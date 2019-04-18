Would you like to write for Sew Brave?

Have you ever written for the Sewcialists? We love having our community contribute to our theme month posts!
Here’s the deal:
- We will accept the first three volunteers who comment at the bottom of this post! (And the first three volunteers 12 hours later when we put a call out on Instagram as well.) Preference to people who haven’t written for us before!
- In your comment, tell us what you want to make for the Sew Brave theme! Will you tackle a fabric, pattern or technique that scares you? It’s time to push your boundaries, try a new style, or use some precious fabric!
- Your post will go up on the Sewcialists blog during May, so we ask that all volunteer authors to submit their post by May 5th.
On your marks, get set… Volunteer!
Gillian is a Sewcialists co-founder and blogs at https://craftingarainbow.com/.
Sewcialists is a hyper-inclusive editorial site. We recognize that all of us make up an amazing and varied community. We ask that you take each challenge as you see it fitting in your life, and express your involvement how you like, at the given time. Our challenges are for the pure enjoyment of participation and the love of community.
I’m putting my hand up! I used to sew with highly illustrative novelty prints, then as I settled into ‘my style’ I sewed only with earthy solids…now I’m trying to bring print back without losing what feels like me. My fabric stash is exactly one piece of fabric: 2 meters of amazing printed Lady McElroy cotton lawn, and I’ve owned it for nearly 3 years without figuring out how to use it. So I want to sew something with a colorful pattern, maybe even with THAT lawn! 🙂
Yesssss doooooo itttttttt! Precious fabric deserves to be worn and enjoyed! Could you send us an email at sewcialists@gmail.com saying you are one of the volunteer authors from the blog, and we’ll go from there?! Thanks!
I would love to get more into the community by sharing. I’m in the middle of relearning the art of dressmaking for me. I’ve done loads of stuff for my grandchildren over the last 10 or so years; but very little for me.
I started this year we me makes, I’m going to start an adventure into knitted fabric. Moving through different style and fabrics during the year as my body changes while I’m losing weight too.
That sounds perfect! Knits are my personal favourite, so I hope you enjoy sewing them for yourself! Could you send us an email at sewcialists@gmail.com saying you are one of the volunteer authors from the blog, and we’ll go from there?! Thanks!
I VOLUNTEER AS TRIBUTE.
do people still say that?
I would love to participate.
in my excitement, i hit that comment button too soon. I generally stick with cool colors and knit fabrics. I have a beautiful pattern from DIBY Club, the Claiborne, that is a woven pattern I’d love to make in a warm orange or red for summer.
🙂 🙂 🙂 I do! We’d love to have you. Can you send us an email to sewcialists@gmail.com and say that you are one of the volunteers from the blog, and let us know what you think you might make? We’ll go from there! Thanks!