MySewingStartedHere: Round-Up

Every time I show off one of my me-made items of clothing, I always get asked the same question: “How did you get so good at sewing?” The truth is that I’ve had a lot of opportunity for practice over the past few years since I first sat down at a sewing machine. Every time I look at one of my older me-made clothing pieces, I can pick out all the errors I made, but can also see all the different skills that I’ve learned! When it comes to sewing, everyone has to start somewhere, right?

We’ve had a lot of fun looking at how your sewing adventures first started. Thank you for sharing your #MySewingStartedHere stories with us!

What fun stories from everyone about their first me-made items! Thank you for participating!