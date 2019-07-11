Sewcialists Mini Challenge Inspiration!

For this mini challenge, we’ve dared you to sew something using at least one of the colours of the Sewcialists logo: coral, blue, yellow, black and white! But it can’t be quite that easy… spin the spinner in our announcement post to see what colour you have been assigned!

For inspiration, I dug through my own past projects!

Coral: Turns out I sew a LOT of coral! For this challenge, you could also use red, pink or a brick colour instead of coral – it all depends what is in your stash! You definitely don’t have to go buy fabric just to take part — unless, of course, you want to!

Blue: The most neutral of colours? This could include everything from denim to navy to the sky-blue that is in our logo! (Check out that Viking overdress I made for our Shieldmaiden theme month back in 2014!)

Yellow: This is the year I start wearing yellow! I always thought it didn’t suit me, but I’ve started wearing it recently and it works! From butter yellow to ochre to lemon, there is a yellow for everyone!

Black and/or White: You don’t have to combine them, but apparently I always do! This is a great chance to sew a wardrobe basic, or go all out with a great print or dramatic silhouette,

ALL THE COLOURS IN THE LOGO: Why not go all out and find a print or outfit combination that incorporates all the Sewcialists colours?

I hope this inspiration post helps! Your project can be big or small, from a coat to a zippered pouch. You could do some embroidery on a finished garment, or or dig deep into your stash for a hidden gem. These mini challenges are all about building community and having fun, so don’t take it too seriously!

Hope to see your project on instagram soon, with the tag #SewcialistsMiniChallenge!