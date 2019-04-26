What are your tips for clothing during menopause?

According to our reader statistics, menopause will affect 96% of Sewcialists!
As a 36 year old, I have to admit I know very little about what to expect. I’m hoping that you older and wiser sewists will take pity on us young’uns and share your experiences! I’m also hoping that talking about this stuff out in the open helps people who are experiencing menopause or perimenopause right now! Changes in hormones can happen at any age and for different reasons, both natural or medical — we want to hear from everyone.
For example:
- Have your preferences for fabric content or type changed?
- Did you adapt the style of clothes you wear to accommodate hot flashes or other symptoms?
- Did your hair, skin, or body change in ways that affected the fit adjustments you make or colours you prefer?
- Did it affect your self-esteem or self-image? If so, did sewing help in any way?
Our premise here at the Sewcialists is that everyone deserves to look and feel great in their clothes, and that all voices should be heard. I feel quite ignorant about this topic, which I think is an indication that it isn’t talked about enough. The more we all know, the better!
Please share your stories and experience in the comments, and also link to anywhere this discussion is already taking place in the sewing community!
8 Comments
At 46, I’ve only recently started the perimenopause stage. Yes, it had changed so much. I’ve been working on losing weight and while I have succeeded, I haven’t lost any inches from my waist, changing me from an hourglass to an apple. I don’t know how to dress the new me. It’s also changed my aesthetic. After 20 years of vintage patterns and novelty prints, I feel silly wearing them. Everyone says that menopause is the time to let go of trends anf wear what you want but I don’t know what I want.
The biggest influence on my wardrobe is temperature and secondly, my new apple body shape.
Now through the transition at 60, I am still hot much of the time.
That means, for summer especially, natural breathable fabrics (linen, cotton, silk) and sleeveless tops. I have layers (long sleeve boleros, or cardigans) that I can pop on or off easily to manage temperature fluctuations.
Embracing my new shape, I prefer A line dresses or tops that are not restricting around the waist and flow easily down. Skirts, again A-line, with yoga pant- type waistbands and I have challenged myself to sew properly fitting pants. Also, making my own underwear and bras has made a huge difference.
Thank goodness for sewing! Thank goodness for independent pattern makers who offer alternatives for many body types.
It’s critical because well-fitting Ready-to-wear is a distant memory.
Okay, my experience is a little different. I technically have not gone through menopause yet, because I still have ovaries & monthly hormonal changes. But I had a hysterectomy (cancer), which means I don’t have periods anymore, & my body did change after the hysterectomy. Specifically, my boobs got bigger & my butt got smaller. ??? I am in the process of adjusting/re-drafting/re-cutting ALLLLLLL of my TNT patterns & figuring out my new fit adjustments because nothing fits right anymore. It’s a long, tedious slog, & sometimes I get really frustrated with sewing because I’m tired of having to adjust patterns I used successfully for years.
But on a more positive note, I feel so much more free & happy in my body. I feel a lot sexier, maybe because the ever-looming threat of accidental pregnancy has been lifted from my shoulders. I never realized how much it weighed on me until I couldn’t get pregnant anymore. I was also still in Mom Mode when I got my cancer diagnosis. My kiddo was only 3 years old & I assumed I’d have at least one more. Having that suddenly off the table forced me to recalibrate my relationship toward my body–specifically, I didn’t have to think anymore about potentially being soon to gestate, give birth, breastfeed, & have a baby crawling all over for me for at least a year. It gave me ownership. So I just in general feel like I’m bringing a lost more joy, freedom, positive sexual energy, & independence to how I dress & present myself. Again, it’s something I didn’t realize I was missing out on until after the hysterectomy.
I love this! Congrats on feeling free and joyful (and sexy)!! You’ve gone through so much but I’m sure that brings the most authentic perspective.
I’m 49 and dealing with “the change of life” as my mother so delicately put it. I have, so far, gotten off much easier than my friends, but I still have a few issues to work through when it comes to sewing:
* I buy new bras annually. I find my shape and need for support has changed drastically, and even month to month sometimes. One month, my cups runneth over, the next month they gape open. I’d love to make a bra, but given all the changes, I buy. I go to a proper lingerie shop to be fitted. It’s well worth the expense and time.
* I favor cap-sleeve and short raglan-sleeve tops under jackets and cardigans for work. I want something that can handle a bit of armpit sweat without ruining the jacket, but that’s still modest for the office if I want to take off the extra layer. The top from Simplicity 1202 is a TNT.
* Tops, jackets and dresses require adjustments for forward shoulder, high round back and hollow chest to fit properly. My posture is getting more stooped over time and without these adjustments, things don’t lie even at the hem and gape out at the back.
* I work to maintain my waist. I do Pilates twice a week to help with posture and to keep my waist trim, and I choose patterns that accentuate my waist.
