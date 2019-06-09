Sew Brave: Round Up!

June 9, 2019 0 Comments

May was an amazing theme month. We have really enjoyed your makes for #SewBraveSewcialists and wanted to share them in a round up post.

This month, you have been brave in so many ways! Sewing precious fabric, trying new techniques and silhouettes, and getting out of your comfort zone. But most of all, you’ve been brave sharing the ups and downs of the journey with the Sewcialists community! It’s good for all of us to hear that other people struggle or stress too, that we sometimes make mistakes, and that new skills are worth the effort to learn. That you for sharing your #SewBraveSewcialists journey with us!

For the second year, I had the privilege of taking part in a work place sewing challenge to celebrate Me Made May. Our pattern is the lovely Stasia Dress by @sewliberated using any of the @spoonflower knits. I brainstormed on how I could make mine unique and interesting to sew. I decided to use a stunning print by @rebecca.reck.art and planned to use Sport Lycra, Chiffon, and Performance Pique. I love the weight and drape of sport lycra. It feels luxurious while also being moisture wicking. The colors are very vibrant and colorfast since it’s a polyester fabric. I added the chiffon for the sleeves because who doesn’t love a floaty, filmy accent sleeve? It also provided the challenge of adding a woven sleeve to a knit bodice – I’ve been following #sewbravesewcialists on IG and it’s inspiring! The performance pique only has 2-way stretch so it acted as a great lining for my bodice, providing support needed due to the weight of the skirt. Notes in my modifications are in the comments section. I love how this turned out and I can't wait to wear it again. You can see the 16 other versions on the @spoonflower blog. I've got some talented co-workers! 😍 If you scroll through the images, I've got an outtake that shows how little I've changed in 33 years. 😂 #sewist #sewing #sew #sewcialists #memadeeveryday #memademay2019 #jeportecequejecouds #curvysewing #cscmakes #spoonflower #spoonflowerapparel #spoonflowerstasia #maker #makersgonnamake #sewistsofinstagram 📷 @flame_wolf

Finally, done with the challenges sewing of May. It is already 1st Jun over here in the far east, but is still May at 0+ GMT right? 😆 . . #SewFreshSewClean13 challenge because this is definitely a selfish #memade with nursing access . . #sewbravesewcialists because: This is the first time I'm leaving a lot of raw edges, which usually bug me to no end. Would I do it again in future garments? I'm not so sure. The control freak side of me would want to finish all my seams and edges. This is the first time I use a sheer interlocking knit fabrics that is super stretchy which I've been putting off for fear of its slippery strechy unpredictable behaviour. Biggest hurdle of all: making a garment without drafting a paper pattern first. This is cut by placing only basic blocks onto fabrics (that sounds scary even in retrospect 😳) . . #sewingmonochromemay because it is a monochromatic make 😁 . . May Mashup of #magamsewalong because it is a mash of 3 types of fabrics including cotton gauze lining . . #makeyourstash because the skirt fabric was a left over from a previous project. The lining is from my stash from time immemorial. The cropped bodice fabric is newly purchased for another bigger project. . . Since this garment is not what I would usually sew, decided to try #editorial styled #selfies For a change. . . #sewbravesewcialists @sewcialists #sewingmonochromemay #sewingpatternsandprints @voiceofacreative @purplesewingcloud @sewn_on_tyne @seweu @sew_allainia #fashiondiaries #fashionphotography @sewing_in_spain @suestoney @hportemanteau #sewersofinstagram #sewingsansfrontieres #sewcialists #sewmystyle #sewmyownclothes #sewfun #fashionsewing #SelfDrafted #breastfeedingfashion #breastfeedingfashionista #mamabutmakeitfashion #mombutmakeitfashion #sewyourstash2019 #stashbusting @timetosew @pilar_bear @thatwendyward @halfmmonatelier @mariekeeyskoot @selkiepatterns @papercutpatterns @inthefolds #prototypebysarapurple

The evolution of the woven summer top I decided to tackle for the #SewBraveSewcialists month, I made 3 of them that my wardrobe desperately needed. I started with a jersey version of a top I already own, that's the salmon pink and glitter orange one in the back. Second was the plain tie dye cotton one, and the third one I made is the black fringed version I'd been planning in my head since last spring. Maybe you remember the super wide legged black pants with the strange woven emerald green stripey pattern? When I first wore them for a night out in London, I though what they really needed is a slightly cropped black tank top with #BoobFringe. I'll test that theory when I'm in London at the end of July, ha! Just in time, thank you for the kick in the butt @sewcialists! Swipe for applique details and pretty insides! As for #MeMadeMay2019, I am satisfied with the wardrobe building part. I haven't sorted out my closet at all, since until about 7 hours ago it was not warm enough to even consider putting away my winter clothes. . . . #MeMadeEveryday #mmm19 #MeMadeMay #sewcialists #sewqueer #summergoth #sewnonbinary #MakersGonnaMake #Maker #nähen #tanktop #NoPattern #summerwardrobe #millenialsewing #sewing #sewingproject #MakeNine #MakeNine2019 #nostalgia #grufti #goth #black #lace #applique

I MADE PANTS. Pretty proud of the fit on my first completed pair! I have the world’s longest torso, so I’ve never been able to find truly high-waisted pants that fit — so excited that I now have a pattern that I can make work and that I’ve gotten over feeling intimidated by the fitting process. This is such a good intro to making pants and I’m so excited to make more! 🧵👖🧵 Pattern is the Lander pants from @truebias. Made in an incredibly cheap cotton duck canvas that I found at @wildandwooly1 for something like 40 cents a yard and buttons from my stash. I made view C in a size 14, adding 2” to the rise at the hip lengthen/shorten line and grading down to a 12 at the waist. I used larger buttons than advised. I started with a muslin of the shorts with all but the buttons and buttonholes, and it really helped me figure out my fit! I might make slight changes for my next pair but overall really happy with them! Thanks to @chargeable for the pictures, sorry I constantly make the same face in photos. 👖🧵👖 #sewbravesewcialists #charlestonsews #latergram #landerpants #truebias #memadeeveryday #sewcialists #sewbravesewcialists #millenialsewing #sewistsofinstagram

Last day of #memademay2019 Although I didn't share with you every day, I was meticulously taking my part. I took a courage to learn new techniques, found a new superpower of my machine, mended my old me-mades, finally sewed jersey cardigan, which I cut one and half year ago 🙈, and found some holes in my wardrobe. This challenge helped me to think about  my garments and sewing projects in a little bit different way. I don't want to produce tons of new and new garments, which really can be challenging in the world of instagram, where you see new beautiful clothes every minute and you must share still something new, if you want to make your ig profile growing up. It's not my way, cause I want to have rather minimalistic wardrobe, where clothes work together for years and find how to create in the most sustainable ways, I can do. I'm choosing quality before quantity. I want to love my old me-mades in the same way as the new ones. Although it's a last day, it doesn't mean the end, but actually still beggining (cause I'm still at the beggining with creating my me-made wardrobe, right?). I'm gonna follow my pledge at least for the rest of the year and fulfill the holes, I found. Thank you @sozoblog for making this challenge in such a lovely comunity. 🌻

