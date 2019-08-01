It’s time to #SewOverUnder!

On your marks, get set… SEW! Our August theme month has officially begun, and you have 31 days to sew items that go either over or under other garments!
So what could you make? Here are some examples of what you could make, depending on whether it is hot or cold in your hemisphere right now:
- OVER:
- Jackets, coats, or toppers to keep you warm
- Accessories like scarves, backpacks or purses
- Sun protection like floaty robes, hats, or rashguards
- House clothes like a bathrobe or Snuggie! (Please, please, someone make a Snuggie!)
- UNDER:
- Underwear, boxers, lingerie, slips, or a binder
- Leggings shorts to prevent thigh chafing under skirts and dresses
- Long underwear, leggings, or camisoles
- Layering pieces, like a tee to wear under your favourite blazer or sundress
You could also make an over/under pairing, like a swimsuit and cover up, pjs and a robe, thermals and a sweater, or whatever you are excited to sew! If you are looking for motivation to dive into that challenging coat or lingerie sewing you’ve been avoiding, this could be it! But by the same token, simple projects equally welcome.
For some extra inspiration, we’ll be sharing posts all month long by members of the Sewcialists community. They’ve got some fantastic projects in the works!
It’s easy to take part! Just tag your projects #SewOverUnder on Instagram by August 31st! Remember that we can only see tags if you have a public account, but you can always DM us or email us if you think your post might not be seen.
Let us know in the comments: Are you going to join in?
Dear Reader: Our goal is to build community and make everyone feel welcome. We support crafting as an inclusive and welcoming space for people of all ages, abilities, ethnicities, genders, orientations and sizes. Regarding sewing challenge themes, we ask that you take each challenge as you see it fitting in your life, and express your involvement how you like, at the given time. Our challenges are for the pure enjoyment of participation and the love of community. Extended Mission Page Here.
5 Comments
I’ve been meaning to make a slip to wear under my pinafore dresses… years ago I found a sheet at a thrift store that had a very elaborate eyelet and embroidery edging, which would make quite a splendid hemline. This challenge is encouraging me to move that idea into a completed garment, to wear this autumn.
Oooh, That sounds fantastic!!! Have you chosen a pattern yet?
I started following the hashtag! Such a wide range of things that fit the category, including ones that are less commonly seen. For my next project I will sew the Sorrento bucket hat, a free pattern, from 2 pair of pants that don’t fit. I’d also like to sew a fanny pack.
Those sound like great projects! We always love a theme that can be interpreted in so many ways… I mean, it would be hard to think of a project that *can’t* fit this topic – and I love it!
I’m planning to sew the lilliana box coat for over a bra/undies for under, and a dress to go in between.