Mid-Month Round Up: Sharing your projects for #GiveSewMuch

November 18, 2019 0 Comments

It’s so fun seeing your projects pop up under the tag #GiveSewMuch on Instagram! Here are a few of your creations that really caught our eye!

View this post on Instagram

Busy making Christmas presents at the moment, most of which I can’t share so the recipients don’t see them! However, I can post this mini photo album I’ve made using leftover faux leather. I had the cute little photos printed by @inkifi_instagram Perfect for the pictures of our train journey from London to Istanbul. I made the pages as concertina pull outs so that you can see multiple photos at once, as on the 2nd pic. I hope it’s well received come Christmas Day 😊. #givesewmuch #sewcialists #photoalbum #inkifi #photomemories #memories #makingforothers #sewingpresents #christmassewing #photobook #sewersofinstagram #sewistsofinstagram #sewist #sewingforothers #christmasgiving #presentsmeanmorewhenyouvemadethhem #thejoyofgiving

A post shared by Tilly Whim Handmade (@tillywhimhandmade) on

@TillyWhimHandmade made a little photo album! Who knew that was even possible???

@Traadspenning made two bright dopp bags and scrunchies which are sure to be a cheerful gift in the middle of Norwegian winter!
Godt jobbet! (I sure hope that means “Good Job”, as Google Translate says!)

Using your Sewing Superpower to make pants a whole 12″ longer than drafted? That’s amore, @redwsews!

@marjieammsews1 made not one but TWO blankets as gifts — and yes, any needlecraft is always welcome here!

50 years of love and memories, passed on to a new generation. @birdiesnitch, you stole my heart with this one!

@Tilleycharlotte is using the Scandinavian Fabric Star tutorial I shared to fundraise with her class. I wish we could all drop some coins in that money jar!

@eversewoften is gifting fun underwear this season! What a great thing to find under the tree.

View this post on Instagram

Today Doris is wearing the free costa tote bag by @helenclosetpatterns. When I saw this fabric on @likesewamazing Insta feed I just thought CATS! On FABRIC! It's gotta happen😆. I popped a couple of props in the pockets because they aren't easy to see in this fabric, which was fab to sew. It all came together really quickly despite unpicking some top stitching because fussy, fussy, fussy! This is an extra birthday gift for my daughter as teachers always need big bags with pockets. I may have a little left to cobble together a little bag for me😉. I'm not sure if this qualifys for #givesewmuch but it's there anyways. #costatote #sewover50 #sewbath #helensclosetpatterns #likesewamazing #lovingourcats😻❤

A post shared by gillian waters (@gillianwaters55) on

CATS! For a teacher!! And the name Gillian, like mine??? @gillianwaters55, surely we are meant to be friends? — from, Gillian the cat-loving teacher

There are SO MANY MORE fabulous projects that I haven’t shared here so please go check out the hashtag #GiveSewMuch and cheer each other on! There is plenty of time left in this challenge, and remember that you can participate however you want. Sew for charity, friends or family — just give it away and spread the love!

Dear Reader: Our goal is to build community and make everyone feel welcome. We support crafting as an inclusive and welcoming space for people of all ages, abilities, ethnicities, genders, orientations and sizes. Regarding sewing challenge themes, we ask that you take each challenge as you see it fitting in your life, and express your involvement how you like, at the given time. Our challenges are for the pure enjoyment of participation and the love of community. Extended Mission Page Here.
 
CategoriesGiving Challenge
Tags, ,