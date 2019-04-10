Revisit: What’s your TNT?

One of my favourite theme months ever was the TNT month!

I wrote back then about not having a TNT and started my quest to find at least one magical TNT-unicorn. Fast forward a year and a half, and I have several! One of them is the Grainline Linden, which I only tried out because of the amazing popularity of that particular pattern in our TNT month results.

We couldn’t help but wonder whether those results reflected the fact that we were in northern-hemisphere winter (it was November) and how the picture of what we sew regularly might have changed since. It’s time to find out!

Let us know in the comments below:

Do you have seasonal TNTs?

Are your TNTs still the same as they were back when we ran TNT month?

What’s new on the list of TNTs for you?

Chloe is a Sewcialists Editor, who lives and sews in Australia. She blogs at deadlycraft.blogspot.com and can be found on Instagram here.