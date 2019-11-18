Mid-Month Round Up: Sharing your projects for #GiveSewMuch

It’s so fun seeing your projects pop up under the tag #GiveSewMuch on Instagram! Here are a few of your creations that really caught our eye!
@TillyWhimHandmade made a little photo album! Who knew that was even possible???
@Traadspenning made two bright dopp bags and scrunchies which are sure to be a cheerful gift in the middle of Norwegian winter!
Godt jobbet! (I sure hope that means “Good Job”, as Google Translate says!)
Using your Sewing Superpower to make pants a whole 12″ longer than drafted? That’s amore, @redwsews!
@marjieammsews1 made not one but TWO blankets as gifts — and yes, any needlecraft is always welcome here!
50 years of love and memories, passed on to a new generation. @birdiesnitch, you stole my heart with this one!
@Tilleycharlotte is using the Scandinavian Fabric Star tutorial I shared to fundraise with her class. I wish we could all drop some coins in that money jar!
@eversewoften is gifting fun underwear this season! What a great thing to find under the tree.
CATS! For a teacher!! And the name Gillian, like mine??? @gillianwaters55, surely we are meant to be friends? — from, Gillian the cat-loving teacher
There are SO MANY MORE fabulous projects that I haven’t shared here — so please go check out the hashtag #GiveSewMuch and cheer each other on! There is plenty of time left in this challenge, and remember that you can participate however you want. Sew for charity, friends or family — just give it away and spread the love!
Dear Reader: Our goal is to build community and make everyone feel welcome. We support crafting as an inclusive and welcoming space for people of all ages, abilities, ethnicities, genders, orientations and sizes. Regarding sewing challenge themes, we ask that you take each challenge as you see it fitting in your life, and express your involvement how you like, at the given time. Our challenges are for the pure enjoyment of participation and the love of community. Extended Mission Page Here.