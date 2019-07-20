#MySewingStartedHere: Round-Up

Every time I show off one of my me-made items of clothing, I always get asked the same question: “How did you get so good at sewing?” The truth is that I’ve had a lot of opportunity for practice over the past few years since I first sat down at a sewing machine. Every time I look at one of my older me-made clothing pieces, I can pick out all the errors I made, but can also see all the different skills that I’ve learned! When it comes to sewing, everyone has to start somewhere, right?

We’ve had a lot of fun looking at how your sewing adventures first started. Thank you for sharing your #MySewingStartedHere stories with us!

I learned sewing basics when I was younger and fiddled a little with repairs in college, but I didn’t learn to sew from a pattern until 2015 when I took a beginner skirt class at @moderndomestic! I don’t have this skirt anymore (it’s definitely not my style now) but it was the thing that got me back into sewing. I believe it was a skirt from @sewaholic but I can’t remember which one! I remember being super intimidated by the serger and didn’t use one for this, but instead suffered through doing an overlock stitch with a regular machine 😂! I’m so glad I took this class, it really helped me to gain confidence in working with patterns and I’ve made so much since then! #mysewingstartedhere #sewing #sewistsofinstagram #imademyclothes #mindfulsewing #memade #slowfashion #sewcialist #memadewardrobe #isew #portlandsewing #millennialsewing #sewersgonnasew #sewingismysuperpower

The challenge from @sewcialists is to reveal your first sewing project. Since I started sewing some 60 years ago (yes, really!) this doll is the only thing I have left from so long ago. Cynthia was first made when I was 8 and hand stitched, face coloured with crayons and yarn hair. You know when all the dolls either had dark hair and dark eyes or blond hair and blue eyes? Where was/is diversity! If my pasty white self couldn’t even find it, my absolute sympathies go out to the rest of you all! My hair was brown, (now with a lot more grey!), my eyes are blue and I wanted doll that was more like me. (Don’t ask why she has black hair – maybe that’s all that I could find in my mom’s knitting basket? Nice try, baby me!) After I got my first “real” sewing machine when I was 13, I re-stitched her body and made her some new clothes. I have no idea why I still have her after all these years but very glad I do! Totally resisting the urge to “fix” her now. 😂 #MySewingStartedHere #sewcialists #SewingIsForEveryone

The recent @sewcialists post called #mysewingstartedhere has me feeling alllllll the nostalgia! Here's my first fully finished garment: a Colette Hawthorn dress. (I'd made a mock-up of a vintage blouse previously, but didn't finish as the fabric wasn't meant to be wearable!) I kind of can't believe I managed to make this dress! I wore it a lot at first but my overly-aggressive collar notching became obvious after a wash and I retired it. Eventually it got trashed, buttons and all, which I regret–they were so cute! I've come a long way since 2013 (nearly 6 years TO THE DAY since finishing this dress) but it's a relief not to have a total monstrosity as my first garment, lol. 🤣 #firstgarment #sewingfirsts #sewing #sewingcommunity #sewcialists #couldhavebeenworse #itwastotallymadeofquiltingcotton #liveandlearn

@sewcialists #MySewingStartedHere – Just like @gilliancrafts my sewing journey also started with the @colettepatterns #sorbettotop. I got my sewing machine as a present from my parents for my 30th birthday (Aug 2016), and didn't know how much I would use it in the almost 3 years which followed! I just recently gave this top away to charity, because it doesn't fit anymore. But it still has a special place in my sewing heart 🌺. Where did your sewing journey start? P.S. What you can't see is that I totally winged the bias tape. Just folded it over and stitched it. Didn't have a clue 😉 . . . #ilovetosew #ilovesewing #sewistsofinstagram #isew #sewing #sewingismysuperpower #sewcialists #sewingtherapy #isewmyclothes #isewmyownclothes #imakemyclothes #imakemyownclothes #curvypower #curvysew #curvysewing #cscmakes #curvysewingcollective #laurasnieuwegarderobe #hollandsews #netherlandssews #arnhemsews

I have three variations of when I got my start in sewing. This quilt was my first entirely me sewn project at age 12. My mom and I had been quilting for a few months at this point, and though we had finished a quilt or two together, but this was my first project for me by me! And it's still in good condition today! . The first time I got the bug for sewing was a couple years earlier when I badgered my mom into letting me "help" her make a dress for me. It was very pink, and had a Belle patch on the front. I got my first ironing wound on the back of my hand! . And my third first would be some green cardigans I made in college. The first garments I sewed for myself. . So many firsts! . . . #mysewingstartedhere #jessicasmithcreates #sewing #sewcialists #sewistsofinstagram #memadeeveryday #millennialsewing #handmadewardrobe #isew #ncsews #imakemyclothes #jessicasmithsews #quilting #quilt #firstquilt

