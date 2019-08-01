It’s time to #SewOverUnder!

On your marks, get set… SEW! Our August theme month has officially begun, and you have 31 days to sew items that go either over or under other garments!

So what could you make? Here are some examples of what you could make, depending on whether it is hot or cold in your hemisphere right now:

OVER: Jackets, coats, or toppers to keep you warm Accessories like scarves, backpacks or purses Sun protection like floaty robes, hats, or rashguards House clothes like a bathrobe or Snuggie! (Please, please, someone make a Snuggie!)

UNDER: Underwear, boxers, lingerie, slips, or a binder Leggings shorts to prevent thigh chafing under skirts and dresses Long underwear, leggings, or camisoles Layering pieces, like a tee to wear under your favourite blazer or sundress



You could also make an over/under pairing, like a swimsuit and cover up, pjs and a robe, thermals and a sweater, or whatever you are excited to sew! If you are looking for motivation to dive into that challenging coat or lingerie sewing you’ve been avoiding, this could be it! But by the same token, simple projects equally welcome.

For some extra inspiration, we’ll be sharing posts all month long by members of the Sewcialists community. They’ve got some fantastic projects in the works!

It’s easy to take part! Just tag your projects #SewOverUnder on Instagram by August 31st! Remember that we can only see tags if you have a public account, but you can always DM us or email us if you think your post might not be seen.

Let us know in the comments: Are you going to join in?