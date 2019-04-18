Would you like to write for Sew Brave?

Have you ever written for the Sewcialists? We love having our community contribute to our theme month posts!

Here’s the deal:

We will accept the first three volunteers who comment at the bottom of this post! (And the first three volunteers 12 hours later when we put a call out on Instagram as well.) Preference to people who haven’t written for us before!

In your comment, tell us what you want to make for the Sew Brave theme! Will you tackle a fabric, pattern or technique that scares you? It’s time to push your boundaries, try a new style, or use some precious fabric!

Your post will go up on the Sewcialists blog during May, so we ask that all volunteer authors to submit their post by May 5th.

On your marks, get set… Volunteer!

Gillian is a Sewcialists co-founder and blogs at https://craftingarainbow.com/.