I made jeans!!!! And look how happy they've made me 😂. I've been wanting to make jeans for ages but was too scared. #sewbravesewcialists really pushed me to go ahead and try them and I'm so glad I did. These are the @megannielsenpatterns #mnash. Denim is from @guthrieghani and is really comfy. The instructions made sewing my first pair of jeans so much easier than I expected. I found them to come up much smaller than the sizing would suggest, even with stretchier denim then needed but now they fit, I'm really happy with them! #sewbravesewcialists #megannielsenpatterns #mnash #sewersofinstagram #memadeeveryday #memadewardrobe #memade #sewingismysuperpower #jumpingforjoy #guthrieghani #sewingjeans #sewingdenim #jeanius

Figured i should end #memademay2019 with a bang, and what better way to do that than by sewing something completely outside of my confort zone! The materials were slippery and delicious, but what made it an amazing stim material made it a pain in the butt to work with.I love this patterns large pockets and fit over all. I made this awesome #supergtights from @greenstylecreations #greenstylecreations and they are amazing! I’m also wearing a memade tank and a lucky bra by @radpatterns cause they are amazing! Of course it didnt turn out perfect but damn near! I hope you all had an amazing may! Now June, here we come! #curvysewing #curvysewingcollective #spooniesewing #sewbravesewcialists

The day #memademay2019 came to an end. This month was an interesting and inspiring journey. I stepped out of my comfort zone and learned that I actually like wearing other things than dresses and skirts. And that there’s a lot of fun in sewing and fitting items you’re not used to making. I saw so many inspiring outfits passing by my head is bursting with ideas! I did break part of my pledge though as I bought some fabric today 🤷🏼‍♀️ Today I’m wearing my beloved #landerpants together with a brand new #ogdencami . I’m not that sure about the look of this one. Especially when I’m sitting down, there’s still a lot of issues with the fit. The front likes to flash part of my bra if I’m not careful and the armholes gape quite a lot. I did a pivot and slide FBA but maybe I should try a darted one next time? I’m also not convinced about the loose fit of it around my waist. It seems to create some weird drag lines when I tuck it in. Or maybe it’s just because I’m not used to wearing loose tops? #memademay #memadeeveryday #sewingismysuperpower #sewistsofinstagram #sewersofinstagram #sewcialists #sewbravesewcialists

Finished my second pair of pants today! Which makes this my second #sewbravesewcialists project cause I still fear making them a lot. Partly because I don’t think my figure looks good in pants and also because I lack the knowledge for making pants and thus don’t feel confident about it. That’s why I’ve put my inner perfectionist aside, put on the trial and error mode and decided to just make one more and learn how pants patterns need to be made, before I dive into adjusting the fit. It kinda feels like I need to know how pants are supposed to be assembled first, before I follow my own rules. 😅 I’ve chosen this Burda Style pattern because I loved the waterfall pockets and the clean waistband which closes with an invisible zipper at the side seam. To my surprise it feels really good without any adjustments. But I think I would lower the waistband on the next one because I like them low and I need to take some fabric from the crotch at the front part. Guess I really need to study some technical information about changing pants first. I’ve got some small parts left of this nice blue fabric which I thought would be nice to turn into a matching top. Hope I can wear it as a fake jumpsuit together with the pants.

Finally got some nice pictures of my #ddsirocco jumpsuit I made two weeks ago! Wore it to a family event today. The fabric is a navy punto/ponte (Milano or Roma, I guess Milano since it's a bit thinner than the Roma I've had in my stash) fabric I got as an end of roll package at Eurostoff in Vienna a while ago. The jumpsuit was surprisingly easy to sew but it was definitely a #sewbravesewcialists project for me to start with in the first place. It's also been the first time I made adaptions to a pattern before cutting, as I altered the length of the legs and had to redraw the pattern outlines after shortening the pattern along the shorten/lengthen line. The jumpsuit now only needs some sort of closure above the bust. I wanted to attach a hook and eye in the morning but the eye kept showing so I removed them again and used a safety pin instead (not very practical for visits to the bathroom). I'll try sewing a snap fastener on the band and hope this will look better than the hook & eye. #sewist #sewingmakesmehappy #sewcialists #imakemyownclothes #deeranddoe #jumpsuit #sewistsofinstagram #sewingpattern #selfishsewing #nähenmachtglücklich #nähen #ichnähe #nähenfürmich

#memademay day 28: finally a summer friendly me-made that I haven't already worn lots this month. Fresh off the machine I (& the pink duck) give you the… [drumroll please…] 🎉🎉🎉 #sewingagnes 🎉🎉🎉 . . . I don't know why I left #sewingstripes so long because it turns out it wasn't scary at all AND I absolutely LOVE stripe matching! [Who knew?] I was dubious about these sleeves but now absolutely love them and NEED to make more. Now… . . . This black and white stripey mystery fabric (feels like a lightweight viscose jersey) had been languishing in my stash since my stash began 😶 until @sewn_on_the_tyne @voiceofacreative and @purplesewingcloud chose #sewingmonochromemay for this month's #sewingpatternsandprints theme, inspiring me to finally put it to use. . . . #secretpyjamas #stripematching #sewstripes #tillyandthebuttons @tillybuttons #tatb #sewingmonochrome #sewinginspiration #memademay2019 #mmmay19 #sewmystash #stashbusters #sewbravesewcialists #sewbrave #sewcialists

She went forth and sewed 😌. Zadie Jumpsuit – no. 1 of more to come. Started this yesterday; completed it last night. I wanted to wear it to a 2 o'clock farewell gathering; but, I did not complete it in time. This Ankara jumpsuit is a cotton beauty. Comfort in abundance, fun and quick to make 👍🏾 ✅. Next one lightweight denim or linen I say. Get your instant download copy @paper_theory. I am really putting a bite into the #makeninechallenge. . . . #zadiejumpsuit #sewover50 #sew50festive #ankaralover #ilovecottonfabric #isjw #memademay2019 #artisan #dresslikealady #slowfashion #nwd #newworlddesigners #jwsistersstyle #pocsewists #pockets #SewBraveSewcialists #sustainablefabric #buyhandmade #ethicalfashion #jwartsandcrafts #handmadewithlove #ilovehandmade #handmadefashion #ankaraswag #ankaraslayage #sewincolour

#memademay2019 Day 28 I'm taking vantage from a little bit of sunshine to take some pics of my outfit,a playsuit,the wearable muslin I made for my first entry at #sewtogetherforsummer party 😁 The bottom is a @patternunion #phoebefreebie and the top is a @sewoveritlondon #poppyplaysuit, both hacked to match together. The result is a comfy cloth good for my lifestyle: informal, practical, perfect for walking on the cobblestones of Rome with comfortable shoes but with a dignified extravagance, which is my characteristic. A selfdrafted obi belt complete the outfit adding something more personal. The fabric is a lightweight crêpe and I'm happy to have sewn the #playsuit with long sleeves because the weather is so awful in Rome 🙄 I did wear it already two times in a week😁 Thank you ladies @sewsarahsmith @rocco.sienna @sewing_in_spain for giving me the opportunity to sew a garment that was out of my comfort zone and therefore part of the #sewbravesewcialists challenge . #sewover50 #iwearwhatisew #isewwhatiwear #isewmyownclothes #slowclothing #slowfashion #cucitoitaliano #imakemyclothes

