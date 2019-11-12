Perfect giftable patterns for #GiveSewMuch (and they are all free!)

Time has flown and we are almost halfway through November’s #GiveSewMuch theme month! If you are still looking for ideas, we’ve got you covered! Some of these projects lend themselves to giving to charity, and some would make perfect gifts to friends and family.

Helping Heart Pillow

We had a huge response on Instagram when we reshared this heart pillow post by Tina, who also wrote a beautiful post for us last week! It snuggles under the arm post-mastectomy, and brings comfort while sitting or riding in a car. What a great project to sew and donate to your local Cancer treatment centre!

Thank you to all the people who helped us try to find the official pattern. There seems to be many versions but no clear originator, so we have linked a few versions here, one from All Free Sewing and one with a Youtube video. One of our @Sewcialists community has also tried out a pattern and different stuffing methods and shares here insights here!

Sewing Medical Device Bags

Having a medical device permanently attached to your body can’t be easy, but sometimes a handmade fabric cover had make it more comfortable or at least more cheerful! Lesley shared her tutorial for “Wiggle Bags” to safeguard the permanent injection line. Similarly, Measure Twice Cut Once has a free PDF pattern for Picc Line cover on the arm. We are also sharing a tutorial for an ostomy bag cover, which I wish I’d known was something I could sew when my friend had an ostomy bag for a year!

A busy Sewcialist reader has been making these eye masks with the Ohhh Lulu pattern mentioned below! They are beautiful!

Eye Masks

A friend gave me an eye mask during my recovery from a concussion, and it was a lifesaver. It helped with headaches, light sensitivity, and anxiety. What an amazing gift! There are plenty of free patterns for eye mask patterns, but my favourites are this elegantly designed one from OhhhLulu and her cat ear version! Helen’s Closet also has a great template and tutorial.

Free Zip Bags

My ultimate last minute gift! A zippered bag mags a great gift in itself, or you can fill it full of goodies, like:

snacks

must-have items for a new mother

knitting notions, like snips, a crochet hook, stitch markers etc

stationery, etc!

Blogless Anna just launched the Apertio Pouch (pictured above), and Sew DIY has a handy video tutorial and downloadable PDF pattern for three sizes of pouches. I also like the look of this wide mouth box bag from Emmaline bags.

Sustainable Sewing for the Kitchen

Finally, something my mom has been sewing for charity for the last few years: produce bags! She is part of a grassroots Canadian Grandmothers-to-Grandmothers campaign that raises money and awareness to support grandmothers across Africa who are raising younger generations orphaned by AIDS. My mom’s local chapter sews produce bags made from second hand materials and makes aprons from thrifted men’s shirts, which they sell at the local Farmer’s Market.

Here’s a YouTube tutorial for produce bags. If you’d like to go further into avoiding single use plastics in the kitchen, try these snack pouches or beeswax wraps from Closet Case Patterns!

Here’s an idea from the knitting world — but it would work SO perfectly with the free Workhorse Patterns x Sewcialists Beanie that launched yesterday! Whip up a bunch of hats, add a tag to each saying “I’m not lost!” and inviting whoever needs a bit of warmth to take the hat, and then leave them in strategic, conspicuous places for anyone who might need one. Mason-Dixon Knitting has a great article on this idea, and a download link at the bottom of their post for a freebie PDF version of the tag. (Bonus: You can churn out a big stack of sewn beanies out of scraps in the time that it would take to make even one handknitted beanie, however bulky the yarn!)

It’s been so much fun seeing your #GiveSewMuch projects pop up on Instagram so far! Don’t forget to follow the hashtag if you aren’t already, so you can cheer each other on!

Still looking for more inspiration? Charlotte from English Girl At Home recently did a wonderful round up of free patterns for gifts and Broad In the Seams has several giftable roundups!