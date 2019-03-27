Sewing Dilemma: How do you handle seasonal changes in your wardrobe?

We had a great discussion about this on Instagram a few months ago, and I thought it would be neat to bring the discussion to the blog too!

How do you handle seasonal changes? Do you put away clothes from one season and get out clothes for the next, or do you have a year-round wardrobe? Do you have big seasonal changes where you live, or is it quite temperate? And do you sew for the weather now, the season coming up, or are you still finishing that languishing WIP from last season? Do you incorporate new trends each season, or do prefer a timeless style?

We’d love to know! Share in the comments below!