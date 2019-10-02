Welcome to the TEXTURE Mini-Challenge!!!

That’s right: You’ve got from today until this Sunday, October 6th to sew something focused on texture!

So, what does that mean? Well, you could:

Use a fabric with a pronounced texture, like a heavy knit, boiled wool, bouclé, corduroy, etc.

Add texture to your fabric with quilting, pintucks, shirring, etc.

Combine different textures into one garment, like faux leather sleeves on a ponte jacket, pintucks and lace insets on a camisole, or whatever combo strikes your fancy!

As always, this challenge is just for fun — don’t take the rules too seriously, and only take part if a bit of speed sewing gets your creative juices flowing! You can finish an existing project, do a refashion, embellish an existing garment, or sew a completely new garment!

Please tag your works-in-progress and finished projects with #SewcialistsMiniChallenge, and make sure you are following the tag on Instagram to see what other make. This time we won’t be doing a complete round-up on the blog of everyone who participates, but we will highlight some of our favourites.

Sewcialists, start your sewing engines! You have 5 days, and your time starts NOW!