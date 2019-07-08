Announcing Our August Theme Month: Over/Under!

This August, we are challenging you to sew garments that you wear OVER or UNDER your clothes! You can sew for yourself or anyone else. Tag your projects #SewOverUnder on Instagram!

Here are some examples of what you could make, depending on whether it is hot or cold in your hemisphere right now:

OVER: jackets, coats, or toppers to keep you warm accessories like scarves, backpacks or purses sun protection like floaty robes, hats, or rashguards house clothes like a bathrobe or Snuggie! (Please, please, someone make a Snuggie!)



UNDER: underwear, boxers, lingerie, slips, or a binder leggings shorts to prevent thigh chafing under skirts and dresses long underwear, leggings, or camisoles layering pieces, like a tee to wear under your favourite blazer or sundress



Of course, you could also make a set of over/under garments that go together, like a bathing suit and coverup, pyjamas and a robe, or a trench coat with a sexy reveal underneath!

We like to keep things open to interpretation around here, so make your project as simple or complex as you want. To join in, all you have to do is tag your plans, works-in-progress, or finished projects as #SewOverUnder on Instagram and we’ll include you in our round-up at the end of August!

Would you like to write for the Sewcialists blog? There will be two chances to sign up! We will take the first three volunteers from the blog at 7am EST Tuesday July 9th, and the first three volunteers from Instagram 12 hours later at 7pm EST. We are looking for people who want to make a project inspired by the theme month and prepare a blog post for us about it by August 1st!

What might you make? I think I’ll probably make some leggings shorts and maybe a sunhat…or some underwear for my husband! How about you?

Sewcialists is a hyper-inclusive editorial site. We recognize that all of us make up an amazing and varied community. We ask that you take each challenge as you see it fitting in your life, and express your involvement how you like, at the given time. Our challenges are for the pure enjoyment of participation and the love of community.