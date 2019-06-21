Ask The Sewcialists: Do you match your thread type?

This is one that has been bugging me for a while.

My mum used to sew when I was little, but stopped at some point and didn’t really come back to it. She never really taught me to sew either – because I wasn’t interested in learning back when she sewed.

I say she never taught me to sew, but she has somehow infused me with a few things along the way. For example, that a herringbone stitch makes the best invisible but strong hem, and that you should use the same composition of thread as the fabric you are sewing.

The idea is: if you make a cotton chambray shirt, you should use cotton thread. That way, if you put a lot of pressure on the seam, the seam will pop rather than the fabric tearing. While neither is desirable, the seam is easily sewn back together in a way that a fabric tear isn’t. This will also make the fabric and the seams behave similarly – so if you later want to dye the garment, both the fabric and the thread should take the dye in the same way.

So who does this? It seems logical to me, so I habitually follow the principle. I make an exception where I feel it makes sense – like sewing a very heavy weight cotton or denim, but otherwise I would try and match cotton with cotton, synthetic with synthetic, silk with silk.

Do you match your thread type with your fabric composition?

Do you have other “thread tricks” that make you deviate from whatever you usually do?

Or do you just buy big spools of mid-grey all-purpose and get on with it, like I do with my serger?

————————————

Chloe is a Sewcialists Editor, who lives and sews in Australia. She blogs at chlo-thing.com and can be found on Instagram here.