Can we just ignore practicalities of white for a second, because there's nothing more delicious than off white linen and ruffles! This swing top is the same as the checked black dress (see pic one row below on the grid). Chop off the length + longer sleeve with ruffle. It's from a Japanese pattern book #kanasstandard. Since I was introduced to these books by @jingandtonic a few years ago, I am addicted to collecting them. The styling pictures are so dreamy and I like how many things are loose and flowing. Now to be brave enough to make and wear more things out of comfort zone, but with linen I figure I won't go too wrong. . I've worn this top 3x this week (over a dress, with jeans, and with a gathered skirt). Time to get the stains out now before putting it back on next week. In between, I've been wearing my black checked dress – so a pretty boring #memademay this week. Is your favourite make also always the latest thing you make? . . . #memademay2019 #sewing #imakemyclothes #sewing #sewingmama #sewistsofinstagram #handmadewardrobe #wearwhatyoumake #isew #sewingblogger #sewist #diyfashion #sewsewsew #sewcialists #sustainablesewing #instasew #memade #mystyle #makersgonnamake #linen #japanesesewingbooks #minimalistfashion #minimalchic #seekthesimplicity #sustainablesewcialists #sewbravesewcialists

Playing around with some leather scraps for some #memademay2019 and #sewbravesewcialists love. Someone very close to me has a birthday coming up – I hope she’ll like this custom made crossbody bag 🎉. Just a mashup of some different styles I had seen and liked. Front pocket big enough to hold a cell phone, angled foldover top and adjustable/removable strap 💛 Swipe to see more ⬅️ Mustard faux leather from @stylemakerfabrics – lining from @circa15fabricstudio – hardware from @joann_stores and buttery black leather from a thrift store jacket. . . . #yesmotheryouarethequeen #slowsewing #bagsewing #bagmaking #handmadebags #wearallthemustard #sewersofinstagram #sewistsofinstagram #memadewardrobe #memadeeveryday #makersgottamake #sewingtall #ilovetosew #sewover50 #fashionover60 #Styleover60 #sewersgonnasew #sewingismytherapy #pfaffsewing

More swishing (not swaying🙈) today because we all need 😉 a denim dress, don’t we? 🌻 This one is my make 9 for #sewfreshsewclean13 and my entry for May’s #sewmystyle2019. 🌻 Pattern: @designerstitch #sedonashirtdress – I chose the knee-length, dartless with back pleat option and left the tabs off the short sleeves. I did a 1” full bicep adjustment, mainly so I can comfortably wear with a turtleneck and leggings in cooler weather. 🌻 Fabric: 4.5oz denim from @stoffstil and a dream to sew. 🌻 This was my first ever shirt collar/collar stand (and concealed button wrap) and I expected to struggle – but the instructions were excellent, I loved the construction details, and am thrilled I’ve sewn a shirtdress! I may size down the next time since it’s sitting just off the shoulder but I like this slightly oversized look 😊. 🌻 Thanks for reading and enjoy the rest of your weekend 🤗 #sedonadress #designerstitch #stoffundstil #sewdenim #sewbravesewcialists #sewmystash2019 #sewscottish #sewover50 #curvysewing #curvysewingcollective #instasewers #imakemyownclothes #memadeeveryday @seweu @sew_allainia

At the beginning of May, I really thought I was going to use the #sewbravesewcialists challenge to finally tackle that Cashmerette Harrison. As the month progressed and the rising tide of work and domestic concerns swept me quite out to sea, I realized that wasn’t going to happen. So here, instead, is my weird little ode to sewing bravery. I decided several things, all at once: 1) I needed a quilt for my cat, to comfort her as we move house later this year; 2) It would have to be cheap and simple — only a yard and no piecing; and 3) I was going to purposefully do a bad job. In writing, Anne Lamott gave us the idea of the “shitty first draft” and I love to apply lessons across creative skills. Allow me to introduce you to my shitty first quilt. Everything about it is crooked and haphazard. I think I started to kind of understand the theory of mitered corners by the fourth one. I broke a needle (okay, maybe two) by going right over my basting pins in a couple places. What’s important is: my cat has a security blanket, currently gathering the smells of home and contentment to galvanize the bravery of a small domestic mammal over a cross-continental journey. (And I won’t mind too much if it somehow gets soiled on the way.) #shittyfirstquilt #shittyfirstdraft #sewcialists #quiltersofinstagram #quilting #sewistsofinstagram #catsofinstagram

I’ve never had a cute cover up to match a swimsuit. I’ve never had a coverup that fits, is flattering and I’m in love with. UNTIL NOW. I hacked the Weekender Tunic from @5outof4patterns and it is 🔥! It pairs perfect with the Laura Swimsuit. The fabric is all from @sly_fox_fabrics! Party Lights swim paired with the orange swim and then the green apple c/l. Just try to tell me I’m not killin’ it! I dare ya!! 😂 . . #5oo4laura #curvysewing #sewing #5outof4patterns #sewingislife #curvyfashion #plussizesewing #sewersofinstagram #5oo4 #sewcialists #sew #isew #memadewardrobe #ilovesewing #memade #lemons #slyfoxfabrics #imademydress #sewallthethings #plussizesewingblogger #sewbravesewcialists

Follow-up from my Friday post regarding Reverse Dyeing (aka bleaching fabric). The picture on the left uses 3 bleach application techniques: 1. painting with a small brush, 2. flicking the paint brush to create splatters, and 3. using a spray bottle to apply a mist of bleach solution. Also, I attempted to over-dye the DNA design by painting with turquoise and yellow Procion dye. (Maybe it will eventually become a skirt…?…). The picture on the top right shows how the exact same bleach applications will appear rusty-orange on black fabric but white or very light on all other colors. (Swipe to see a video of 2 applications including use of the @clorox bleach pen.) In the bottom right, I used a light spray over a store-bought stencil to create this design.) I hope others give this a try and have as much fun as I do!! #sewover50 #sewcialists #memade #sewbravesewcialists #handdyed #bleachedfashion #bleachedfabric #reversedye #bleachdesign #memademay2019

