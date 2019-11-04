The Giving Challenge: The People’s Sewing Army

What if you could be part of a movement that has saved 20 kilos (44 pounds) of scrap fabric from our landfills? What if you could join an army that has made 437 needed gifts, 437 moments where people were touched by a stranger’s kindness? And all of this is just the beginning?
The People’s Sewing Army is a collective of sewists who make magic with their scrap fabric and bomb organizations in need. It’s by the people, for the people. Our mission: we reuse our sewing scraps for good causes. Our values: We love the planet and the people on it.
It’s simple to join. Just follow @thepeoplessewingarmy on Instagram. Missions are posted on the grid, and details are listed on the blog. If you decide to accept the mission, you use your scraps to make what the mission dictates.
Once your project is completed, you then mail it to the organization in need. You are responsible for shipping costs, however you decide what you can afford to ship. The power rests with you.
And that’s the beauty of it: what you put into the sewing army is entirely up to you. You control when you want to participate. There is no obligation. You simply act when you are moved to do so.
And without much effort:
you’ve moved an adult to tears;
made a homeless teen feel loved;
thrilled a group of children with their first toys;
caused volunteers to smile;
and embraced our beautiful planet.
After all, making is magic. And giving is power.
Care to join us?
To read more about The People’s Sewing Army check out our previous post — Sustainable Sewing: What to do with too much.
Denise Archer is the founder of @thepeoplessewingarmy. Her personal garments and projects can be found @pimp_slapped. Denise is always on the hunt for vintage Issey Miyake patterns.
Dear Reader: Our goal is to build community and make everyone feel welcome. We support crafting as an inclusive and welcoming space for people of all ages, abilities, ethnicities, genders, orientations and sizes. Regarding sewing challenge themes, we ask that you take each challenge as you see it fitting in your life, and express your involvement how you like, at the given time. Our challenges are for the pure enjoyment of participation and the love of community. Extended Mission Page Here.