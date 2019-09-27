Who We Are: Sewing Through Times of Change

We often talk about sewing as therapy, but what happens when a change in circumstances makes sewing feels like a luxury that you don’t deserve?
A few years ago, pre-kids, I lived in London, England, worked a full-time job in banking/consulting, bought loads of fabric, went to sewing classes, socialised a lot and sewed up a storm. And it brought me a great deal of happiness and joy. Even after baby 1 was born, I still had a 4 day a week job and over time managed to find a way to fit in the sewing related things I liked to do (i.e., I am lucky to have a supportive other half who wants me to be happy).
Fast forward to now, and in recent times I’ve just moved to a small town in The Netherlands. It sounds like a small move right? A 45 min flight across the North Sea is nothing! Well yes, but it’s been a lot harder than I ever expected. My new job is as an unpaid stay at home mum, I have a 3 year old and another one due soon, and oh, how times have changed! The guilt of relying on someone else to fund my life is truly immense. At the very least I feel obligated to put dinner on the table and do laundry every day (even if mister says it’s not necessary). Most of all, I feel guilt for craving me time, aka sewing time.
I want to have it all, and now
Ever get the feeling that you should be able to have it all and do it all at the same time? Family life, a career, leisure time, being self-sufficient… I think this is “all at once” idea is a myth that is often sold to women in my generation. The reality is there are only 24 hours in the day and some things just have to give. Surely there is a better way besides finding this out the hard way?
In my upbringing, the mindset was that the best thing you could do for yourself (and what was expected) was to get an education and a paying job at the end of it. There was never any talk of whether it was ok or not to be a stay at home mum and what might happen if you ever had a family. This is despite my own mother and stepmother being stay at home mums (and they had a load of other value-adding non-mum activities that they did).
How it feels to crash and burn
A change in circumstances combined with lack of confidence in a different language I don’t speak, and lack of understanding of the sector here means I don’t have a paying job. Going to a single income has been hard. My daytime activities, whilst valuable for the family, makes my contribution feel limited in many ways. And if that’s the case, then how could I possibly have any “me time” and therefore contribute even less?
Buying fabric and finding time to sew feels now like a luxury. And as silly as it sounds, sometimes I think if I haven’t done all the household stuff I planned to do, then I don’t deserve time to go and do something I actually want to do.
Sewing feels like a luxury but I need it in my life
My days are what you would probably expect — entertaining the toddler and doing household stuff. Sometimes I try and be kind to myself and nap as well, as pregnancy #2 makes me tired. Regardless, by the end of the day, I’m totally spent. On the weekend my other half often takes the toddler out so I can have an hour or two here and there because he wants to encourage me to sew and be happy. But he’s already spent the whole week at work so it doesn’t always feel like a fair arrangement. Either way, I’m grateful that he’s there, he’s an engaged parent, and we work as a team.
What I can say though is that after some weeks in no-sewing mode, I’ve realised that NOT sewing has become a source of unhappiness. It’s like I’ve forgotten all the great things it has given me besides a bunch of new clothes and skills and lost part of my identity. So for any sewist who is going through change and doesn’t really feel like doing any sewing, I want you to know you are not alone! And here are my top tips to get started again:
- Sewing is inclusive. If you sew, you can be a “sewcialist”. If you want to be online, share your makes, be part of the community online or offline, you’ll meet people. And we know sewing people are the most awesome people In my first month here I’ve met 2 sewists — one I previously knew from Instagram and the other was introduced by someone else I knew online. And I’ve had 3 other people from Instagram saying that if I ever want to meet up they are there. That kind of thing keeps me sane.
- Making stuff is therapeutic. I think sewing should be in the same category as art and music when it comes to this. I listen to the whirr of the machine or the whoosh of the steam iron and the rest of the world disappears for a couple of hours without me noticing a thing. After a few sessions, I have something to show for the time spent.
- Once a sewist, always a sewist. What else are you going to do with all the fabric and machines you have lying around?! It’s just waiting for you to pick up again and it will always be there for you.
And so, the sewing must continue and hold me together in this time of change. I hope that if you ever have times of stress or change that you’ll find sewing as therapy too!
