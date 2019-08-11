Sew Over/Under: Sewing Resources for Bramaking and Binders!

Hi Sewcialists! We’ve noticed that many people are sewing bras and binders for our #SewOverUnder theme month, so we’ve gathered together a quick list of trustworthy resources for you!
Online Resources:
- First of all, did you know that Sewcialists hosted a Lingerie Theme Month back in 2015?
- Do you have a bra you love and want to replicate? Try Andie’s tutorial for cloning a bra! (This remains one of our most popular Sewcialists posts ever!)
- Bluprint has detailed classes about lingerie — if you don’t have a membership, you could try a free trial for 7 days and binge watch all the bramaking!
- YouTube has a wealth of video tutorials and reviews!
- August is #BRAugust on Instagram, and it’s Lingerie Month for #SewMyStyle2019, so it’s the perfect time to explore what resources and patterns other sewists are enjoying!
Resources for Larger Busts:
Bigger boobs require more scaffolding, and patterns are harder to find.
- Professional bramaker Mrs. Weaver gave us design tips for larger busts here on the Sewcialists!
- I hosted Lingerie Month at the Curvy Sewing Collective in 2016, so go check out the month worth of posts about fabrics, patterns, techniques and tips for full busts!
- Here’s an updated list of patterns and resources from the CSC in 2017, written by our own past-Sewcialists and CSC Editor Meg!
Binders:
A binder helps reduce the bust rather than accentuate it. I’m sewing one this month for a relative who has transitioned to male, and I’m so excited to give him something with personality!
- You loved Glitter Grandpa’s Sewcialists blog post — and I’ve heard great things about this binder drafting tutorial on Etsy!
- Jasika Nicole and Shannon have both blogged about binders they’ve sewn.
Podcasts:
To get you in the mood, gently!
- Emerald Erin on Love To Sew
- OhhhLulu on Maker.Style
- Bramaking FAQ with Evie La Luve Lingerie on Maker Style
- Orange Lingerie on Crafty Planner
Pattern Makers We Trust:
There are countless lingerie pattern makers out there these days, but here are a few that the Sewcialists team has personal experience with. Many of them have extensive blog posts and tutorials to help you through the process. Buying a trustworthy pattern and learning from the instructions is a great way to start.
Phew! That’s a lot on information, and we are just scratching the surface of what is available online! Remember, you absolutely don’t have to interpret the “under” part of #SewOverUnder as lingerie, but if you do, we hope this has given you a place to start. Please add your own favourite resources, patterns and designers in the comments!
Dear Reader: Our goal is to build community and make everyone feel welcome. We support crafting as an inclusive and welcoming space for people of all ages, abilities, ethnicities, genders, orientations and sizes. Regarding sewing challenge themes, we ask that you take each challenge as you see it fitting in your life, and express your involvement how you like, at the given time. Our challenges are for the pure enjoyment of participation and the love of community. Extended Mission Page Here.
2 Comments
I’m going to get back into the bra making – seriously.
Liz Sews on You Tube has many bramaking vlogs.