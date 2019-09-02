Ask the Sewcialists: How do you get stuff finished?

So I have a problem. It seems common within our community, yet I haven’t come across a way to overcome it so far. I can’t finish anything in a timely fashion, unless it’s a pattern test or some other immovable deadline.
I am like Dory from Finding Nemo, continually distracted by shiny things and unable to contain all the ideas and things I want to sew inside my brain! I currently have a Jasika blazer, a pair of jeans, a Sinclair Gaia top, a Saldana tee and a bralette thing at various stages of construction.
The only thing that works for me is pattern testing (or something like going on holiday or a special event). Pattern testing includes many of my favourite things — sewing for me, helping someone else, nitpicking… and it looks like letting someone down is a line I don’t want to cross (which is good!). But I do still want to sew the bajillion patterns I have and even finish the ones I already started on!
So tell me, what tricks do you use to power through and get stuff finished? Or are you like me, with loads always on the go, some of it for much longer than intended? Does it bother you or do you just go with the flow of the sew?
Chloe is a Sewcialists Editor, who lives and sews in Australia. She blogs at chlo-thing.com and can be found on Instagram here.
Dear Reader: Our goal is to build community and make everyone feel welcome. We support crafting as an inclusive and welcoming space for people of all ages, abilities, ethnicities, genders, orientations and sizes. Regarding sewing challenge themes, we ask that you take each challenge as you see it fitting in your life, and express your involvement how you like, at the given time. Our challenges are for the pure enjoyment of participation and the love of community. Extended Mission Page Here.
15 Comments
Always have WIPs but I try and limit it to say 5 projects at once so my head doesn’t feel too cluttered. After all, is there a need to be in a hurry – do you REALLY need to wear that thing you’re making immediately? Is it sewing work for someone else or is it a hobby? – depending on the answer, I say just enjoy the sewing process and take the time to make things beautiful! As for the bajillion patterns, totally understand wanting to make them all. But I think my desire to make them comes and goes. Sometimes tracing something off on paper feels as good as actually sewing it up…
Five is a good idea – anything else and there isn’t room to store them all anyway! Maybe I go with that as a yardstick plus some push to finish the oldest project from time to time! Thanks 🙂
I could have written this myself. I must have at least 20 on going projects. My enthusiasm always outstrips my productivity and I am so easily distracted. Testing usually works and holidays – I travel a lot – although upcoming trips often generate projects! I don’t know the answer to this problem but I’ve actually decided to give challenges a miss this year as that seems to be a trigger to start many many things. If you come up with a solution I’d love to know!
I have been trying to only use challenges to finish an appropriate work in progress, though that hasn’t always worked 😎 I wondered about a start-one new, finish-one existing routine, but then what if I don’t have one I feel like finishing?!!! I will let you know if I find the secret 😁
My Father always had a million things on the go, and didn’t finish any, which I found really frustrating (including the house he built!). So I am very particular about finishing a project, and rarely have more than one thing going at a time. That being said, I get annoyed with myself sometimes as even if I hate a project, I have to keep going and what is the point of doing this to myself when its my hobby? I love the idea of walking into the sewing room and asking “what do I feel like working on today’ rather than ‘having’ to work on a project.
It’s like we need to merge ourselves! I am like you for books and TV shows (I must be the only person in the world who watched all six seasons of Lost because I had started!). Maybe you should challenge me to finish something (that isn’t a pattern test) and I challenge you to leave something unfinished and sew a flight of fancy!
I keep a WIP box, everything I don’t finish gets dumped in there. I go on a sewing retreat twice a year, once in spring and once in autumn and instead of planning a project for the weekend, I just take the entire WIP box along and spend 3 days finishing off my projects. It is very satisfying. Usually, I find that problems or mistakes I couldn’t figure out months ago are easy to solves, when you look at them with fresh eyes. I also love going home with a bunch of “new” things to wear.
*whew* Startitis…I know this allllll tooooo welll. What has helped me focus is this:
1. Create a Sewing/knitting project planner sheet. On this worksheet, write the notions you need, all the steps you need to take to complete the project.
2. Block out your time – schedule your sewing time and do not underestimate the value of 10 minutes. You don’t need a big block of time. Just 10 minutes, and you will be motivated and encouraged that you are moving forward.
3. Write down what your sewing priorities are, for example, build a wardrobe, take on a new challenge, work with a new fabric…etc. Get Clarity and then use that as a guideline on how you spend your time.
4. Work on a big project AND a smaller, easy gratification project at the same time. When you get stuck on the big project, take a break and work on the smaller one. You will feel motivated and able to go back and focus on the big one.
5. Don’t beat yourself up.
Twice in my life I have moved, and plowed through a mountain of UFOs, most of whom ended up recycled. The first time was distressing enough, the second pushed me over the edge. So it’s been decades of one project at a time here. Sometimes I get stuck, but then I need to get going again and that forces me to burst through the obstacle. I found that ufo problems mostly centered along having developed better/different ideas of what to do with this fabric while it was sitting, which is why cutting last minute works for me. And now if I stop in the middle of something it’s usually because I have a sinking feeling that it’s not going to work out. Better to investigate and get it over with quickly, no matter the outcome. I am also finding that a smaller stash means less time lost to indecision between projects
No tricks really. My personal “rule” is that I will not start a new apparel project until the current garment is completed. It works for me. That being said, I do have three quilt tops that are “almost finished” ! One is a hand appliqué queen, another is nearly solid project and the third is a structured modern.
I’m in the middle of trying to finish off several projects too and want to do it to get space back (I’ve just finished a skirt kit that I’ve had for over 30 years!). And not changing the thread/bobbin is a good way of finishing things off too.
My sewing time is fairly limited at my current life stage, so I try not to have too many projects going at once. I have about 5 cut out currently, which is a lot for me, but I also don’t have a good place to cut out at home and have to use the cutting table in my mom’s sewing room. And I generally don’t start actually sewing a new project until I finish one, unless it’s a case of only having hand sewing left. Then I’ll just start something new on the machine and hand sew while my kids are playing.
Such a good question! I used to be so serious about doing 1 thing at a time and finishing it before starting something new (particularly with knitting). Now, I frequently have 10 things planned – and 2 sewing plus 2 knitting things going at any one time. What can I say? It’s not that I’m scattered – I just really like planning! And it’s so fun to start! For me, the key is mess. The minute things get messy, I get squirrely. And then I’m compelled to finish what’s on the go before I start something new. I do find that I feel much better for cataloguing everything – sewing or knitting. It makes my project “real”.
I kind of get annoyed changing my thread/bobbin/needle, so that always helps convince me to finish sewing the project I’m currently working on.
I do like to get patterns ready in advance and cut things out too, but I generally only sew one new thing at a time.
The bobbin logic is good – I should tell myself that more! Especially if it’s the serger thread 😎