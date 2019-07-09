Would you like to write for the Sewcialists Over/Under theme month?

Would you like to sew something that goes over or under your clothing, and share it on the Sewcialists blog?

We are looking for three volunteer authors who are able to submit a post by August 1st. Your project can be simple or complex, and it doesn’t matter if you are a beginner or experienced! We want to hear from the diverse sewists that make up this community.

We will accept the first three comments left below on this post. Tell us what you want to make, and if you have written for us before! If you miss your chance to sign up here, try again at 7pm EST on Instagram, where we will accept another three volunteers.

Thank you for being part of the Sewcialists!