Long post ahead, but it has a happy ending. The last two months have been really rough on me. I've been on crutches for the past nine weeks and am seeing the doctor today to learn what's next. During those nine weeks, I got really sick and was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, which has been the exact opposite of fun (you try running to the bathroom on crutches and see how you like it…) It's been a major life change, and really hard for me to deal with. I went from being healthy and doing a 5k in February to being partially immobile and taking a plethora of drugs to try to control my symptoms, with varying degrees of success. I try to stay positive, but it can be really, really hard sometimes. I was forced to take a break from sewing during the worst of it, but the worst has passed and now I'm making up for lost time! Sewing keeps me centered, focused, and grounded while giving me something productive to do. I've found that taking just a few minutes every day to do something creative for me has done wonders for my mental health. (And my wardrobe…) I've surprised myself with how much I can accomplish in just a few minutes a day, and I feel like I'm becoming a better person for it. One project at a time… Currently working on: @simplicity_creative_group #S1592 tunic in this fabulous stripe from my stash. I have like 6 yards of it or something crazy like that, so plenty to work with if I manage to goober it up, and plenty leftover to make even more striped shirts if I don't. #sewing #lovetosew #sewingismytherapy #seamstress #memadeeveryday #imakemyownclothes #inspiration #positivity #ithasahappyending #sewcialists #sewbravesewcialists #simplicitypatterns #ulcerativecolitis

Last night I finished the applique for my not-quite-goth summer top. In the spirit of my #SewBraveSewcialists themed sewing month, it's my first applique ever. 😀 I think it turned out quite nicely! Not sure why I hate my eyes so much though: Currently I have 2 black knitting projects and 4 black sewing projects *facepalm* and there still isn't any sun. . . . [The short video shows how the fringe moves and how the applique is attached] . #MeMadeEveryday #MeMadeMay2019 #mmm19 #MeMadeMay #sewcialists #sewqueer #summergoth #sewnonbinary #MakersGonnaMake #Maker #nähen #tanktop #NoPattern #summerwardrobe #millenialsewing #sewing #sewingproject #MakeNine #MakeNine2019 #nostalgia #grufti #goth #black #BoobFringe #lace #applique

This was a labour of love! I spent this evening altering the #sorbettotop I made for my eldest daughter in November as she didn’t think the loose fit suited her. Carefully unpicked the handmade bias binding on the armholes and cut new shaped side seams, stitching up the right and inserting an invisible zip in the left. Only had the mannequin set to her last known size (not seen her since February and I’m visiting this weekend). I do hope it fits and she can actually get it on as this Atelier Brunette double gauze has been a nightmare to unpick due to fraying. Rubbish pics but I’m pleased with just how invisible that zip is! #alterations #sewingmama #sew #isew #sewingisfun #sewingismytherapy #sewists #sewistsofinstagram #sewersofinstagram #handmade #sewingblog #sewingblogger #memade #memadeeveryday #seamstress #sewersgonnasew #instasew #imakemyownclothes #diyootd #sewover50 #sewcialists #sewbravesewcialists

#MeMadeMay and #SewBraveSewcialists and literally all the hashtags for this make! For my brother's wedding I was really struggling to figure out something dressy enough that also would fit my body and my gender. I used the #SeamworkSky jumpsuit in a lovely indigo satin from @moodfabrics to make this hanbok-inspired outfit. After a tricky fitting process (I used a size 22 top, size 26 waist ties, size 18 bottom front and a size 16 bottom back and did full bust and full tummy adjustments) I ditched the sleeves and did bias bindings. This is my first woven project in a looooong time and maybe my first ever where I knew wtf I was doing even tho I'd never done at least 50% of the things involved before. But it turned out beautifully and I am a little obsessed with this fabric. Hair is @overtonecolor Rose Gold Scroll through to see Sky looking like a total babe, suit by @hm and vest by @asos #SewNonBinary #SewQueer #TeukMade #Sewist #Artist #Maker #SewistsOfColor #SewInclusive #SewInColor #Sew4EveryBody #PlusSizeSewists #ShortSewists #ChronicallySewn #Queerean #TheJewAndTheGent #SeamworkMag

The happy face of someone who just finished sewing her first coat. With the material costs getting up to the price I'd pay for a readymade one, the pressure was on to make this work. In another first, I used a pdf pattern, the #silviacoatigan The only mod was to widen the shawl collar by about 2.5cm. I also underlined the front and back with cotton poplin to give a bit more structure to the wool coating sourced from #wearethefabricstore Inspiration was drawn from the IG sewing community as I researched and gathered all the handy hints that many of you kindly share about making coats. It did the job, keeping me warm when I wore it today, being day 21of #memademay2019 over a newly minted #vogue9022 made in a thick knit fabric. #sewersofinstagram #sewbravesewcialists #sewnz #sewover50 #ilovetosew

Finally finished this @seamworkmag #seamworkkenedy dress for the #sewbravesewcialists challenge 🙌 I’m also going to cheat and say that this was my #memademay2019 garment for last week 😎 Honestly, I’m much more happy with the fit in the back than in the front, but I learned how to make my own bias tape, and ease in tiny sleeves, and work with this very thin and slippery fabric. The darts in the front are not the most flattering, but tbh I’ll probably wear a jean jacket with this anyway so 👻 • • • #homesewing #sewingformentalhealth #sewcialists #imakemyownclothes #tampasews #sewmystash #sewqueer #memade #sewing #diywardrobe #sewersofinstagram #sewistsofinstagram #isew #diyfashion #handmadeclothing #handmadewardrobe #ilovesewing #memadeeveryday #makersgonnamake #instasew #slowfashion #sewist #handmadefashion #sewmysize #sewingheals #handmadedress #seamworkmag

After I finished my #peppermintbuttonupdress , my partner told it's look like a chef apron. 🙈😅 Well, thank you, however it does not change my skills in kitchen. During sewing, I was struggling with a placket and facings. Oh, I'm always so bad with following the instructions… In one moment I was so lost, that I threw the instructions away and tried to finish it on my own (only with using my brain.. that was challenging too!😂), no matter how much right it was. This decision saved my sanity, motherhood and relationship🙈. But than came the armholes facings into play and my tired brain went out of control. Fortunately, my partner's active brain solved the problem and saved these dress from my desperate anger. And did I mention I lost the last button, yet? It could be much more precise work but in the end I'm pleasantly surprised how it's looking. After all, it was my first time of doing a placket and button holes. And yes, it was a big fun! 😉

My #sewbrave challenge was these bench cushions I made for a friend’s kitchen – Upholstery fabric! Piping! Continuous zipper tape! Plus most of all, sewing for someone else! Big eeks!! 😬😬😬 They’re a bit baggy but she loves them ❤️ Thanks to @designsponge for the excellent tutorial . . . @sewcialists #sewcialists #sewbrave #sewbravesewcialists #selflesssewing #benchcushions #cushions #piping #makeallthethings #sewist #handmadewardrobe #sewcialist #sewcialists #dressmaking #sewing #memade #isew #sewistsofinstagram #imakemyownclothes #diyootd #sew #handmade #ilovesewing #makersgonnamake #sewersgonnasew #memadewardrobe #sewersofinstagram #maker #sewinginspiration #indiesewing #sewingindie #indiepatterns

