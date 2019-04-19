It’s time for Me-Made May again!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The time when we challenge ourselves to stretch out of our comfort zone and see our wardrobe in new ways!

This is the 10th year of Me-Made May, hosted by the brilliant Zoe from ‘So, Zo…what do you know? blog. Ten years!!!! Can you believe it? The sewing community is full of theme months now, but back when MMMay started, it was really unique. I’m so glad Zoe keeps hosting it!

Last year the Sewcialists did a whole theme month around Me-Made May, appropriately called #SewcialistsLoveMMMay! Did you know that you can easily find post from pervious theme months in our header drop-down menus? If you are stuck picking a pledge, you should check out last year’s posts!

Here are a few of our favourite posts from last year:

If you haven’t made your pledge yet, now’s the time! Go leave your pledge in the comments on Zoe’s blog post. And remember, the goal is to challenge yourself to a learning experience — but you don’t need daily photos! Record and learn in any way you want.

Are you going to take part?