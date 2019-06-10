Would you like to be the next Sewcialists Editor?







Are you passionate about contributing to the sewing community? Do you have a few hours free each week? Do you enjoy working with a team, being organised, and doing small tasks that add up towards a great whole? You could be the next Sewcialists Editor from July to December 2019!

Look, I won’t lie. It is a lot of work to run Sewcialists, which is why we have a permanent team of 3 core Editors: Chloe, Becky and myself. We also bring in 3-4 temporary Editors for 6-month stints, for fresh perspective, ideas and energy!

Here are some of the tasks you would take on if you join the Editorial team:

taking turns running The Sewcialists Instagram account, including posting, reposting, responding and commenting

emailing back and forth with guest authors

liaising with our incredible copy editor team to make sure posts are ready for publishing

communicating and planning with the Editorial team

creating blog content, like interviews, roundups, announcements at least once a month

There are (I hope!) a lot of benefits too! It’s a chance to give back the sewing community and to amplify discussions about topics near and dear to your heart. You’ll meet inspiring people through discussions, comments, chats and emails. As a team, we put each other first, so if something comes up in life we are *always* flexible!

If you are interested in knowing more or would like to volunteer to be an editor, please email us at sewcialists@gmail.com. Tell us why you are interested in being a Sewcialists Editor from July-December this year, and what skills, experience and passions you could contribute! We will chat with everyone, and ultimately pick a diverse team that we think will work well together. And if the next six months aren’t right for you, there’s always next time!

Thank you so much to everyone that volunteers. We appreciate you all!





