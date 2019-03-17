Reminder: Last day of the #SewcialistsMiniChallenge!

March 17, 2019 0 Comments

Did our “survey oracle” deem you to be Fierce, Funky or Free? Cosy or Bright? There seem to be a lot of you who are Spicy and quite a few STRONG ones out there!

Whatever your SPW (Sewing Power Word, obvs!), it is so much fun seeing the mini-challenge makes roll in via the hashtag on IG.

There are people refashioning, making items from scratch and dyeing fabric to get just the right shade of spicy! There are quite a few people making things that meet two words – for double the sewing power!

Depending on where you live, there is still time to find your SPW and finish up a work- in-progress that matches, if you are up for some Sunday-power-sewing!

I loved that this mini-challenge kicked my bum into gear to finish up a WIP in time for a party on Friday night! What did your Sewing Power Word inspire in you?