* A lot of sewing patterns and prints are designed “too young” for me now, especially many dresses. Anything with feminine touches such as gathers and frills come across as juvenile on me. A lot of the trends in prints, such as critter prints, also don’t suit.
* Jersey knits are getting iffy for me – they seem to settle in places I want them to skim my body. As I age, structure becomes my friend, more and more.
On the plus side:
* Not giving a damn what others think is good for the soul! I have really embraced this as I have aged, especially when it comes to my me-made clothing.
* I have the resources to afford better fabrics, great machines, fancy buttons and other touches that were financially out of reach when I was younger.
* Experience is a gift you can only earn through hard work. Over a lifetime of sewing, I have learned so much. I am usually confident that my projects will be well-chosen, well-made and well-loved.
Now this is something I can relate to! Damn straight my fabric pref has change – bring on the drapiest (but robust) knitted fabrics – or wovens with stretch. Admittedly, i’ve always loved these for comfort, but now I love them for skim 🙂
I have hot flashes multiple times a day right now (started a month ago – before then I had mainly night sweats, 3 days before my then-regular periods, for years). I have not addressed this specifically when it comes to what I wear because, right now, I’m in my house most of the time so I just take off all of my clothes and stand in front of the fridge. But one imagines, if this lasts for any length of time, I’ll have to come up with another approach.
Hilariously, my straight fine hair appears to be getting rather wavy of late – just at the moment I figured out how to get with its straightness! My body – well – that has been outrageously in flux for 6 years (almost 49 now). Can’t say I’ve loved what I’ve seen most of the time.
I’m very disinclined to look at scales (other than for crafts!) so I have no idea of how much I weigh. I go by measurements and clothing fit. At their highest, my measurements went up by a couple of inches (up to 4 in some spots) in a variety of places. My boobs, already large enough, got larger. So did my ass. But the real challenge is that my gut also got larger – a place I’m mindful to underplay at the best of times. I’m not going to lie – I really disliked the look of my heavier body, not because it was fatter but because it wasn’t one I could relate to. Then I went hardcore with primal-type diet (for chronic pain reasons, not to get slimmer) and I lost all the weight I gained. Alas, gravity is a factor at this age so I don’t look as I did, even though everything old fits again. This definitely affected my level of confidence (even though I aim to be utterly chic at any size and age). Sewing absolutely restored my confidence to some extent. I HIGHLY recommend it for the body in shape flux. Makes one a much more creative and talented sewist.
Of course, I like to be punctual (aka ahead of schedule) so I’ve been talking about perimenopause since it made it’s first, tiny appearances at about age 40. Here’s the thing. This life experience affects everyone entirely differently. You cannot predict, even by looking at a close relative, what your experience will be. But what I will say is that, so far, everyone I know who’s going through this is having a rough time on some level or another. This is huge life-change. It’s also hugely psycho-emotional and spiritual for many, not simply physically challenging. I know people who have had total nervous breakdowns in this life-phase. Some others are tormented by biochem changes such as hot flashes etc. For some, post-menopausal hormonal state makes chronic pain worse (but I refuse to go there). Alas, I haven’t come across anyone yet who’s said – My body looks better than ever and I’m so thrilled with it.
Having said all of this – so sorry to go on forever – this is a right of passage and a time when I have become so much more knowledgeable about myself, my body, my mind, my strengths. There is no way around it (unless you go on hormones forever and that can bring different challenges) because it’s what we are designed to go through. This time of life makes every woman aware of her fundamental uniqueness and there’s power in that. Also, my last major experience of this nature was pregnancy and childbirth, when I was a silly young thing. I can handle this at this age, not that I’m having the time of my life 🙂
My body also changed beginning at 50 when menopause started. I only weigh about ten pounds more now, at 71, but my waist has grown about four inches, and most of that is because my tummy protrudes far more than it used to and it is higher than it used to be, giving me a front high waist and a pregnant profile. To go along with that, my butt has fallen to my knees. Well, not quite. Seriously, how does anyone shop RTW with a body like that? 🙂 I started wearing elastic-waist pants which are not flattering. Even that was not a cure. Pants that go around my waist are baggy in the legs. Then I started sewing again. First, I made some buttoned-up shirts that would accommodate my waist and tummy; now I’m trying to fit pants. What a challenge, but I’ll get there.
I can’t add anything new, really, to what’s already been said, but I second 1) natural fibres and 2) layers. Even a small amount of polyester can be a problem. At 61 I have recently begun to be able to wear light pullovers again. From a sewing point of view, it’s really, REALLY crucial now for me to do an FBA and it’s a skill I’m still working on; I’ve never had much of a waist and the fitting issues I’ve always had are basically the same plus extra. It’s okay. I’m very happy to be where I’m at—wouldn’t change a thing!