Day 19: It’s not raining! Let’s go take pictures of my raincoat! 😂☔️ Hi, #kellyanorak I meant to make you almost two years ago! 🤭 But, I was afraid of zippers and then I bought this luscious Merchant & Mills Dry Oilskin. It was a splurge. And my fear increased. So it all stayed in my fabric drawer. Initially I was going to line the jacket, but then I remembered I live in the Bay Area, and I like to wear handknit sweaters, so, uh, maybe not. This past week, we’ve had a weirdo storm system moving through (continuing this next week, too!), so that, combined with Me Made May initiative, meant I finally made my Kelly. I bound all the seams with scraps from Ashwin’s shirt, and spent my time with each and every seam. And still made plenty of mistakes. This fabric does not have great recovery from errant seams. I wish I had graded out a bit for the hips, but otherwise I am extremely happy with my new rain coat. ☔️ 😃 Lets make it a full @closetcase.patterns day—Kalle Shirt made with remnants, and Jenny Trousers, too. Also, it started to rain again. . . . Jacket: Kelly Anorak from @closetcase.patterns in @merchantandmills Dry Oil Skin from @avfkw , fabric for bias bound seams and hardware from @stonemountainfabric Trousers: Jenny Trousers in Deadstock Elizabeth Suzann twill from @stonemountainfabric Shirt: Kalle Shirt, cropped, made out of Ikat remnants from @stonemountainfabric . . . #memademay #memademay2019 #handmadewardrobe #slowfashion #imademyclohes #memademayplus #memadeeveryday #mmmayplus #mmmayplus2019 #sewist #sewcialists #closetcasepatterns #dryoilskin #merchantandmillsdryoilskin #verbalong #stonemountainfabric #jennytrousers #kalleshirt #sewbravesewcialists

Ok, so I made a thing… it was supposed to be a D&D dice bag (all my secret geekery is coming out here) but, I had some kind of brain explosion and it was mahoosive. So, plan B, I redesigned what I was doing, turned it into a drawstring (the other half insisted on the teeth) and it became a Rummikub bag – none of this ‘tiles face down in the box business’ for me! Honestly, she’s very friendly, she wears her heart on her little patch pocket for holding the tile holder legs. It almost makes me want to pick up tiles so I can get pats… Almost. Dice bag still to come, a bit smaller though! Can I just say – this was my first experience sewing fake fur and I had been putting it off because I had heard so many people wailing about it and honestly, it wasn’t even a thing! Got myself some tips of google at it was just not a problem 🙌 #sewbravesewcialists Fake fur from @thefabricshopotara Silk lining upcycled from a top Design c/o my own personal madness 🤪

Edited to add: I’ve decided! Long pants it is! Thank you! #sewingsos #sewcialistshelp Mom had a brilliant idea – why don’t I make a shorts version for our ever increasingly warm summers? I love the cuff on the original #lencoveralls and I’m using this lovely summer weight mustard cotton/linen blend. I’m generally more comfortable in pants…. I.just.dont.know. 😐 #sewbravesewcialists and #sketchmystyle #mybodymodel brave project hitch in progress…Description of photos: 1st shorts tester version on Heather front view, 2nd sketch of full length coveralls on Heather, 3rd photo of mustard cotton/linen blend fabric #sewtogetherforsummer #sewover50 #sewcialists #bcsews #sewingtall

I had the fabric of those #jennytrousers in my stash for quite some time. I don't know what it is exactly but it's very drapey and beautiful (swipe for a close up). I dreamed of making Jenny Trousers of this precious fabric but was hesitant. The style of the Jennys is very different to what I usually wear and even if I liked them, I knew those would be frosting and not be worn on a daily basis. The alternative was a #kalleshirtdress which would have gotten worn a lot more often. But I kept dreaming of Jennys and debated forever over cake versus frosting. In the end @sewcialists pushed me over the edge with the #sewbravesewcialists challenge and I went for #sewfrosting. Let me tell you: I have no regrets! Wearing: Top: RTW Pants: @closetcase.patterns #jennytrousers #memademay2019 #imakemyownclothes #handmadewardrobe #sewistsofinstagram

😍 The latest swimsuit plans by Martha @garichild! It's hard to imagine that less than a year ago, Martha admitted in her guest blog post: "I don’t know what it is but the idea of sewing a swimsuit just puts a freeze on my entire being." What changed? Drawing her swimsuit visions on her own body model croquis! "Being able to see the magic on paper before getting on my sewing machine was definitely the motivation that I needed to get over the hump." Click the link in bio to read about her design process and how she got over her swimsuit sewing fears!✨ What's on your scary-to-make list? Try sketching it on your body model croquis for this week's #sketchmystyle theme, BRAVE! 💪⠀ ⠀ #sketchmystyle #sewbravesewcialists ⠀ #sewinggoals #sewingswimwear #swimsuitsewing #sewingplanner #beyourownbodymodel #croquisforeverybody #realbodyfashionillustration #realbodyfashionsketches #sewingplans #sewingplanner #bodypositivesewing #summersewing #sewcialists #diyswimwear #diyswimsuit #mybodymodel #mybodymodelstyle #curvysewing #sewcurvy #sew4everybody #plussizesewing #curvycroquis #plussizecroquis

Today is my 1-month anniversary of joining Instagram, and the best way I can recognize this mini-milestone is by saying “Thank You” to the community, the organizations and the individuals who make up IG. Thank you for your positive messages; your encouragement of me and each other. Thank you for your inspiration; just seeing the talent, ideas and beauty provided by all of you fills me with joy and creative thoughts. Thank you for the motivation, for example, @sewover50 and @sewcialists – your challenges/ themes have given me ideas and deadlines, 2 crucial things necessary for me to complete something. 😂 New designs, new fabrics, new styles, new techniques,…. I’ve been sewing for nearly 50 years and never used an indie pattern before, and this week alone I purchased 3!!! (#NeverTooOldToTrySomethingNew). I’ve met new friends, colleagues and like-minded-creative people from around the world. Wow! It’s been a fun month! 💕 Thank You, All! Keep up the great work!! #sewover50 #sewcialists #sewistofinstagram #memade #memademay2019 #sewbravesewcialists #shibori #shiboridye #batik #handdyed #imakemyownclothes #refashion

Next on my “need to sew before I go on holiday”-list is the Seren sundress by @tillybuttons. I don’t really fit in to Tilly’s pattern sizes, so I’ve been putting off making it for a while now because all those alterations are quite daunting. However I love the pattern and have now spend a bit of time grading up at the hips and the bodice. I’m still not sure about the fit at the bust so I’m making a wearable toile of the bodice with the fabric you can see underneath. For the actual dress I’m using curtains from IKEA 😬 the fabric is a thin cotton (cotton voile or gauze maybe) with an embroidered line and dot texture. It’s pretty thin and see through in it’s white state but I’m adding the challenge of dying it shibori-style and I’ll decide about lining when I see how that comes out. Hoping to start this weekend but I do have something else to finish first and my toile of course.

