It’s another edition of Good News in Sewing, where we celebrate news, conversations, opportunities and happenings in the sewing world that move the craft and the community in a more inclusive direction!

Diverse Voices

@DisabledMakers recently joined the Instagram world, serving as a platform for showcasing and connecting disabled makers and artists.

Size Inclusivity

Several pattern companies are taking steps to widen their size ranges to make them more inclusive:

Friday Pattern Company recently put out a tester call for a wider sizer range, which will be applied to existing patterns, including the Adrienne Blouse and Vernazza Two-Piece.

Chalk and Notch has rereleased the popular Fringe dress pattern with additional sizes plus cup size options!

Paper Theory has released its first pattern with a wider size range, the Zadie Jumpsuit, which has already been a bit hit!

Helen’s Closet continues to rerelease past patterns in their new, wider, numbered size range, the York Pinafore being the most recent release.

Scroop Patterns has rereleased its elegant Fantail Skirt pattern up to a 60″ hip!

Halfmoon Atelier is expanding her size range to 63”, 56¾”, 67” and is looking for a diverse group of sewists to contribute to her blog.

Gender Inclusivity

Coming very soon!: a new pattern company, Parlour Apparel and Design, is beginning to release sewing patterns designed with trans and gender-nonconforming people in mind!

Glitter Grandpa is releasing a binder sewing pattern! Keep an eye out for it here…

Fun

The Sewcialists’ first mini challenge, Sewing Power Words, was a success, with a bunch of folks joining in the quick fire challenge! Now that it’s all wrapped up, we are deciding when to host the next one. Thanks to everyone who joined in the fun!



Meg is a Sewcialists Editor living in Vermont, U.S., sewing garments prolifically, collecting too much fabric, blogging at Cookin’ and Craftin’ and ‘gramming at @cookinandcraftin.