It’s finally here! The start of The Giving Challenge

*sings* It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Another theme month is upon us, my friends!
It’s finally time for The Giving Challenge to begin! Sharpen those shears (or not, that’s cool too), grab a warm beverage (or possibly a cold beverage for our friends in the Southern Hemisphere), and get to sewing.
If you need some inspiration for who to sew for, or what to sew check out this post about gift ideas.
This community is so wonderful and filled with more ideas than can be contained in any one post. I think my absolute favorite part of challenges is seeing all the insanely creative ways others interpret the prompt. It’s going to be so beautiful to see the activity which many of us use as self care (sewing/crafting) being dedicated to gifting or charity work. Regardless of the size or scope of your project, it WILL make the world sparkle just a little bit more.
I eagerly await all the different ways my fellow sewcialists plan to pay it forward this month!
This year I am sewing a jacket and top for my mom. She picked out fabric she likes and now it’s up to me. I love sewing for her because she sewed all of my clothes when I was young and I know it was stressful for her to HAVE to sew for 3 girls, so my gift is WANTING to sew for her. Throughout the year I also sew kennel quilts for dogs and cats in shelters and that’s a fun project that I enjoy doing.
In the past I’ve sewn for others for Thanksgiving, Christmas and birthdays but sadly, it’s rarely appreciated and the items aren’t used. If I come across some small project that really looks like fun then I may decide to sew some gifts for friends and family but for now my plan is to expend most of my energy in places where it’s most appreciated.