Kate is a former guest editor of the Sewcialists. An import to the Netherlands via the UK, she thinks sustainable fashion and sewing should be accessible to everybody. Follow her blog Time to Sew for sustainability chat and Instagram @timetosew for sewing adventures!
i had to give up work due to fibromyalgia.The guilt at not working and not helping with the bills was all encompassing.ive found new goals that have led me back to sewing in a way that helps others so thats helped but it is a daily struggle.its also hard not to lose some of our identity to being a mum ,to being a worker…..i know youll find your way eventually but i just wanted you to know that your not alone.Do you have a permanent area set up for sewing? i found if i had to put things away and take them out each time it made it harder so now i have a sewing room so even if i only have time/energy for one or two seams at least i can.
I agree that keeping a little already-set-up space saves a ton of time and makes it much easier to pop down and sew one or two things in the few extra minutes that are sometimes available in the day. Wishing you the best with your sewing projects!
I completely agree! This post is so relate-able and I think this is a really common sentiment! You aren’t alone! I just posted about how I was only able to sew one placket for a sleeve this week and I just have to enjoy that process during the little time that I have had.
Terrific post. Alas – as a lady who has been through early parenting – I can advise that there is no having it all unless you change your definition of “all” to include your current circumstance. And that ability seems to come with the many evolutions of adulthood and parenthood, over time. Early years with kids seem rarely about the mother and her personal pursuits – something that I found incredibly difficult (to understate things entirely). But you will return to a place of normalcy over time – as you develop new ways of managing the ever-changing status quo. My understanding of the Netherlands is that most people speak English beautifully so you don’t have to feel isolated by language. Also, if you have an opp to put your toddler in a kinder for a few hours a week, you could join a group where you learn Dutch while also meeting expats. I assume that you moved to the Netherlands for your partner’s work – which represents a kind of sacrifice of your out-of-home employ, even if it is a wonderful change for your family. Don’t feel like you are not contributing. Being a stay at home parent is mind-blowingly challenging and so wonderful for your kids (though daycare is also wonderful!). Your husband doesn’t need to worry about a huge part of his life that’s being elegantly managed by the resident primary parent and home-manager. This is employ, if not for a salary. And I highly encourage that you receive a stipend for it, from your family income, so that you have money to spend entirely on you and your sewing (even if it’s not a former salary size). One other thing – moving to a new place during pregnancy is super intense! Give yourself a serious pat on the back for making such a transition when your body is growing a human being and your hormones are off in all directions. You may find yourself feeling more like yourself after the infant time with your upcoming baby. Best! K
Ditto. Being a stay at home mom IS a job. Growing a new human while doing that job is exhausting. Before you were working two jobs, one at home and one career. That’s why it feels strange to only work one job. I agree that the “have it all” myth has been damaging to women of our generation. The traditional roles of mother and father are shifting, changing, and melding. We are caught in between the new and the old. Imagine one of your children grown and having the job of stay at home caretaker. What job description and benefits do you want them to have? That is what you should allow for yourself as you model for the new generation. My girls are almost grown and I do regret how much I unthinkingly modeled for them that women have to do it all.
Oh how I feel you! We moved to NYC from Canada when my oldest was 2. I wasn’t allowed to work (visa stuff). The second one came 18 months later. Even without a language barrier, it was very isolating. (We were in the suburbs and the culture was so different from where I came from, Montreal. You don’t expect it to be *that* different so it comes as a shock. We’ve since moved to Brooklyn and it’s much better though still different.) Add on to that that I’d always seen myself as someone who would work *and* be available for her kids. My own mother worked from home so I had that growing up and wanted to give it to my own children. Not working, not bringing in any money, feeling like I was spending my husband’s money are all thoughts I had to deal with. To be honest, 10 years later, I still struggle with that a bit. But I don’t see the money he makes as not mine anymore. And I do see how my being home actually helps us financially. And I see how my presence has been so good for my daughters. And I see how my sewing, knitting, etc. have kept me sane. And the family absolutely needs a sane mommy! It’s hard work!
You have SO MUCH going on right now! A lot of these negative feelings that you’re experiencing sound a lot like anxiety. Any kind of move is big, don’t try to talk it down. Our family just moved a few US states away from our home a little over a year ago, and I’m only just now starting to feel a little normal again and there was no language change. We moved abroad for a little while five years ago, no change in language, and I was a wreck with trying to adjust. It’s stressful. Pure and simple. And then you’ve thrown two HUGE changes in on top of that–staying home and you’re expecting another child. And you’ve got a toddler on top of all that.
