Our 5-day Mini Challenge starts NOW!

Are you ready for our second #SewcialistsMiniChallenge??? Starting now, you’ve got 5 days to sew, and the theme is…

THE COLOURS OF THE SEWCIALISTS LOGO! You have until Sunday at midnight to sew something any shade of blue, coral, yellow, black or white! To find out which colour you have to sew, click the spinner below!

Did you get a good colour? (If you aren’t inspired, spin again! We won’t tell.) You can spin two or three colours if you want a challenge. We will accept any shade of blue, red/pink/coral, and yellow, but bonus points if you can match the colours in our logo closely! As with the last Sewcialists mini-challenge, you can sew something new, do a refashion, or finish something in progress.

If you really want to show your Sewcialists pride, why not try our downloadable image for iron-on transfers? We have a whole post showing how here, including the link to the doc with black and white and colour version of our logo. Sew your own Sewcialists swag!

To participate, follow the #SewcialistsMiniChallenge hashtag on Instagram, and use it to tag your own posts! We hope that you’ll have lots of fun getting the community involved in picking your fabric and pattern. If you can’t find time to sew, just cheer everyone on!

On your marks, get set… SEW! What do you think you’ll make?