Super excited! I finished my first sports bra. I wanted to challenge myself this month and sew something that I was afraid to make. Under garments!!! 😱 I used scraps from the graffiti athletic knit I had left over and some scraps of jersey knit. I determined that Jersey and I are not friends. It was more slippery than mesh knit. At least I have a cute sports bra to work out in. Pattern: Simplicity 8339 Xoxo 💋 – – – – – – – – – #introvertstylist #sewbravesewcialists #phxblogger #phoenixblogger #sewfreshsoclean13 #bloggerstyle #imakemyownclothes #ilovetocreate #creativesofinstagram #ilovesewing #sewingaddict #handmadegarments #memadeeveryday #sewistofinstagram #sewingbloggers #simplicity #simplicitypatterns #simplicitybyme #Simplicity8339 #tbt Don’t miss my random moments. Turn on push notifications, Xoxo 💋

#memademay2019 day 16. I made pants! And they fit! Does that mean I’m a true #sewingninja now? I spent my whole weekend basting, fitting, taking pictures of my crotch and butt, seam ripping, adjusting and repeating this process over and over again. And I had to admit to myself that I have a low butt 😒 But I did it and I’m so proud of myself!! Because part of my pledge for me-made way was to focus more on separates, I actually planned to attempt making skinny jeans again. But then I saw all those amazing versions of the #landerpants popping up on my feed. I was in doubt. I loved the look of them, but wide-legged, cropped pants were way out of my comfort zone. I guess #sewbravesewcialists convinced me to suck it up and just try it. And I’m so glad I did! Oh, and the shirt I’m wearing is me-made too. It’s a @hallapatterns #amandavneck #memademay #memadeeveryday #handmadewardrobe #imakemyownclothes #isewmyownclothes #sewingpants #sewingismysuperpower #sewistsofinstagram #sewersofinstagram #makeyourstash @sewcialists

Managed to finish these shorts before vacation and the end of May! Made out of a thrifted remnant (maybe about a yard or a little more) from @upcyclecrc. This was my first real try at shorts and I'm so proud of myself! They mostly fit, aside from making them a little more highwaisted than I prefer. I wore them all day and they were super comfy! I didn't use a pattern, I traced a pair of old Navy shorts that I've had forever. The only real issue I had was hemming the last leg hole, could not keep it from bunching FOR THE LIFE OF ME (the 3rd try was close enough for now lol) but any ideas to fix it would be appreciated! This will probably my only #memade garment this may, but hope to get more under my belt this year! I'd love to try these again but with a lower waist and maybe on the bias. I'm definitely going to add back patch pockets when I get home 😉 #gcmemademay2019 #memademay #sewcialists #sewbravesewcialists #chronicallysewn #sewingsos #sewinghelp #sewingnewbie #slowfashion #thriftedfashion #imadethis #imademyclothes #curvysewing #diystyle #sewing #whomademyclothes #fashionrevolution

I am tickled with how this top came out. This is the @cashmerette #montrosetop with added ruffles on the sleeves. I used a Silk Noil from @dhfabricsandco that I had to pick up after seeing the garments that @classyfiedlife & @macsmakespace made with it. The color is just so vibrant. I paired them with my @madebyrae tester #mbrrose pants which are getting a lot of wear. I’m excited to keep working with new fabric and trying new techniques! #drschollsshoes #cashmerette #mmmayplus #cashmerettepatterns #memademayplus #newenglandsews #memademay2019plus #mmmay19plus #mmmay2019plus #memademay2019 #curvysewingcollective #curvysewing #MAsews #pocwhosews #wocwhosews #sewinclusive #sewmysize #cscmakes #blackwomenstitch #dhfabrics #sewcialists #sewbravesewcialists #blackbirdfabrics #millennialsewing #seamslikesierra

I’m so happy with my new #orchidmidi 💕🥰💕 Testing it was a real collaborative joy with amazing, supportive women who all made fantastic dresses. I already wore this dress to my aunt’s wedding, and know it’ll be making many more appearances this summer. ☀️ 💗 This pattern update features extended sizing and a new cup size, too. I used a crinkly yoryu rayon from @stonemountainfabric that I fell in love with (and it was not the easiest to sew with, so that love was important). It’s light and airy, almost sheer, but I don’t feel the need for a lining or slip. It’s not really sheer! Just wear flesh colored underwear! 🙈🙊 I sewed an 18 and graded to a 20 in the hip. I also had to take out about an 1” of the bodice wraps to get it to lay right. 👌🏻 LEARNING MOMENT: Right before I started sewing this, thanks to the Jasika Blazer sewing booklet, I learned that sewing cup is not bra cup. 🤯Did everyone know this?!? Rather it is the difference between your high bust and full bust. My measurements (41”- high bust and 43” full bust) place me in a firm B cup, which was exciting to learn. Always learning! . . . #sewcialists #sewbravesewcialists #sewistsofinstagram #chalkandnotchpatterns #imademyclothes #slowfashion #stonemountainfabric #curvysewing #plussizesewing

I’m sew excited for this REMIX! I’ve been collecting swim fabric and patterns for a while. I never wear a bathing suit and I don’t know how much of it is: I burn terribly in the sun and get tired of applying sunscreen; I don’t do any water sports; I get bored very quickly at the beach unless I have shade/good book/portable sewing project; Even though I love making lingerie, a lifetime of RTW torture in trying to fit bathing suits scares me; I’ve been uncomfortable in my body for several years… It makes such a huge difference to sketch out ideas for patterns and fabrics together – instead of them (sorry) swimming around in my bed and confusing me to the point of never making even one. Here’s to a summer of (at least some) swimming! #mybodymodel #sketchmystyle #sewover50 #sewcialists #sewbravesewcialists

It’s Monday night and right off the back of my Etta dress success, it’s another #sewbravesewcialists personal win! Tonight I went to a leather goods workshop run by @hammeredleatherworks at @brickandmortarcreative , where I got to make a gorgeous little navy and tan pouchette. Leather work is always firmly in the Too Hard basket for me and quite frankly intimidating as all hell, but this workshop (which I booked myself into as a late Birthday treat) with pre-cut and punched leather pieces was a perfect intro. Now I just need to decide what I’ll store in it – it’s currently a close call between coins, a mini sewing kit, and all my hopes and dreams 🤔 #ihammeredthis #sewcialists #leatherworks #learningtosew #sewsewsew #sewingproject #leatherkit #hammeredleatherworks #brickandmortarcreative #memadewardrobe #handmadepouch #handmadeleathergoods

