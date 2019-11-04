The Giving Challenge: The People’s Sewing Army

@notfancynancy’s contribution to The Community Transitional School, a school for homeless children.

What if you could be part of a movement that has saved 20 kilos (44 pounds) of scrap fabric from our landfills? What if you could join an army that has made 437 needed gifts, 437 moments where people were touched by a stranger’s kindness? And all of this is just the beginning?

@thriftina_nyc’s contribution to the Sexual & Gender Minority Resource Center, a safe place for LGBTQIA+ teens.

@bakes90’s contribution to The Community Transitional School, a school for homeless children.

The People’s Sewing Army is a collective of sewists who make magic with their scrap fabric and bomb organizations in need. It’s by the people, for the people. Our mission: we reuse our sewing scraps for good causes. Our values: We love the planet and the people on it.

@electic_farrell’s contribution to The Portland Audubon Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, a surgery and rehab center for injured wildlife.

@soapstealer’s contribution to the Sexual & Gender Minority Resource Center, as safe space for LGBTQIA+ teens.

It’s simple to join. Just follow @thepeoplessewingarmy on Instagram. Missions are posted on the grid, and details are listed on the blog. If you decide to accept the mission, you use your scraps to make what the mission dictates.

@cursesnocoffee’s contribution to The Community Transitional School, a school for homeless children.

Once your project is completed, you then mail it to the organization in need. You are responsible for shipping costs, however you decide what you can afford to ship. The power rests with you.

@beckssews’ contribution to the Sexual & Gender Minority Resource Center, as safe space for LGBTQIA+ teens.

And that’s the beauty of it: what you put into the sewing army is entirely up to you. You control when you want to participate. There is no obligation. You simply act when you are moved to do so.

@foxthreads’ contribution to The Portland Audubon Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, a surgery and rehab center for injured wildlife.

@encodedstudio’s contribution to the Sexual & Gender Minority Resource Center, as safe space for LGBTQIA+ teens.

And without much effort:

you’ve moved an adult to tears;

made a homeless teen feel loved;

thrilled a group of children with their first toys;

caused volunteers to smile;

and embraced our beautiful planet.

@sewingwitholives’ contribution to The Community Transitional School, a school for homeless children.

After all, making is magic. And giving is power.

@doobis71’s contribution to The Community Transitional School, a school for homeless children.

Care to join us?

Volunteers love the new cage liner quilts for recovering birds at The Portland Audubon Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, a surgery and rehab center for injured wildlife.

To read more about The People’s Sewing Army check out our previous post — Sustainable Sewing: What to do with too much.

Denise Archer is the founder of @thepeoplessewingarmy. Her personal garments and projects can be found @pimp_slapped. Denise is always on the hunt for vintage Issey Miyake patterns.