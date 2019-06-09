Sew Brave: Round Up!

May was an amazing theme month. We have really enjoyed your makes for #SewBraveSewcialists and wanted to share them in a round up post.

This month, you have been brave in so many ways! Sewing precious fabric, trying new techniques and silhouettes, and getting out of your comfort zone. But most of all, you’ve been brave sharing the ups and downs of the journey with the Sewcialists community! It’s good for all of us to hear that other people struggle or stress too, that we sometimes make mistakes, and that new skills are worth the effort to learn. That you for sharing your #SewBraveSewcialists journey with us!