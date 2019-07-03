Save the Date for our next #SewcialistsMiniChallenge!

We had so much fun hosting our March Mini Challenge that we are back for more! Last time we dared you to come up with a project based on your “sewing power word” generated by our quiz, and you had just FIVE days to sew. You came up with the most incredible projects, as you can see in our wrap-up of everyone who participated!

This time, the challenge itself will be different, but the structure will be the same.

Save yourself some sewing time between July 10-14th, if you can!

Find out the specific challenge here on Wednesday, July 10th

Follow the hashtag #SewcialistsMiniChallenge on Instagram

Be social and have fun! Share your planning, progress and finished project on Instagram by Sunday July 14th

You can finish a work-in-progress, do a refashion, or sew something new

This is just a fun little challenge, for those who enjoy a time crunch! There was so much support and chatter on Instagram last time by people following the tag. And if the timing doesn’t work for you, don’t worry, we’ll be hosting a regular theme month in August too.

Any guesses what the theme of the challenge might be??? Entertain us all with your predictions below!