The @sewcialists are asking folks to share their first sew, and I actually have pics of mine that I took when home and forgot to share. I made the dolls when I was 7 and they were the first thing I ever sewed on a sewing machine (I had done quite a bit of hand sewing before). As a kid I would stay with my Por Por for summer holidays she ran a market garden (vege farm for canadians) and so during the day when she was working and I wasn't need to help I was allowed free reign of her scraps and tools both in the house and the workshed. I would get diy books out of the library and experiment (natural dying, metal work, woodwork… my want to make all the things has deep roots 😂). I made these dolls as a gift for my mum, traced the pattern out of a book and followed the instructions. They actually are fully clothed including undershirts and underwear, and even used to have socks and shoes that got lost over the years. I'm actually kinda amazed I made these looking at them now (apparently it took a few days and Por Por swears she didn't do anything more than show me how to setup the machine) but it goes to show the beauty of the full hardy confidence of kids, that you can do anything. Which honestly is why I truely believe you shouldn't be afraid of "hard" projects it's all just a series of steps to be followed, just take your time and don't expect it to look perfect. It's repetition that makes it better, a wonky seam will be wonky no matter the project so you may as well make the thing you really want to make 😊 How about you folks, how did you start? #mysewingstartedhere #sewingisforeveryone Swipe for a video of them that I'll also share in stories as instagram ate my captions

Playing along with @sewcialists #mysewingstartedhere… OK, not quite here – I sewed a few things in my teens, but this was the start of the adult sewing. This is #v8042. I had just started working in my first job and decided I needed a jacket to look more professional. Sewed it entirely on my mum's machine over a few weekends. She bought me my own machine after that! I fitted the princess seams to better fit my bust but not much else. As you can see I messed up the back vent lining. And the buttons don't quite match the buttonholes. Always meant to fix that… 😂 The fabric is a herringbone wool that was very forgiving for sewing and fitting. Ah memories! Also, the complete confidence of a beginner! #memadeeveryday

I officially started sewing last November. I was inspired after trying to get a tshirt altered and the tailor asked for a lot of money for what seemed a simple task. Looking back, I guess I can thank her now for starting me off on my sewing journey. I got a sewing machine on sale for double 11, happened to come across @tillybuttons first book, Love at First Stitch, bought this awesome donut fabric on taobao and it all just came together! (I also got her second book Stretch, and loving that too!) Sewing is a good challenge – I'm learning a lot and enjoying it, will try to share more of my #memade makes here, feel a bit shy sometimes! #mysewingstartedhere #sewcialists #margotpjs #sewingmargot #tillyandthebuttons #donuts #sewinginchina #beginningsewist

#mysewingstartedhere This typewriter print skirt isn’t the first thing I ever sewed, but it’s my first garment. The fabric is quilting cotton (which I still use for garments occasionally!) & the pattern is from the book The Essential A-Line. I made it in 2013, just about exactly six years ago, almost to the day! It’s a bit faded now (especially the bias trim on the pockets) & somehow shorter? Maybe I’m just more comfortable wearing things at my natural waist now. When I made this, I assumed the waist was belly button-level. I knew nothing! Luckily I’ve got gams to die for (see last photo) & like wearing shorter lengths. This skirt is fully lined, features darts for shaping in the back, patch pockets with bias trim, & closes with an invisible zipper. I knew nothing about sewing & didn’t realize that these require some techniques that might be a stretch for a beginner. Sewing this thing took forever, literally weeks. I made this exact same skirt in black twill last summer & it took like four hours. First photo is me now, second photo is me in 2013 (seven months post-partum, hence the ginormous knockers). #sewcialists #handmadewardrobe #isewmyownclothes #isew

#MySewingStartedHere challenge from @sewcialists – I have been sewing off and on since I was a child. My mom is a fantastic sewist, and as I moved into my early 20s, it was easier to ask her to make things for me and not deal with fit issues and the like. This is my first “adult” project that pushed me to create a permanent sewing space in my home, and helped me to realize how much I love sewing as my creative outlet. My in-laws hosted a “Dickens” themed Christmas party, and I wanted to have a costume that actually fit. Patterns are from a Victorian historical company (I’ll put in comments – I can’t remember) and fabric is from the DFW warehouse fabric district. The corset is made from upholstery fabric and trimmings. 🤪 . . . . #curvysewing #curvysewingcollective #cscmakes #texassews #fortworthsews #isew #handmadewardrobe #sewyourown #memade #sewcialists #sewistsofinstagram

I made it! My first garment on a sewing machine! I am really excited as I wanted to learn to sew this year (new year's resolution). And I finally tried! I must say sewing was a little bit stressful comparing to knitting (either because of amount of pins around or hot iron- I can't say) but I tried to make a learning excercise out of it. Now I know what I should work on and will try again for sure. Swipe to see my beginners fails 😁😁😁 and what were your first sewing attempts? Fail or success? Parttern is #peppermintpeplumtop by @inthefolds – thank you for instructions! Fabric is some cotton that I bought long time ago. Total cost: 15 zł 👐🤗😊 #sewing #memademay #handmade #newadventure #handmadecloset #jaramsiejakslonecznaprzystan #beginner #slowfashion #szycie #mysewingstartedhere

What fun stories from everyone about their first me-made items! Thank you for participating!

