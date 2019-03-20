SEWING POWER WORDS! #SewcialistsMiniChallenge Round-up

We totally LOVED running and taking part in this challenge, and from the number of times the hashtag #SewcialistsMiniChallenge popped up on Insta, so did you!

Here’s a round up of most of (hopefully all!) the makes from the challenge, organised by WORD.

Disclaimers:

We tried to get them all, but may not have. Sorry if we missed you! Let us know and we will add you.

Sorry for any typos in the IG handles – if you see one, sing out in the comments and will fix.

If you didn’t tell us your word, we guessed! And if you named two words, we picked one.

We included projects that were posted as “here is where I got to” – so not all finished. If you gave it a red hot go, it’s in here!

BRIGHT

This was the most (very) popular word with 43 makes! People tended to interpret this one very literally as you can see…

COZY

This one was nowhere near as popular as Bright, with only four makes, though they were excellent and made some of us look forward to winter!

FIERCE

Fierce was one of the words that people associated their makes with for a range of reasons – some animal prints, some fierce feelings.

Free

Free was our second most used power word – and like fierce, was open to different interpretations of the inspiration. A lot of people used free patterns or fabric, while others felt freedom of sewing time or approach, or free in the garment they made.

Funky

Funky is as funky does. No idea what that means, but together we definitely brought the funk!

Spicy

Spicy was another of the more popular categories. This one led to some more literal interpretations (though the Australian writing this was surprised to see how many people associate spicy with the colour green! Is that common in other countries?). Regardless, this one is a gorgeous riot of colour:

Strong

Last but not least, STRONG! This word led to the most interpretations that centred on how we feel wearing a garment, rather than more straightforward colour associations:

So that was our first ever #SewcialistsMiniChallenge on the relaunched Sewcialists. A great idea from the original Sewcialists that Gillian brought back and we are so happy she did 🙂

We hope you enjoyed the #SewcialistsMiniChallenge and finding your Sewing Power Word!