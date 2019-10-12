Announcing November’s Theme: The Giving Challenge!

The Sewcialists’ main purpose is to create community — and what better way to bring people together than through giving? Giving our time, skill and love for sewing always makes the world a bit brighter!
This November, we challenge you to sew things and give them to someone else! Whether it be getting together with friends and doing sewing for charity, or simply creating something for another human, community is being cultivated.
You can interpret this however you like! Maybe your local assisted living facility could use some lap quilts. Or perhaps the women’s shelter needs clothes for women and children. Whatever you make, just make it for someone else!
Other ideas include but are not limited to:
- Animal items for your local animal shelter (toys, blankets, beds, etc.)
- Hats for NICU patients
- Items for chemo patients (port pillows, blankets, hats, scarves, etc.)
- Sanitary items for women in need
- Aprons for a local soup kitchen
- A lovey for your grandkid
- A potholder for your neighbor!
Why “The Giving Challenge”? Well, because the world is rough sometimes, and we can make it better using our shared superpower: sewing! Many of us have a lot of fabric scraps (or stashes!) that could live a second life, and it just takes a little time and love to turn flat fabric into something that will bring joy. Sewing for charity connects us with other parts of our communities and puts our own challenges, whatever they are, into perspective; and sewing for our loved ones reminds us how lucky we are!
Want to join us for the Giving Challenge? This challenge will be taking place the entire month of November. All you have to do is make something (or many somethings) for charity or for someone else, and tag it #givesewmuch on Instagram. That’s it! As always, our rules are flexible and we’ll be giving you plenty of inspiration on the blog.
We will also be looking for contributors who can finish items by November 3rd and would like to blog about their experience. Look for a call-out for volunteers tomorrow on the blog at 7am EST, with another call on Instagram at 7pm EST.
The sky is the limit for this challenge! I haven’t decided who I’ll be sewing for this month, but I’m leaning towards sewing something special for my dad. I greatly look forward to seeing what all you other Sewcialists have planned.
Have any other unique ideas for gift and/or charity sewing? Comment below and let us know what you might make!
Amanda is living and crafting in North Carolina while being a mama to two young boys. She can be found on Instagram as @mandabe4r where she posts her sewing, knitting, and a superfluous number of pictures of her kids.
Dear Reader: Our goal is to build community and make everyone feel welcome. We support crafting as an inclusive and welcoming space for people of all ages, abilities, ethnicities, genders, orientations and sizes. Regarding sewing challenge themes, we ask that you take each challenge as you see it fitting in your life, and express your involvement how you like, at the given time. Our challenges are for the pure enjoyment of participation and the love of community. Extended Mission Page Here.
2 Comments
This is a wonderful idea. Most of us have no idea how many people there are who need help with food, shelter, and clothing. They are everywhere. Your post is full of great suggestions. Thanks for doing this.
OK I’m in. And here’s what I think everyone should make – eye masks! There’s a free pattern and tutorial on Spoonflower by Sarah from Oh Lulu. You can use your gorgeous scraps that are too small for other purposes. Everyone loves an eye mask (or should). You can bring them on planes, use them in that room that’s so bright at night (street light anyone?) you can’t sleep even with the blinds shut. They are spa-like and luxe. I’m part way through making 17 of these – I’m going to assembly line it. I’ve got everything cut out and ready to go. For the knitters, this is prime hat and sock season – for Xmas gifts or to give to hospitals for patients undergoing treatments. Great challenge.