Sew Over/Under: Poncho Time!

Hi! I’m Mary, @boxcarsewing, and I’m so excited to have been invited to write a guest post for this month’s challenge: Sew Over/Under!

It’s deep summer in San Diego, and the prospect of sewing something extra warm seemed extra unappealing, so I wanted to make sure I made something extra functional for this fun sewing prompt. I sewed a Simplicity 6630 poncho with absolutely zero modifications, and it’s a dream. It’s a one-size pattern, a reproduction of one from the 70’s, and it really does look great on all bodies (I made everyone within a five mile radius try it on, just to confirm my hypothesis). My favorite part is the flap pockets, but I love that darted hood, too–both of these design features are oversized, and look like they’re going to be functional as heck. My brother, sister, and dad have already put their orders in. 🙂

I think there needs to be a poncho renaissance. Hear me out: there’s no better gap filler than a poncho, especially if you sew it in something durable, like this Birch Charley Harper barkcloth (yes, I’m name-dropping, I’m a MAJOR fan!). This poncho is fully lined (technically reversible!), so I did a nice, soft, 100% cotton flannel on the inside. This is the kind of garment that you keep in your car–it’s an emergency garment! It’s warm but not stifling, and can double as a picnic blanket or beach towel should you find yourself at an impromptu bonfire or hike-turned-happy-hour (what, just me?). The barkcloth is tough without being heavy and has a really nice drape to it and, best of all, mulch and dirt don’t seem to stick to it! Take it to a sporting event, a festival, any body of water, a cabin in the wilderness, a college dorm, an international flight, a long road trip, wherever–this poncho is going to WORK!

I’m really, really looking forward to this poncho taking me on some adventures. Thanks for letting me share, Sewcialists!

Mary of @boxcarsewing and @sandiegocraftclub is a sewist, English teacher, and sock knitter in California. The majority of her handmade wardrobe is animal print. Like, a lot of animal print.