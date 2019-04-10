Revisit: What’s your TNT?

One of my favourite theme months ever was the TNT month!
I wrote back then about not having a TNT and started my quest to find at least one magical TNT-unicorn. Fast forward a year and a half, and I have several! One of them is the Grainline Linden, which I only tried out because of the amazing popularity of that particular pattern in our TNT month results.
We couldn’t help but wonder whether those results reflected the fact that we were in northern-hemisphere winter (it was November) and how the picture of what we sew regularly might have changed since. It’s time to find out!
Let us know in the comments below:
- Do you have seasonal TNTs?
- Are your TNTs still the same as they were back when we ran TNT month?
- What’s new on the list of TNTs for you?
I am recently obsessed with the Sewaholic Belcarra top! I have made 2, have one cut out on my ironing board, and 2 more planned.
Five definitely counts as a TNT! I haven’t had the belcarra on my radar before – it’s cute!
Right now it’s a tie between Hey June Willamette, Helen’s Closet York and Paprika Patterns Ruby Joggers. The first two are new this year and already have made several of each. The Ruby Joggers have been made multiple times in the past two years. Always a few mods to fit me and my lifestyle, but winners all.
Ooooh great selection – I love the Ruby joggers too! It’s cool that you are finding new TNT’s too.
The Simplicity version of the Toaster Sweater and an OOP McCalls top pattern are my go to patterns for quick knits.
Mine are still the Plantain and Ebony tee. I make the both as is and have hacked them a ton to make a variety of styles.
Cashmerette’s Concord – the first thing I ever sewed for myself, and now I have five and planning more. I can definitely see Helen’s Closet Blackwood becoming TNT. Currently planning a concord/blackwood twinset.
Mine is definitly Carolyns Pyjama (Closet Case Files). I have made five (three long and two short versions) and plan two more for summer (one in silk).
Second on my list is the Melilot Shirt from Deer & Doe. I have made three and plan more …..
It’s funny about TNTs! I too didn’t really have any until recently. One for me is the Closet Case Ebony. I never thought this silhouette would work for me (my large bust being the likely culprit!) but after my first one (the shorter version) I fell in love and promptly made a few more that I wear all the time. My other TNT is the Jalie Marie Claude. I use this pattern for undershirts, Tees everything. I have a couple of others such as the underwear booklet/pattern by Beverly Johnson and of course the Wiksten Kimono which I made several of as well.
The Flint trousers from Megan Nielsen have been added to my somewhat short list! Just so comfy!
I definitely have a summer TNT as I live in the Sonoran desert. I have made multiples of the True Bias Ogden Cami. I sew a full lining instead of a facing and wear it without a bra☺️! Not an option for everyone, I know, but perfect for me when it is over 100 degrees. This summer I plan to change the neckline slightly so I can make more.
OH YES. I try to sew most patterns more than once, so it’s kind of an indy hit parade – Gingers, Flints, Wiksten tanks, Melilot shirts. But even more so for my boyfriend – if he’s wearing clothes I made him, he’s wearing Jeds and a Fairfield from Thread Theory.