This jacket was a labor of love for so many reasons… In February my partner, shown here, slipped and fell on ice, shattering his elbow. His beloved hoodie I made him for Christmas was cut into shreds by medics, which seems minor after a 5 hour reconstructive surgery. And he's undergone several months of gruelling physical therapy, loss of motion and sometimes uncomfortable dependence on me as well as others in his life. Through it all he worked and studied hard, getting 3 As this semester and almost having full flexion in his joint. He's got a long way to go still for full recovery but I made this jacket as a labor of love inspired by the Queer Eye host Karamo. During my partner's rehab we watched season two of QE and we're always drooling over those bomber jackets…. So as promised I made him one… … I consider bravery in sewing to not only include getting over new challenges in my practice, like 🤬 welt pockets, but sewing for the brave people in my life. It's only slightly selfish that I get to learn and share the joy of #handmadeclothing At the same time right? … Deets: The Pattern is adapted from a #japanesepattern #mensclothesforallseasons book but I swapped the snap front for a zip front. And made another #patternhack for deeper pockets. And the welt pocket construction images were super confusing so I did a mash up of Google translated Japanese instructions and @namedclothing Harriet jacket pattern instructions. I also changed the construction methods so I could add a lining. I drafted the lining with a tutorial from @seamworkmag Sept 2016 issue. Fabrics: Exterior #brocade is from @blackbirdfabrics and interior lining is a cupro cotton blend from @atelierbmtl deadstock sale. I love the combo and tried so hard not to snag the brocade, which is harder than it sounds when you've got 4 feed dogs. Zip and ribbing from my neighbourhood shop Plazatex. … Wearer's remarks:"It's so shiny it's like shine shine shine, in your eyeballs!" – Direct quote @mylovemhz He's also chosen to style it and wear around town to Yoko Ono exhibit with his mended 👖 and @floordoorrecords tee #montrealsews #makemenswear #sewbravesewcialists #sewcialists #bomberjacket

DAY 13 #memademay2019 ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ I purchased a walking foot attachment for this one as my trusty Bernina Sport 801 (circa 1980’s) couldn’t handle the leather on its own. ⁣ ⁣ 𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦 #𝘩𝘪𝘮𝘦𝘫𝘪𝘣𝘢𝘨 𝘣𝘺 @𝘱𝘢𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘤𝘶𝘵𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘴 ⁣⁣⁣ 𝘔𝘢𝘥𝘦 𝘪𝘴 𝘢 𝘴𝘰𝘧𝘵 𝘣𝘭𝘢𝘤𝘬 𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘛𝘰𝘳𝘺 𝘉𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘔𝘦𝘵𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘤 𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘣𝘰𝘵𝘩 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 @𝘸𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘧𝘢𝘣𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘦 ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ I love this bag – I just don’t use it often as it’s quite small. Just enough room to fit your wallet, glasses, keys and a few bits-and-bobs. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ As I always find with @papercutpatterns the instructions were easy to follow and I whipped it up within a day.

After managing a few major fuckups on patterns I've sewn 20 times before, I decided to embrace the #sewbravesewcialists prompt for the month and just make a bunch of things I'm weirdly scared of for no good reason. At the end of last week, I made suit pants out of a thin wool for the first time. For finishing them, I learned how to blind hem today and oh my I do suck at it. That's like 5 different new things conquered in one project! (More or less) While finishing the pants, I noticed that they require a warm colored summery top. With that in mind, and since brown, orange, gold, and sparkles are all way out of my comfort zone, of course I had to buy a jersey remnant combining all of them when I dropped into the fabric store on friday. I am always weirdly intimidated by the whole idea of sewing tops (anything that's not a plain, round-neck T-shirt really), so this simple top is a culmination of everything I don't do. Ha. I think it turned out alright, even though the jersey is a bit on the heavy side. Surprisingly, the neck binding is very pretty and adds all the stability it was supposed to. It hasn't been bright or warm enough to get a reasonable picture of me wearing this today, but I'll try to get one tomorrow an I'm very pleased with myself for sewing a whole outfit! #MeMadeEveryday #MeMadeMay2019 #mmm19 #MeMadeMay #sewcialists #sewqueer #sewnonbinary #MakersGonnaMake #Maker #nähen #tanktop #NoPattern #summerwardrobe #millenialsewing #ootd #sewing #sewingproject

Me-Made-May, day 12. New make: Sallie Jumpsuit by Closet Case Patterns. Muslin and final garment completed in my “daily sewing time” as part of my personal pledge. I've been looking at all of the gorgeous jumpsuits on Instagram and in my real life, and I wanted to join in. I am not a jumpsuit person, but I wanted to be. Heck, maybe the only thing keeping me from being a jumpsuit person was that I don't own/wear a jumpsuit! So I did some research and decided that if any jumpsuit was going to work for me, it would be the Sallie Jumpsuit. I love the dropped shoulders, the deep v with tie at the back, the flowy wide leg pant legs. I found the perfect light/midweight viscose jersey from Stof and Stil. At the time of my decision to “just make a damn jumpsuit already”, I saw that jumpsuits had been selected as the Sew Together for Summer Project. I even got a discount code for the pattern as part of the sewing challenge. Too perfect. Shortly afterwards, I saw the #sewbravesewcialists challenge in May to sew something that scares me. I decided that this would be the perfect entry for me because going outside of my fashion comfort zone intimidates me much more than making something challenging. So I've officially made a jumpsuit. As you can see, I've even worn it out in public. And holy banana-pants, this is quite possibly the most comfortable item of clothing that I have ever worn. Wow. The Sallie Jumpsuit is also just a seriously cool pattern. The front and back bodice are the same pattern piece. That blew. my. mind. And I looove the big roomy pockets. I had to go for a little contrasting fabric in the pocket to add some fun for me when I wear it. But I still don't know if I feel like myself in it. And I know that it “looks good”, but I can't decide if I want to keep wearing it. I'll give a spin at work—that will probably push me one way or another. But even if I decide that I'm really not a jumpsuit person, I’m happy to have made it, even just to know. #sewersgonnasew #sewistsofinstagram #makersgonnamake #londonsews #memademay2019 @closetcase.patterns @stoffstil #salliejumpsuit #sewtogetherforsummer @sewsarahsmith @sewing_in_spain @rocco.sienna

When you need to be at a wedding at 2pm on a Saturday, how do you spend your morning? I spent mine finishing the dress I planned to wear that day 👊🏻 This is my @tillybuttons Etta dress, and for me this is also a #sewbravesewcialists personal win. There’s no way I would ever try on a RTW fitted dress like this in a shop, so to a) fit and sew a dress like this and b) have the confidence to wear something that doesn’t have a flared skirt is a big deal for me. Honestly, I’m a little annoyed at myself because at the last second my brain screamed ‘AMY YOU CRAZY LOON, YOU CAN’T WEAR A FITTED DRESS SHAPE’…then I added 5mm to each side seam before cutting my fabric 🤦‍♀️ My self doubting brain was utterly wrong and I could easily take this dress in – but at least I had plenty of room for a delicious dinner and a little boogie on the dance floor 💃 This is also (finally!) my first completed #makenine2019 project for the year. 🧵 #sewcialists #makenine #sewistsofinstagram #sewingetta #tillyandthebuttons #beginnersewing #handmadedress #isewmyownclothes #imakemyownclothes #sewingproject #sewingismytherapy #sewsewsew #learningtosew #cscmakes #curvysewing #memadewardrobe #handmadewardrobe

