Ask The Sewcialists: How do you finish your seams?

I only started sewing clothing in earnest about two years ago, and one of the first dilemmas I encountered was how to finish my seams.
One thing that has frustrated me about sewing seams is that indie designers (nor the big companies, that I can recall) do not offer specific instructions on how to finish seams. I’ve encountered maybe one pattern (the Wiksten Baby Harem Pants) that explicitly showed a French seam in the directions. However, most patterns tend to vaguely state “Finish your seams.” As a newish sewist, I didn’t really know what this meant… I thought my seams were finished as soon as I sewed them!
Since becoming a regular sewist, I’ve started experimenting with a few different methods of finishing seams (my favorite being the French seam). However, when a pattern doesn’t directly tell me how to finish a seam, I don’t know at what point in the sewing is it appropriate to finish a seam, and with what method. For example, I insert pockets into every skirt/shorts/pants that I make, and I’ve been trying to figure out the best way of finishing the seams where you attach the pocket to the main part of the skirt. I usually French all other seams if possible, but am not sure what to do about where the pocket meets the skirt (since it seems un-French-able to me). So on one of my sewing projects, I decided to try and finish these seams with a Hong Kong finish, but this ended up creating so much extra bulk that everything ended up puckered and not fitting correctly. I eventually ripped them out in frustration, and made the skirt pocket-less. If a pattern were to suggest possible seam finishes and when in the pattern is best to complete them, that would make my sewing life so much easier!
To heap onto the seam frustration, when I looked at sew-alongs online, or checked out other people on Instagram who had made the same pattern, I kept encountering the same thing: serged seams. To me, this seems like the obvious way to finish seams, but I was frustrated because sergers are expensive and not accessible to everyone (both because of the cost and the extra space to store another machine).
So I’d like to ask my fellow Sewcialists: How do you finish your seams, especially without a serger? What were the first seam-finishing techniques that you learned, and how did you discover them? Would you like to see more seam-finishing suggestions in indie patterns?
Additional Reading:
Oliver + S: Six Tutorials for Seam Finishes
Seamwork: Upgrade Your Sewing – Flat Felled Seams
Mood Fabrics: All About Sewing Seams
To be honest, I haven’t tried this yet, but here are instructions for an inseam pocket with French seams: https://www.sewmamasew.com/2013/07/in-seam-pockets-with-french-seams-sewing-with-deborah-moebes-2/
Hi, I sometimes use my overlocker, but other times I just zig-zag over the edges. For fine fabric with simple seams then I do like french seams, and by the way, you can french seam round a pocket – I always thought it wouldn’t work too but it does!
I also love French seams – which is why I often switch inseam pockets to slash pockets. With a one-piece pocket bag everything is French-able without too much bulk.
I once got an issue of Threads from the library that had pretty awe-inspiring directions for an inseam pocket – maybe it was this issue? https://www.threadsmagazine.com/2017/12/21/low-profile-pocket-pattern
Hi Erin, I started sewing quite young (around 8 or 9) and I was in a 4-H sewing club for several years. I was taught to finish my seams by trimming them and then zigzagging them, or trim them with pinking shears. We also learned about other seams for finishing and when they were appropriate, such as the French seam that you mentioned, as well as flat-felled seams and others. I have a sturdy mid-range mechanical sewing machine (8 years old), no serger and no intent to get one. These days I usually zigzag, but I’ll use the other seam finishes depending on the garment and the fabric (woven or knit, thin or thick, does it fray easily?) Sometimes I don’t finish seams except for trimming (for example, on French terry). Even though I have the knowledge and experience to choose my seam finishes, I find it really useful and helpful when patterns give instructions for how to finish seams. I think it makes the pattern accessible to more sewists of varying skill levels, and I think it also shows the designer cares about the details. I made a pair of Sew House Seven Free-Range slacks this summer, and I was really pleased to see flat-felled and French seams suggested, along with instructions. Those seam finishes really elevated the finished slacks and increased my satisfaction with the pattern, as well as the garment. It was my first pattern from this company, and I will buy from them again based on my experience with that pattern. I get a little irked when the only seam finishing guidance given is ‘finish seams with a serger.’ It assumes that all sewists own one and that it is the only way to finish a seam – not true! Even on knits!
I grew up sewing before sergers were available for home use. I love my serger and serge most of my seam allowances now, but it is perfectly acceptable to leave your seam allowances raw. If a fabric is likely to unravel, you can trim your seam allowances with pinking shears. The Hong Kong finish really is amazing, but as you discovered, it works best with heavy weight fabrics. I use it when sewing an unlined jacket. To my mind what shows a skilled sewist is a neat, even inside of the garment, rather than the type of seam finish. If you could almost wear it inside out for a funky, raw unstructured look, you are sewing at the top of your game!
My mom taught me the basics of operating a machine, cutting fabric on the straight grain, etc., but I’m mostly self-taught. I think I landed on a blog post on Colette about seam finishes because I was trying to figure out how to keep the seam allowances from fraying in the wash. I really like using French seams or flat felled seams. I received a serger for Christmas last year, so I have started using that more for finishing and sewing knits, but I will almost always opt for French seams if I have the choice. It’s nice when designers suggest seam finishing suggestions in the pattern (especially for newer sewists), but it doesn’t bother me when they don’t. I don’t think I’ve ever encountered a pattern saying to serge the seam allowance, but that would definitely be annoying to come across.
It depends on the fabric and how much time I want to spend on it. I have an overlock that is inexpensive and a real workhorse, so for basic items I use that. For most knits and stable wovens I also use a zigzag on the edge. For easily frayable fabrics I will use a fancier seam finish like a French or Hong Kong finish.
I’ve had a serger for several years now and I find that when I sew woven garments, a serged edge seems too casual for my preferences these days. I will usually French seam if possible, or Hong Kong seam when I really want a nice interior. I vastly prefer to use a cotton lawn for my bias binding, or another fabric equally lightweight; this minimizes the bulk significantly. I would never do this with premade quilting weight cotton bias binding. My local fabric store sells some lawn bias tape and sometimes I make my own (one yard goes REALLY far.) It does slow me down, but special garments are absolutely worth taking the extra time to me.