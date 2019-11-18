Mid-Month Round Up: Sharing your projects for #GiveSewMuch

It’s so fun seeing your projects pop up under the tag #GiveSewMuch on Instagram! Here are a few of your creations that really caught our eye!

@TillyWhimHandmade made a little photo album! Who knew that was even possible???

@Traadspenning made two bright dopp bags and scrunchies which are sure to be a cheerful gift in the middle of Norwegian winter!

Godt jobbet! (I sure hope that means “Good Job”, as Google Translate says!)

Using your Sewing Superpower to make pants a whole 12″ longer than drafted? That’s amore, @redwsews!

@marjieammsews1 made not one but TWO blankets as gifts — and yes, any needlecraft is always welcome here!

50 years of love and memories, passed on to a new generation. @birdiesnitch, you stole my heart with this one!

@Tilleycharlotte is using the Scandinavian Fabric Star tutorial I shared to fundraise with her class. I wish we could all drop some coins in that money jar!

@eversewoften is gifting fun underwear this season! What a great thing to find under the tree.

CATS! For a teacher!! And the name Gillian, like mine??? @gillianwaters55, surely we are meant to be friends? — from, Gillian the cat-loving teacher

There are SO MANY MORE fabulous projects that I haven’t shared here — so please go check out the hashtag #GiveSewMuch and cheer each other on! There is plenty of time left in this challenge, and remember that you can participate however you want. Sew for charity, friends or family — just give it away and spread the love!