Would you like to write for the Sewcialists Over/Under theme month?

Would you like to sew something that goes over or under your clothing, and share it on the Sewcialists blog?
We are looking for three volunteer authors who are able to submit a post by August 1st. Your project can be simple or complex, and it doesn’t matter if you are a beginner or experienced! We want to hear from the diverse sewists that make up this community.
We will accept the first three comments left below on this post. Tell us what you want to make, and if you have written for us before! If you miss your chance to sign up here, try again at 7pm EST on Instagram, where we will accept another three volunteers.
Thank you for being part of the Sewcialists!
9 Comments
This sounds fun, count me in!
Great! Can you send us an email at sewcialists@gmail.com to let us know more about you and what you would like to write about? Looking forward to it! Chloe
I would love to. I would like to make a nursing bra
Oh and I haven’t written for you before, but you can check out my blog at sarahsewingspace.blog if you would like to see my work
Fantastic idea! I wish I had known how to sew those at that time in my life – it would have been so helpful. Can you email us at sewcialists@gmail.com and we can start organising? Thanks heaps for volunteering 🙂 Chloe
Yes! I want to make something to hold my insulin pump while I am wearing a dress or a tunic!
Amazing!!!! I’ll copy whatever you make and make on for my sister! Could you send us an email at Sewcialists@gnail.com?? Thanks!
Darn, I was hoping I’d get here early enough!
I think I’m going to use this challenge as the push I need to finally try making either a swimsuit or a sports bra. I have my fabric, just need to buy some notions and pick a pattern!
See you on Instagram at 7pm est!!!! 😉