Día 11/31 #MeMadeMay2019 Pequeños logros, he aprendido más siguiendo tutoriales de algunas youtubers que cuando asisti a clases de costura (que por cierto costaban bastante) estoy muy contenta y agradecida porque comparten sus conocimientos y patrones por puro placer🙂🤩 Haciendo la falda fruncida de @bbluediy logre poner el cierre en minutos siguiendo sus consejos, nunca había puesto uno y fue muy fácil 🤭 Con los tutoriales de @diyandglam aprendí a hacer la costura francesa cuando no tenía idea de que era 😂😝 y así puedo seguir la lista💃💃💃💃 Solo falta tiempo para poner en práctica todo!!! Ojalá tuviera unas 3 horas más el día para poder coser maaaaas!!!! 😝😂🤣🤣🤣 . . #yenpink30 #instasewing #selfishsewing #coserycantar #sewingisteraphy #sewsewsew #sewcialist #yocosoparamifamilia #sewmakesmehappy #sewbravesewcialists #leftiesewer #leftiesunited #cosermola

I bought this dress at a vintage fair a couple of years ago as I loved the fabric and I could actually get into it, though it was far far too big. Vintage clothing usually comes in teeny tiny sizes so being too big was a bonus. I've had another look at it today and it's actually the exact same style as the simplicity 1609 pattern I posted a few weeks ago … but with sleeves. It's still far too big and the darts are in the complete wrong place, but I'm hoping if I unpick them the fabric will retain its integrity and I will have enough to remake using the simplicity pattern. I may even brave adding the sleeves! . . . #VintageClothing #upcycling #MakeItFit #Crimplene #TrueVintage #sewersofinstagram #sewcialist #sewbravesewcialists #sewbrave #vintagefair #vintagefabric #simplicity1609

🚨 I was honored to write this post about 👇🏽 Thank you to those of you who already caption your videos, it is very useful for those who relies on captions. Take a few minutes to read and feel free to share your D/deaf/Hard of Hearing experience 🙂 #Repost @sewcialists • • • • • • On the blog we have an excellent post from @askina_collection for our Who We Are series. She provides communication strategies for the D/deaf/Hard-of-Hearing community as well as tips on how to close caption your IG stories. Check it out at the link in our bio. #SewBraveSewcialists #sewinclusive #sewcialists . . . #deaf #hardofhearing #hoh #lsf #languedessignesfrancaise #languedessignes #asl #inclusion #slowfashionstyle #slowfashion #slowfashionmovement #slowfashionblogger #sourd #frenchfashion #frenchfashionblogger #frenchstyle #fashionaddicts #videocaption #howto #tuto

#MeMadeMay2019  Day 10 . It took me almost a week 🙈 to finish a little bit customized #ogdencami by @truebias . I used viscose jersey, which was more than a year in my stash because I was so scared of failure. And yes, it's really a challenge to sew with this kind of fabric, even with this easy pattern (at least for me😅). But I've done it and since now, ogden is patiently waiting in my closet for warmer weather because it's more likely autumn than spring in Czech Republic 🙄☔🌧. . I'm wearing it with an upcycled jersey skirt. ________________________________________________ #makeyourstash #mmmay19 #memademay19 #memademay #memadeeveryday #sewbravesewcialists #wearhandmade #makenine2019 #sewcialist #imakefashion #imakemyownclothes #upcycledfashion #sewersgonnasew #sewistsofinstagram #slowsewing #sewinspired #sewhappycolor #makeitsewcial #indiepatterns #makersforfashrev

Good Morning!!!🍊 My #memademay2019 Is my second sleeper set I finished last night and am currently wearing for my #memade wear for May 9th . . . I made an exact replica in a shark print yesterday- see those pictures for how it looks on. The only difference was I used lingerie elastic on this set. Both sets are super comfy and I'm really happy with the end result with my first attempts into ungarment making… my next attempt will be bras. 🧡 . . . Fabric from @joann_stores #handmadewithjoann Also — I take custom orders if you want a slice of delicious fabric and want a sleeper set of your own. 🍊 . #ootd #diyootd #oranges #handmadewardrobe #imakemyownclothes #slowfashion #slowfashionrevolution #memadeeveryday #memademay #sewsewsew #instasew #sewingaddict #sewingchallenge #handmadeunderwear #imadethis #sewbrave #sewbravesewcialists #sewist #sewcialistsofinstagram #sewersgonnasew #makersgonnamake #makersofig #diy #diysewing #isew #handmadelingerie #posingwithproduce

Day 8 of #memademay2019 and I’m wearing a few of the new pieces I made during my weekend sewing extravaganza. I’ve been eyeing a silk bias cut RTW leopard skirt that I have seen all over IG and Pinterest. I found this beautiful Rag and Bone silk charmeuse at @moodfabrics and used the #evieskirt pattern from @tessutifabrics (I am going to have to make a few more of these – I like the style and I don’t have any skirts). I added a bit of width to the #nikkotop from @truebias for a bit of a boxier version. (Shout out to @annewhalley – I finally tried her foldover elastic for the top of the skirt and it worked great). The fabric is an awesome piece of Rib Knit Tencel that I ordered from @indie_sew the day I saw Tori @thedoingthingsblog make a similar one and recommend the fabric (I think of it as the top that brought us together since we’ve been friends ever since) 💞 I’m excited about this skirt – I’ve seen it styled with tennis shoes, combat boots (my favorite), strappy sandals, graphic tees, button up blouses, moto jackets and today I wore it with a peachy/tan colored long trench. . . . . #moodmademay19 #madewithmood #sewingwithsilk #sewbravesewcialists #sewersofinstagram #sewistsofinstagram #memadewardrobe #wearalltheleopard #iloveleopardprint #memadeeveryday #makersgottamake #sewingtall #ilovetosew #sewover50 #fashionover60 #sewersgonnasew #sewingismytherapy #yourmotherwearscombatboots

Today's #memademay2019 post is one of my challenges… finally going into uncharted waters🦈 . . . In all my years of sewing I've never made my own undergarments, but I can't say that after tonight. Also- making some matching tank tops, so I can have some cute/lightweight and comfy sleepwear sets this summer. . . #makeityourself #imakemyclothes #slowfashion #slowfashionrevolution #memade #memadewardrobe #sewlittlethings #wip #wipwednesday #memademay #handmadewardrobe #imakemyownclothes #seamstress #sewist #sewsewsew #instasew #sewingaddict #sewingchallenge #seamstressesofinstagram #diy #sewersgonnasew #workinprogress #handmadeunderwear #makersgonnamake #sewcialistsofinstagram #sewcialists #memadeeveryday #sewbrave #sewbravesewcialists

#memademay2019 today I wore my wool #b6718 culottes (had to get them out of winter storage as it was so cold today!) And my most recent #soiultimateshirt, which I finished yesterday. I took my time with this one by handsewing the canvas interfacing and drawing out sewing lines and it really paid off both in my sewing experience and the end result. This project is also my #sewbrave and #sewyourstash as this liberty lawn had been languishing in my stash for a year as I was worried about ruining it. Technically I did also wear a jumper today but left it out of the photo to show off the shirt. #sewingtall #sewingaddict @sewcialists #sewing #imakemyclothes #imakemyownclothes #capsulewardrobe #memadeeveryday #memademay #makersgonnamake #homemadewardrobe #homemade #soishowoff #slowfashion #slowfashion #sustainablesewing #sewbravesewcialists

