out, never got worn, were accidentally destroyed in the wash, or were otherwise less successful! Top 5 Highlights: What else happened in your life besides sewing this year? Trips, accomplishments, sewing meet-ups, great memories, work, family, or whatever else stands out from your year.

What else happened in your life besides sewing this year? Trips, accomplishments, sewing meet-ups, great memories, work, family, or whatever else stands out from your year. Top 5 Reflections: Looking back, what trends do you see in your sewing? What have you learned about yourself or changed about your attitude?

Looking back, what trends do you see in your sewing? What have you learned about yourself or changed about your attitude? Top 5 Goals: What would you like to do in 2020? This could be specific projects, skills, or attitudes you want to begin or continue to develop!

If you post on Instagram, please use the hashtag #sewingtop5 ! If you want to see examples of how you could organise your posts, you can check out mine for past years: hits, misses, highlights, reflections and goals.

The point of Top 5 is to check in with ourselves about our sewing, and have a bit of fun celebrating how far we’ve come. It’s not a competition and there are no strict rules – join in however it works for you! For example:

Lots of people combine several topics into one post. No problem!

Maybe you don’t have 5 in some categories, or you didn’t even sew 5 things this year. That’s ok!

Does one topic leave you uninspired? Skip it!

Don’t have a blog, or don’t have time for blog posts? You can participate just on Instagram!

It’s a fun way to meet other sewists, so partway through December we’ll have up a post here where you can link your own Top 5 lists! Here on the Sewcialists, we’ll be sharing hits, misses, highlights, reflections and goals from the Editorial team, starting now and wrapping up in early January. I’ll be doing my own personal Top 5 on Crafting A Rainbow, so follow me there if you want more examples of how this all works!

So, are you in???

Gillian cofounded the Sewcialists in 2013. She lives in Canada and loves cats, bright colours and sewing! She blogs at Crafting A Rainbow .