Ask The Sewcialists: Do you match your thread type?

This is one that has been bugging me for a while.
My mum used to sew when I was little, but stopped at some point and didn’t really come back to it. She never really taught me to sew either – because I wasn’t interested in learning back when she sewed.
I say she never taught me to sew, but she has somehow infused me with a few things along the way. For example, that a herringbone stitch makes the best invisible but strong hem, and that you should use the same composition of thread as the fabric you are sewing.
The idea is: if you make a cotton chambray shirt, you should use cotton thread. That way, if you put a lot of pressure on the seam, the seam will pop rather than the fabric tearing. While neither is desirable, the seam is easily sewn back together in a way that a fabric tear isn’t. This will also make the fabric and the seams behave similarly – so if you later want to dye the garment, both the fabric and the thread should take the dye in the same way.
So who does this? It seems logical to me, so I habitually follow the principle. I make an exception where I feel it makes sense – like sewing a very heavy weight cotton or denim, but otherwise I would try and match cotton with cotton, synthetic with synthetic, silk with silk.
Do you match your thread type with your fabric composition?
Do you have other “thread tricks” that make you deviate from whatever you usually do?
Or do you just buy big spools of mid-grey all-purpose and get on with it, like I do with my serger?
Oh no this is fascinating!!!! I was raised to use Polyester thread for everything! Can’t wait to read the comments!
So what would you use cotton or silk thread for?
For the most part I use polyester all purpose thread. I occasionally use silk thread for basting because it glides better without waxing, but that’s about it.
Yes! The jasika blazer had me use silk thread for basting and it was awesome!
That is an interesting approach. I started off sewing quilts and I was told to always use cotton thread while quilting because it would help them last over the long haul. Then when I started sewing garments, I was told to always use poly thread for stability. So that’s what I’ve always done….Is cotton serger thread even a thing?
I started off quilting too and learned the same there. That’s a good question re serger thread – I was really talking about sewing machine thread in my post. Am not sure if I have seen anything but poly for a serger… Which makes some sense when I mostly use them with knits I guess?
Such an interesting q! OK – if I’m tailoring, I’ll use silk thread. And I’ll use heavier thread on denim and thick fabric. Otherwise, my preferred thread is Gutermann (which is poly, if I’m not mistaken). Having said this, the shop up the block that sells thread uses another brand (can’t remember the name) which is mainly cotton. They sell a lot of quilting fabrics… I buy this brand when I need new thread cuz it’s close by and easy. But it’s not my fave. Having said this, I haven’t had any problems using it.
Interesting! Gutermann sell poly, cotton and silk here, but that could be regional variation (am in Australia). I haven’t even begun to think about what brands I prefer!
I use poly, although I may have some cotton coated poly. It is my understanding that since poly is stronger, cotton is used primarily for quilts and bowl cozies. I use silk for hand sewing since it tangles less easily. I have started to use a finer gauge poly to sew the cotton lawns and rayon challis that I prefer.
I use cotton thread when I’m quilting, because I learned to sew/quilt for charity, which required it (because cotton thread would break rather than drag heavy hospital equipment around if it got snagged) but when I’m not quilting I use whatever I’ve got! I was gifted a big bag of pre-owned thread when I moved for grad school, and a lot of labels were already removed, so I’ve just been going with color, rather than type… I haven’t gotten too much trouble for doing that, so I’m not sure what I’ll do when I finish this allotment up!
Oh! That makes sense, but I’d never heard it before! I match color, but I just use Coats & Clark whatever-whatever (polyester? Poly-cotton?). These comments have me interested in silk thread now, though!
Polyester all the way for my machines, it performs better. I have cotton for hand quilting and the rare occasion I am topstitching a garment I plan to dye after construction. And silk for basting, of course.
I use poly all-purpose thread for almost everything. Silk is great for hand basting but it’s only available in 100 meter spools here so that would get really pricey real fast! I always learned that cotton thread isn’t as strong/durable so the seams might break or wear out quicker…
I use all purpose thread (Coats or Gutterman) for most sewing — clothing, home dec, patchwork — and poly coned thread on my serger. I can’t remember the last time it caused a problem — though decades ago the old cotton-wrapped poly thread could be a nightmare. I mainly use all cotton quilting thread for hand quilting (ethough I’ll use all-purpose in a pinch there too) and a big cone of all cotton that I use for basting. I own few spools of silk, which I bought because I thought the sheen would be better for quiling/topstiching for some things I plan to make from thrifted silk ties and shirts — and even then I’ll probably use the all-purpose for seaming.
I have never heard of cotton wrapped poly thread! Any idea why it existed?