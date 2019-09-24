Save the Date for Our October Mini Challenge!

It’s almost time for another #SewcialistsMiniChallenge!

The theme will be announced on Wednesday October 2nd, and you’ll have til Sunday, October 6th to finish a project inspired by the theme! As always, the point of these mini challenges is to have fun, so the rules are very flexible: You can finish an existing project, refashion something, or start something new, and keep sewing as long as it is October 6th somewhere in the world!

To take part, all you have to do is hashtag your Instagram posts with #SewcialistsMiniChallange. It’s the same hashtag as for our first and second mini challenge. Hopefully by now you are following so you won’t miss the fun!

If the dates or timing doesn’t work out for you, don’t worry – we will have a theme month in November you might enjoy, and you can always cheer the other Sewcialists along.

Can you guess the theme? I bet some of you can… and then get a head start looking for fabrics in your stash that might work! Just don’t start sewing yet!