Welcome to the TEXTURE Mini-Challenge!!!

That’s right: You’ve got from today until this Sunday, October 6th to sew something focused on texture!
So, what does that mean? Well, you could:
- Use a fabric with a pronounced texture, like a heavy knit, boiled wool, bouclé, corduroy, etc.
- Add texture to your fabric with quilting, pintucks, shirring, etc.
- Combine different textures into one garment, like faux leather sleeves on a ponte jacket, pintucks and lace insets on a camisole, or whatever combo strikes your fancy!
As always, this challenge is just for fun — don’t take the rules too seriously, and only take part if a bit of speed sewing gets your creative juices flowing! You can finish an existing project, do a refashion, embellish an existing garment, or sew a completely new garment!
Please tag your works-in-progress and finished projects with #SewcialistsMiniChallenge, and make sure you are following the tag on Instagram to see what other make. This time we won’t be doing a complete round-up on the blog of everyone who participates, but we will highlight some of our favourites.
Sewcialists, start your sewing engines! You have 5 days, and your time starts NOW!
Dear Reader: Our goal is to build community and make everyone feel welcome. We support crafting as an inclusive and welcoming space for people of all ages, abilities, ethnicities, genders, orientations and sizes. Regarding sewing challenge themes, we ask that you take each challenge as you see it fitting in your life, and express your involvement how you like, at the given time. Our challenges are for the pure enjoyment of participation and the love of community. Extended Mission Page Here.
How convenient that my crimson silk velvet just arrived. I guess my Winter Holiday blouse is coming a bit early!