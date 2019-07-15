Sewcialistsminichallenge (2) – it’s wrap!

Another fabulous challenge with a heap of awesome makes in just 5 days 🙂 Some people managed to make more than one garment, which is just mind-blowing!

Without further ado, here is your take on the colours in our logo. For some reason, I couldn’t add a caption to the pictures this time, so the IG names are below.

Black

Included (starts with striped top): @aem2_ / @ateljee.josee / @kaiarauma / @kehdeebee / @letterghostly / @patty_learns_to / @sew_jackie_o / @shar_bozz / @sunnydayz06 / @tanitisis (@gilliancrafts) / @andropial / @anita.mark.5 / @aem2_ / @countrymaverickess / @ellejaysmakes / @handmadebycarolyn / @heart_plant / @hportmanteau / @loganstitches / @scootergirlsews / @sewtanita / @torinawashere

Blue

Included (starts with blue checked dress): @acolourfulcanvas / @acraftyscrivener / @crafting.ciara / @fancypantssewing / @fidgetylil / @fionasewandsew / @heathersewist / @janano2010 / @lisa_bestdetective / @mabelthemannequin / @mandabe4r / @moderndaymaker / @nickys_can_do / @offerstenen / @paco.soto.773 / @sew_it_out_loud / @sewathomewithpups / @sewingformysanity / @suefrost3 / @thesharonsews / @vellumblue / @vetimc / @yen_cose / @chocomoholic / @emeryallardsmith / @janeandcofabrics / @koetiquemade / @marcialoisriddington / @marthamakesstuff / @onesmallstitchtacoma / @onesmallstitchtacoma (again!) / @oppopusmaflingo / @sewingbythec / @shesewsmelbourne / @sophy_sews_hk

Coral

Included (starts with dress with blue flowers): @beingtrixielixie / @bobbins_and_boules / @caniceayala / @englishgirlathome / @happily_caffeinated / @highlanddancemom / @janano2010 / @couturebykristine / @mintstitchdesigns / @mintstitchdesigns (second entry!) / @vaccumingthelawn

White

Included (starts with white roscoe blouse): @aem2_ / @imsewciallyawkward / @mss_jewel / @pinkmimosabyjacinta / @polergirl / @yen_cose / @ciaraxyerra / @raquel_sewing_knitting_in_asia / @sabine_catbydesign / @stiklief / @thetelltaletasha

Yellow

Included (starts with me! in a very black jumper for a yellow challenge): @chlo_thing / @chrichrimano / @gathermythreads / @girlsinthegarden / @gottasew / @putteringwithpaper / @sew.chrissy / @sew_eat_sleep_repeat / @sewbee73 / @suestoney / @annapluseve / @bluejeansandsunbeams / @lovlis_ @morrissews @myrabee / @sewingbadstitches

All the colours!

Included (starting with the three garements hanging up in blue, coral and yellow): @cookkat62 / @frugalisama / @heatherymakes / @ohsewmargy / @pompombandana / Pound Cake Sewing / @somebody_or_others_mom / @stiklief / @teena_louise_apparel

I hope I didn’t miss anyone. Another fantastic challenge – we already can’t wait for the next one!