I hated it when women who had “been there, done that” would give me advice that centered around the idea that I was being way too hard on myself and remind me that I was growing a person and that I had plenty enough to keep me busy to feel guilty about not doing the other stuff. And you know what? Now that I’m removed from that part of my life, they were totally right and I wish I could have just dropped the guilt and anxiety and believed their words. I’d have been so much happier.
I was raised to believe that I needed to go to college and get a good paying job afterwards, but guess what? I went to college, I got a degree, and then I became a stay-at-home mom because the job thing was Plan B for me. I wanted to be a mother above all else and I was so grateful that that avenue was open to me, because it doesn’t happen for a lot of people. (None of that is said in order to be like, “You should be grateful for what you have, stop yer belly-achin!”) Even though that is what I wanted out of life, I struggled mightily with the fact that I was a stay-at-home mom because of other people’s backhanded comments (UGH–seriously?!) and that little voice in my head that made fun of me “wasting my potential” to change diapers and wipe spit-up.
But you know what all that is? The words of miserable people who wanted to make me miserable, or the words of people who disagreed with my choices who then decided that I needed to be educated about how wrong I was, which is just so incredibly rude! I only just figured this all out, but it would have been great to be able to tell those voices to shut up while I was going through that phase of my life.
The one-income thing does require some changes because of the reality that you have less money now. There’s no arguing that. It’s not fun to cut back on expenses, but it’s even less fun to go into debt. I’m of the opinion (read : OPINION) that me being a SAHM puts the housework squarely into my area of responsibilities, so I do my best to take care of it all. I am not perfect at this. No one is. And if someone says they are, they’re probably lying or delusional. You’ll get sick and everything will fall apart, your child will be in a sport and you’ll be busy with taking them to that and everything will fall apart, etc., etc., etc. But I do my best to stay on top of it. It was especially hard at the stage of life you’re in because my kids weren’t much help. You’re basically teaching a child how to clean and it doesn’t go well hardly ever at that stage. I wish I’d kept my cool a lot more during that time. Now that my kids are older (9, 11, 13, 15), chores are pretty easy–they all have a list and on Saturday mornings we get up, we eat breakfast, and then we do our chores. The house is cleaned from top to bottom in about forty-five minutes because there’s five of us powering through it all. It’s pretty magical, lol. But during the toddler years…oh, I hated it. It’s a tough season. But it’s temporary and it does end.
As far as crafting goes, YES. Yes, yes, yes to having a creative endeavor to escape to. What you’re doing now in your work as a SAHM is just as time-consuming and requiring of mental focus, just in different ways. You still “deserve” a break from time to time. Don’t feel guilty about your partner taking your child out for a couple of hours on the weekend. You’ve spent, what? 45-50 hours during the week in one-on-one time with your child? Partner can definitely handle two. I created a knitting group that met once a week during that time so I could have a break. And then I’d buy groceries on the way home. It was one of the best decisions I made–I had friends, I could talk about life without my kids or husband around (you need that, for the commiseration/laughter/advice), and I was further inspired in my craft because the ladies I met with made the coolest stuff. My kids got to hang out with their dad and watch “How It’s Made” and eat hot dogs or pizza for dinner once a week, and EVERYONE WAS HAPPY.
I also heartily endorse the idea of scheduling time to be creative. Even if the bathroom isn’t clean, even if…whatever housework isn’t done, honor a commitment to yourself to work on your stuff. It is therapeutic, and that’s nothing to sneeze at. And if your housework is falling apart, sometimes it’s just due to being sad or overwhelmed, and a couple of days of being nice to yourself and working on something you love will usually burn through those feelings and get you functioning and houseworking again. (And while you’re pregnant, if what you’re really craving is a nap, then take the nap. Just do it. It’s healthy.)
And this has turned into an essay, so I’ll stop. I just feel strongly about this subject and wish that we could just stop with the language and expectations and guilt that we put on women no matter which life choice they make. It’s ridiculous. Some women don’t want kids and that’s OK. Some women don’t want to work and that’s OK. We’re all different and we need to stop shaming each other for having desires that *gasp* are not all the same. And we need to be supportive of each other and treat each other gently, because we just never know what invisible burdens we’re each carrying on our shoulders.