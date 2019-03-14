Digging into the Mini-Challenge Power Words!

March 14, 2019 0 Comments

By now, you’ve hopefully taken our word-generator quiz for the Mini-Challenge! You’ve got until Sunday, March 17th, 2019 to either sew something new, complete a WIP, or refashion something inspired by your power word. Tag your progress #SewcialistsMiniChallenge on Instagram to take part!

We chose seven words for you: fierce, cozy, funky, spicy, bright, strong, and free. They are all entirely open to interpretation — no one is going to tell you you got it wrong! And of course, if your first word doesn’t inspire you, you can always take the quiz again.

To get you started, I made mood boards for each word! (Don’t feel confined to my “mood,” though!)

Fierce image mood board
Cosy image mood board
Funky image mood board
Strong image mood board
Bright image mood board
Free image mood board
Spicy image mood board

This is how I interpret the words, but we hope you’ll share you own inspiration pics and moodboards for the Mini Challenge on Instagram! Make sure you are following the tag #SewcialistsMiniChallenge so you can cheer each other on and watch the fun unfold!

